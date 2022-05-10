The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Jennifer Marie Baughcum, 35, 351 Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson — two counts of probation violation.
- Xavier Lamont McArver, 50, 751 North Indian Creek, Clarkston — probation violation and hold for Clayton County.
- Taylor Wesley Mead, 26, 221 N. Trotters Ridge, Jefferson — battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree.
- Johnathan Garcia Murillo, 21, 5610 Hollowthorne Dr., Gillsville — purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
- Justin Earl Rogers, 30, 1250 Spring Valley Rd., Winterville — probation violation.
- Brandy Noreen Bready, 37, 5020 Loving Rd., Flowery Branch — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol.
- Michael Shane Burdick, 44, 346 Jims Ln., Nicholson — driving on suspended.
- Timothy Joe Canup, 49, 5558 Jackson Trail, Hoschton — battery-family violence.
- Judy Cirilo Qualls, 37, 4801 39th St., Lubbock, Texas — hold for Texas parole.
- David Gabriel Hudson, 39, 10 Ed Smith Way, Royston — probation violation.
- Jessica Lynn Latty, 33, 2180 Apple Valley Rd., Commerce — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
- Jack Daniel Mays, 39, 3478 Pierce Dr., Gainesville — failure to appear.
- William Morales Camargo, 40, 2254 Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass — crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent; failure to maintain lane; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine; reckless driving; and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Brian Kevin Powers, 47, 7705 Maysville Rd., Maysville — failure to appear and probation violation.
- Corey Frank Rollins, 28, 270 Carolina Springs Rd., Sautee Nacoochee — conversion of payments for real property improvements.
- Justin James Terry, 25, 6338 Irish Dr., Flowery Branch — hold for Winder and probation violation.
- Scotty Lee Wilson, 36, 266 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson — hold for Banks County; parole violation; possession of methamphetamine; and two counts of probation violation.
- Kayla Marie Jones, 29, 110 Woodbine St., Carnesville, N.C. — failure to appear.
- Alex Samuel O'Day, 26, 328 Lumpkin St., Winder — DUI-alcohol.
- Rene Garfias Rico, 38, 50 Pinehallow St., Athens — driving while unlicensed and tail light violation.
- William Lee Farmer Jr., 51, 150 Blackthorne Rd., Nicholson — probation violation and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
- Karla Elizabeth Holliday, 47, 3883 Sloan Mill Rd., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Kimberly Dawn Minor, 48, 5566 Cool Springs Rd., Gainesville — failure to appear.
- Ariel Perez, 17, 108 Richmond Way, Commerce — driving without a valid license; two counts of manufacture, sale, distribution, etc. of false identification documents; no proof of insurance; removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal; and tail light violation.
- Jaime Alejandro Perez-Alvarado, 34, no address listed — probation violation.
- Justin Lee Carter, 29, 12 Russell Ln., Crawford — hold for Madison County.
- Dylan Lewis Criswell, 26, 952 Dogwood Trail, Winder — battery-family violence.
- Tarickus Montae Kelly, 33, 151 Acadia Dr., Athens — probation violation.
- Orlando Marques Lee, 36, 176 Pine St., Jefferson — hold for Braselton and probation violation.
- Shedrick Jayquan Smith, 23, 163 VFW Dr., Watkinsville — hold for Forsyth County.
- Eduardo Alvarez-Espinosa, 21, 9830 Old Hwy. 441, Athens — DUI-alcohol.
- Theodore Henry Bedell, 31, 514 Jimmy Reynolds Dr., Jefferson — interference with government property-felony and theft by taking-felony.
- Ashley Lauren Parr, 24, 1730 Hill St., Comer — failure to appear.
- Marqueze Shannon, 27, 730 Bald Eagle Rd., Carnesville — battery-family violence.
ARCADE PD
- Stacy Marie Powell, 48, 567 Cotton Creek Ln., Winder — holds for Clarke and Gwinnett counties.
- Rutilio Vitalino Chaves Ramos, 25, 3395 Cumberland Dr., Chamblee — driving while unlicensed; expired tag; no insurance and speeding (80/55).
- Paulo Virginia Torres Rodriguez, 34, 141 Hanover Pl., Athens — driving while unlicensed and speeding (71/55).
COMMERCE PD
- Oscar Leon Gabriel Bolding, 33, 4589 Guth Rd., Flowery Branch — possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
- Kristen Taylor Guth, 27, 4589 Guth Rd., Flowery Branch — possession of methamphetamine.
- Michael Leon Nichols, 28, 164 Piedmont St., Commerce — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Alexander Perez, 26, 3407 Silverridge Dr., Gainesville — driving without a valid license; possession of methamphetamine; and theft by shoplifting.
- Eduardo Loeza Gonzalez, 45, 139 Homer Rd., Commerce — driving without a license.
- Rosa Duran Hernandez, 50, 517 Emory Ln., Loganville — driving without a valid license; DUI-refusal; and hit and run.
- Leoden Sandia, 28, 148 Carson St., Commerce — driving without a valid license; open container; and tail light violation.
- Jose Torres, 25, 4431 Eliabeth St., Commerce — disregard of a traffic control device and driving without a valid license.
- Luis Alejandro Rivera-Orta, 33, 2122 Crossing Place, Commerce — two counts of theft by taking.
- Eric Demond Tory, 43, 2995 Smokey Rd., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked and no insurance.
JEFFERSON PD
- Robert Keith Moore, 55, 2570 Athens Hwy., Jefferson — criminal trespass and theft by taking.
- Robert Harvey Moore Jr., 50, 2570 Athens Hwy., Jefferson — criminal trespass and theft by taking.
- Demetrius Andrew Davis, 33, 2488 NW 43rd St., Miami, Fla. — hold for Gwinnett County.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Elijah Milek Burris, 21, 1618 Ledson Court, Charlotte, N.C. — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding (88/70).
- Hector Claudio Segura, 51, 4160 Bowers Point Dr. SW, Lilburn — driving without a valid license and speeding.
