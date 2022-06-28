The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Adam Godsted Beem, 42, 435 Raford Wilson Rd., Commerce — simple battery-family violence.
- John Beaty Clark, 43, 381 Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson — simple battery-family violence.
- Dujean Jermaine Dawson, 31, 655 Potters House Rd., Jefferson — public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Jennifer Marie Havlik, 48, 4810 Anvil Ct., Jefferson — deposit account fraud (bad checks) and hold for Walton County.
- Angela Nichole Patrick, 37, 1680 Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass — drug trafficking (Fentanyl, Morphine, opium or heroin; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; two counts of possession of a Schedule III or IV controlled substance with intent to distribute; and reckless conduct.
- Steven Chad Pearson, 39, 1680 Mountain Creek, Pendergrass — drug trafficking (Fentanyl, Morphine, opium or heroin; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; two counts of possession of a Schedule III or IV controlled substance with intent to distribute; reckless conduct; and sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
- Kimberly Ann Griffin, 36, 51 Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Brandi Cabbrel Hambrick, 46, 2441 Hwy. 138 E., Jonesboro — driving while license is suspended or revoked and no-passing zones.
- Lewis Michael Hollis, 58, 895 Wehunt Rd., Hoschton — disorderly conduct.
- Leah Marie McCoy, 43, 184 Moore Rd., Athens — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; open container; and stopping, standing or parking in a prohibited specific place.
- Kemony Rashad Odem, 23, 90 County Farm Rd., Jefferson — battery-family violence act.
- Cody Jarred Spurlin, 18, 1800 Transco Rd., Comer — simple battery.
- Christopher Ray Bunn, 40, no address listed — probation violation.
- Adam Ray Evans, 30, 122 Wesley Way, Commerce — false imprisonment-family violence; hold for Greenville; probation violation; and simple battery-family violence.
- Joshua Gene Carter, 39, 850 Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- James William Ford, 38, 1009 Hancock Bridge Rd., Winder — three counts of mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Darsy Dianne Heaton, 47, 2645 Hwy. 82 S., Jefferson — battery-family violence and cruelty to children-first degree.
- Edvin Josue Hernandez-Gonzalez, 38, 3379 Aztec Rd., Atlanta — driving without a valid license.
- Khadedra Nicole Lee, 28, 312 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson — failure to appear.
- Cameran Douglas McMillian, 20, 1394 Athens Hwy., Jefferson — two holds out of Franklin County.
- Nicholas Owen Reynolds, 24, 131 Belmont Apt. 2C, Brooklyn, N.Y. — failure to appear.
- Isaac Joseph Chapman, 23, 619 Trotters Glen, Baldwin — hold for Hall County and drug court sanction.
- Stanley Eugene Stancil, 50, 3115 MG Dr., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Jody Deon Thaxton, 52, 117 Green Hill Ct., Maysville — failure to appear or hold for Hall County.
- Erik Walton Haynes, 26, 1062 Clayborn Dr., Elberton — hold for Elbert County.
- Callie Cassandra Reed, 31, 2246 Wildcat Bridge Rd., Royston — DUI and failure to maintain lane.
- Patrick Raymond Michael Tillery, 27, 189 Millstone Dr., Commerce — sexual battery.
- Christopher Michael Triggs, 35, 124 Ashley Cir., Athens — hold for Clarke County.
- Christina Louise Warren, 35, 265 Ivey Ln., Lula — hold for Banks County.
- Michael Ervin Clinger, 43, 68 Danbury Ct., Braselton — probation violation.
- Michael Scott Collins, 29, homeless — driving without a license.
- Joseph Robert Ingram, 38, 824 South BRoad St., Commerce — holds out of South Carolina and Virginia.
- Kenneth Lee Marin, 36, 1115 Orchard Way, Roswell — aggravated assault; three counts of battery-family violence; and false imprisonment.
- Kyrstal Marie Dyer, 38, 320 Old Miller Rd., Maysville — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
COMMERCE PD
- Israel Perez-de la Paz, 45, 1080 Hudson Rivers Church Rd., Danielsville — driving without a valid license; operation of a vehicle without a current plate; and texting and driving.
- Kareem Jonathan Moon, 40, 674 Duncan Swindle, Commerce — hold for Barrow County.
- James William Robertson, 39, no address listed — possession of drug-related objects and possession of a controlled substance-felony (methamphetamine).
- Jeremy Donnell Jones, 30, 888 1/2 Oglethorpe Ave., Athens — speeding; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
- Jessica Maria Heirakuji, 35, 192 Creek Dale, Commerce — six counts of cruelty to children-third degree and simple battery-family violence.
JEFFERSON PD
- Gentil Mpalipwa, 21, 3519 West Hill, Claxton — reckless driving an speeding (109/60).
- Carmen Marie Gary, 53, 437 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson — simple battery-family violence.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Dustin Allen Patrick, 35, 309 Old Ginn Rd., Commerce — hold for Hall County.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Joseph Lee Witcher, 42, 1010 Belhaven Rd., Anderson, S.C. — affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflection; DUI-alcohol; duty to immediately report accidents; and following too closely.
- Joseph Andrew Malago, 50, 20 Hunter Rd., Greensburg, Penn. — driving while license is suspended or revoked; hold for Spartanburg County; theft by bringing stolen property into state-felony; and theft by receiving stolen property in another state-felony.
- Antonio Galvez Gaspar, 41, 4704 Cherrywood Cir., Buford — driving without a valid license.
