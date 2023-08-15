The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Debra Ann Payne, 54, 6110 Calle Lumina Way, Charlotte, N.C. — disorderly conduct; giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; and pedestrian walking on or along the roadway.
- Jovan Loreal Stephens, 40, 107 Grace Dr., Jefferson — terroristic threats and acts-felony.
- Harold Terry Archer, 72, 152 Ridge Mill Ln., Commerce — cruelty to children-first degree.
- Terry Jason Archer, 47, 152 Ridge Mill Ln., Commerce — cruelty to children-first degree.
- Cory Eugene Gaddis, 29, 279 Norman Rd., Athens – hold for Clarke County; probation violation; taillight violation; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Islam Alrammadann Horn, 37, 1466 Rock Cut Rd., Forest Park — failure to appear.
- Elijah Thomas Roebuck, 20, 1043 Ethridge Rd., Jefferson — two counts of aggravated assault-family violence.
- Luis Antonio Elizarraraz Arroyo, 37, 880 Vincent Dr., Athens — driving without a valid license and obstructed tag.
- Kimberly Darlene Howard, 25, 597 Skelton Rd., Hoschton — forgery-second degree (felony).
- Eliber Martinez Gomez, 24, 224 McConnell Dr., Gainesville — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving without a valid liense; and manufacture, sale, distribute, etc., false identification documents.
- Andrew Wade Money, 18, 443 Athens St., Homer — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
- Derrick Javaun Click, 18, 547 Hilldale Cir., Winder — four counts of aggravated assault; armed robbery; home invasion-first degree-party to crime; four counts of pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another; and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
- Danielle Victoria Duckworth, 30, 2339 Norman Woods Rd., Dacula — battery; two counts of cruelty to children-first degree; home invasion-second degree; and two counts of simple battery.
- Jack Junior Sorrow, 66, 480 Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson — theft by taking-felony.
- Terry Lynn Stubblefield, 58, 11243 Hwy. 129 N, Talmo — hold for Gwinnett and Hall counties and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
- Jose Alvaro Navarro, 42, 2541 Paul Dr., Gainesville — maintaining a disorderly house.
- Pamela Denise Williams, 64, 2231 Sanford Rd., Hull — two counts of deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1,499.
- Mandy Nicole Brady, 35, 28 Pinetree Cir., Maysville — failure to appear.
- Garrett Lee Chadwell, 47, 149 Main St., Jefferson — criminal damage to property-second degree.
- Terry Troy Cronic, 61, no address listed — hold for Barrow and Walton counties.
- Gerald Randall Guilliams, 53, 160 Old Ridge Rd., Commerce — loitering or prowling.
- Will Franklin Cancho Mauck, 21, 301 McEver Rd., Commerce — failure to appear.
- Ryan James Ohart, 35, 759 S. Elm St., Commerce — probation violation and incarceration order.
- Kara Lynn Phillips, 28, 265 Village Pkwy., Pendergrass — burglary-first degree (felony) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Tevin Devon Rucker, 31, 215 Bennett St., Commerce — three counts of probation violation.
- Christian Levron Williams, 20, 4031 Northridge Way, Norcross — disruption of public school and loitering upon school premises or within a school safety zone.
- Frederick Staley Mathewson, 49, 227 Leeland Way, Hoschton — criminal trespass; disorderly conduct; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Juan Pablo Baldit, 24, 4963 Kevin Dr., Brownsville, Texas — probation violation.
- Chad Matthew Christian, 47, 52 Bonds Bridge, Royston — hold for Habersham County and probation violation.
- Joshua Eryn Hanley, 17, 1512 Julianna Cir., Loganville — battery-family violence and simple assault-family violence.
- Phillip Richard Maloch, 36, 534 Richard Bridges Rd., Commerce — hold for Banks County and Georgia Parole Board and probation violation.
- India Monique Reid, 37, 1313 Crossing Place, Commerce — probation violation.
- Chase Mac Clayton Roberts, 31, 256 Dana Cir., Gainesville — two counts of forgery-fourth degree and hold for Hart County.
- Dustin Keith Black, 37, 235 College Ave., Maysville — simple battery-family violence.
- Isaiah Demarcus Blake-Gregg, 27, 567 Widgeon Way, Jefferson — hold for Clarke County.
- Toya Matrice Thomas, 41, 621 Traynham Rd., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Jonah William Willard, 25, 847 Kendal Park Dr., Winder — harassing phone calls and terroristic threats and acts.
ARCADE PD
- Cornetta Patrice White, 41, 1178 Austin Rd., Winder — probation violation.
BRASELTON PD
- Kevin Wayne Storey, 51, 672 Gray Mont Dr., Grayson — driving while license is suspended or revoked; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; no proof of insurance; possession of methamphetamine; and suspended registration.
- Timothy Kevin Burke, 45, 417 West Fredrics St., Anderson, S.C. — probation violation.
- Amber Dior Nowell, 32, 204 Paloma Trail, Athens — battery-family violence and criminal damage to property-second degree.
- Felicia Brantley Stanford, 64, 789 Hancock Place, Braselton — disorderly conduct and simple battery.
- Elsy Rosario Salazar, 37, 3264 Hawthorne Path, Braselton — battery-family violence.
COMMERCE PD
- Phillippe Raphael Anthony Moore, 32, 142 Smallwood Dr., Commerce — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol.
- Marquis Lashawn Smyles, 21, 2133 Crossing Place, Commerce — entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony; three counts of financial transaction card fraud; and hold for Gwinnett County.
- Harold Brant Adams, 46, 385 Adams Hill Rd., Nicholson — DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
- Pedro Antonio Polanco Calderon, 45, 214 Hope St., Commerce — driving without a valid license and suspended registration.
- Megan Leanne Cleveland, 39, 276 Lewis Cir., Commerce — failure to appear.
- Justin Glenntavious Smith, 27, 532 Georgia Dr., Columbus — DUI-alcohol-less safe and failure to maintain lane.
- Erasto Mendoza-Cruz, 70, 3064 Saddle Creek Dr., Gainesville — driving without a valid license.
- Javier Sbay Rincon Segredo, 37, 135 Hanover Pl., Athens — driving without a valid license.
- Tabitha Nicole Bornstein Martinescu, 33, 245 Hospital Rd., Commerce — battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree.
- Ramon Anthonio Hernandez-Suarez, 32, 3800 Club Dr., Duluth — driving without a valid license.
HOSCHTON PD
- Bruno Felipe Souza De Silva, 27, 6832 Grand Hickory Dr., Braselton — hold for Barrow County.
JEFFERSON PD
- Chad Abram Beard, 46, 1843 Soque Cir., Jefferson — battery-family violence; cruelty to children-third degree; and simple battery-family violence.
- Armond Sancheze Mattox, 34, 222 Noahs Way, Colbert — license class violation and speeding (75/55).
- Marcus Romero Blades, 49, 288 Martin Luther King Ave., Jefferson — simple battery and two counts of terroristic threats and acts (one of which was a felony).
- Joel Anthony Narva, 51, 76 Ryans Way, Hoschton — probation violation.
- Quinjerrius Megal Clark, 29, 10 Mote Crossing Rd., Covington — reckless driving and speeding (98/60).
- Robert Leroy Boone, 56, 600 West 23rd St., Willington, Del. — driving without a valid license and speeding (74/55).
- Michael Allan Buckley, 33, 58 Brandy Dr., Commerce — disorderly conduct.
- Shaquille Tyrell Maxey, 30, 143 Elrod Ave., Jefferson — disorderly conduct.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Jason Avery Prather, 44, 220 Wynn Way, Pendergrass — aggravated assault-family violence; simple battery-family violence; and terroristic threats and acts-felony.
- Jonathan Andrew Padilla, 26, no address listed — public indecency and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Melissa Renia Croya, 41, 938 Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson — DUI; driving while license is suspended or revoked; driving without license on person; endangering a child under 14 years of age while DUI; failure to maintain lane; giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; hold for Madison County; and probation violation.
- Stella Joyce Bray, 19, 364 Branch St., Athens — DUI; expired tag; and speeding (78/55).
- Brendan Ashley Chambers, 27, 6243 Carlow Dr., Citrus Heights, Calif. — DUI-alcohol and speeding (91/55).
- Mary Beth Long, 38, 938 Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson — DUI; driving without license on person; endangering a child under 14 years of age while DUI; and failure to
- maintain lane.
- Phillip Daniel Lowen, 23, 1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd., Buford — driver must apply for a new license within 60 days of a change; DUI; and failure to
- maintain lane.
- Treaven Keion Reece, 18, 417 Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce — DUI; driving without license on person; and speeding (71/55).
- George Wright III, 29, 2950 Richmond Row Dr., Suwanee — affixing tint to vehicles or windows; driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving while license is suspended or revoked; DUI; hit and run; Move Over Law violation; and no proof of insurance.
