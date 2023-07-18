The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Marquavious La’Shane Carruth, 25, 115 Duncan Cir., Commerce — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving under the influence (DUI); taillight violation; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Tabitha Ann Deese, 31, 100 Cross Creek Dr., Covington — hold for Barrow County and probation violation.
- Anita Lynn Keeling, 46, 235 Ferncliff Dr., Athens — bondsman off bond for two charges.
- Jonathan Kelvin Mead, 29, 684 J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens — alteration of license plates; driving while license is suspended or revoked; DUI-child endangerment; DUI; failure to maintain lane; no proof of insurance; possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana less than an ounce; serious injury by vehicle; and seat belt violation.
- Austin Lamar Metcalf, 25, 15 Oak Hill Dr., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Robert Andrew Reid, 25, 1548 Joe Bolton Rd., Commerce — simple assault-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
- Deynys Carrido, 29, 1098 Wildwood Ln., Lawrenceville — driving without a valid license; operation of a vehicle without a current plate; removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal.
- Jonathan Rigal Estrangel, 23, 169 Redtail Rd., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked and taillight violation.
- Stephanie Lynn Holmes, 41, 162 Bonnie Ln., Athens — theft by conversion.
- Stephanie Mechelle Phillips, 46, 427 Williams Wilson Rd., Hull — hold for Madison and Oglethorpe counties and probation violation.
- Jose Luis Venezolano-Perez, 61, 896 Starbuck Pkwy., Pendergrass — driving without a valid license.
- Tanner Davis Waddell, 26, 38 Creekside Ct., Jefferson — hold for Clarke County.
- Dontez Tarves Hammons, 24, 3347 Mcintosh Ln., Snellville — terroristic threats and acts-felony.
- Tony Thomas Hill, 46, 711 Fort Lamar Rd., Commerce — hold for Banks County and Maysville.
- Christopher Brandon Brown, 41, 474 Whitney Rd., Jefferson — criminal trespass and reckless conduct.
- William Roger Lance Coughlin, 33, 238 Leachman Rd., Commerce — driving while license is suspended; hold for Hart County; and tag light violation.
- Gena Kay Dixon, 60, DUI-less safe; failure to maintain lane; and open container.
- Miciah Anthony Duncan, 30, 8518 Nightingale Dr., Lanham, Md. — possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (mushrooms).
- Mikhail Frunza, 24, 702 Sanctuary Ln., Lawrenceville — two counts of burglary-second degree (felony) and two counts of theft by taking-felony.
- Cobby Antonio Hancock, 51, 1075 Wade Dr., Gainesville — hold for Banks County and probation violation.
- Katie Breanna Pettyjohn, 22, 26 Hickory Way, Maysville — no proof of insurance.
ARCADE PD
- Andrez Aquino Salgado, 22, 11459 Matthews Trail, Hampton — driving while license is suspended and speeding (86/55).
BRASELTON PD
- Traysean Albert Thompson, 30, 7108 Moy Dr., Lavonia — open container and possession of a controlled substance.
- Tony McQueen, 35, 216 Rockaway Ave., 19E, Brooklyn, N.Y. — racing on highways or streets; use of tag to conceal identity; and window tint.
COMMERCE PD
- Carly Jade Massey, 24, 124 Andrew Jackson St., Commerce — probation violation.
- Kelsey Kristina Mobley, 29, 2529 Shockley Springs Dr., Monroe — possession of drug related objects and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (one count was for cocaine).
- Johnathan Eric Nash, 42, 605 Archer Grove Rd., Athens — failure to maintain lane; failure to stop at a stop sign; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; and speeding (88/55).
- Tammy Latrell Carter, 49, 221 Hebron Rd., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked and tag cover violation.
- Kristen Anne McConnell, 40, 1140 Creek Shore Dr., Athens — hold for Oconee County.
- Liliana Munoz-Estrella, 36, 42 Pine Hollow, Athens — driving without a valid license and speeding (48/25).
- Cruz Maria Peraza Gonzalez, 36, 500 Caphower Dr., Athens — driving without a valid license; no insurance; and tag/registration violation.
- Kevin Christopher Vandeford, 33, 63 Barber St., Commerce — hold for Habersham County.
- Demetrius Stanley Few, 36, 8954 Crestview Cir., Union City — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
- Maybelline Alicia Simpson, 65, 452 Pettijohn Rd., Pendergrass — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol.
JEFFERSON PD
- Dantre Fitzgerald, 20, 4229 Teakwood Ct., Stone Mountain — criminal trespass.
- Jose Alfredo Sohom, 19, 3215 Amber Trail, Duluth — driving while unlicensed; failure to yield when turning left; and hit and run.
- Brandy Nicole Ledford, 39, 272 Jimmy Reynolds Dr., Jefferson — DUI-alcohol.
- Robert Lee Hensley, 52, 361 Peachtree Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Reynaldo Dominguez, 54, no address listed — hold for Gwinnett County.
- Joshua Seantae Hill, 34, 3658 Hopkins Ct., Powder Springs — display of license plate violation; driving while license is suspended or revoked; expired tag; failure to maintain lane; no driver’s license on person; no proof of insurance; two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence; and wrong class of driver’s license.
- Nadia Alexis Merritt, 22, 130 Winding Vine Ln., Nicholson — driving while license is suspended or revoked; hold for Clarke County; and speeding (87/65).
- Melissa Janet Williams, 56, 358, Oswalt Rd., Columbus, Miss. — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving while license is suspended or revoked; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; three counts of possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone, methamphetamine and oxycodone); and windshield/wiper violation.
