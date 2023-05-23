The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Joshua Hernandez Bello, 25, 211 Settlement Rd., Commerce — hold for Banks County; simple battery-family violence; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Jennifer Kelley Butler, 42, 5130 Jay Creek Rd., Oakwood — identity fraud-felony.
- Christian Lelnardo Castro Estrada, 21, 152 Sweet Gum Ln., Winder — no license and registration violation.
- Frank Lewis Dey IV, 37, 3650 Creek Wood Trail, Loganville — hold for Barrow and Gwinnett counties and probation violation.
- Thaddaeus Keagan Freeman, 19, 125 Hillside Way, Maysville — probation violation.
- Christy Renee Gibson, 31, 2291 Claxton Dairy Rd., Dublin — failure to appear and hold for Effingham and Harris counties.
- Arturo Miguel Magana-Albino, 36, 1314 Cruze Rd., Lilburn — burglary (felony); criminal attempt-theft by taking; three counts of entering auto; hold for Gwinnett County and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement; loitering or prowling; and theft by taking.
- Sanaz Emily Morris, 45, 415 Wood Vine Ct., Roswell — aggressive driving; driving under the influence (DUI)-less safe; failure to maintain lane; and open container.
- Kierre Shamar Ramsey, 33, 2940 Broome Rd., Gainesville — obstructing or hindering EMTs.
- Rigoberto Rodriguez-Perez, 34, 1214 Industrial Blvd., Gainesville — failure to maintain lane; hold for Hall County; and no license.
- Marianne Leslie Toney, 35, 2015 Pine Tree Trail, Gainesville — drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
- Timothy Adam White, 22, 245 August Ave., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked; false name/date of birth; and speeding (78/55).
- Margaret Mary Yakimovich, 50, 3749 Opelika Rd., Phoenix City, Ala. — failure to appear and probation violation.
- Jerome Franklin, 33, 252 Lake Knoll Dr., Lilburn — failure to stop at a stop sign; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; and possession of marijuana.
- Scottie Ray Holman, 47, 850 Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson — hold for Barrow and Franklin counties.
- Drake Anthony Lopez, 22, 1230 Jefferson Walk Cir., Jefferson — failure to maintain lane; following too closely; headlight violation; hit and run; reckless driving; tire violation; too fast for conditions; and windshield/wiper violation.
- Austin Patrick Nation, 17, 5141 Smith Ln., Gainesville — DUI; open container; and speeding (83/55).
- Tori Nakita Smith, 28, 271 Birch Valley Dr., Athens — driving while license is suspended.
- Johnna Annette Wilson, 37, 121 Hope Baptist Church Rd., Talmo — two counts of mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Gerado Zavala, 32, 1139 Braggs Way, Unit 2101, Myrtle Beach, S.C. — driving without a valid license and obstructing and intersection.
- David Edward Browner, 48, 156 Leachman Rd., Commerce — battery.
- Sonja Amanda Browning, 43, 1518 Blakewood Trail, Bethlehem — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Perry Josiah Burgess, 24, 509 Geiger Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Dickie Alfred Crowe, 55, 386 Burlin Rd., Homer — hold for Stephens County and probation violation.
- Willie Peterson, 52, no address listed — battery.
- Darekus Jahvis Wood, 21, 125 Lake Forest Dr., Commerce — two counts of aggravated assault; two counts of aggravated battery; and two counts of armed robbery.
- William Thomas Buker, 56, 2990 Pass Dr., Buford — failure to maintain lane; failure to signal when turning; failure to yield right of way when turning left; two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; hold for Gwinnett County; loitering or prowling; reckless driving; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Tracey Kaye Taylor, 59, 182 Meadow Wood Ln., Monroe — DUI-drugs and following too closely.
- Thomas Brandon Wayne Bishop, 24, 241 Falling Leaf Ln., Winder — two counts of identity theft fraud when using/possessing identity information concerning a person-felony.
- Marty Shawn Halcomb, 46, no address listed — forgery-second degree (felony).
- Brian Michael Halkes, 25, 290 Grandview Dr., Jefferson — two counts of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer when engaged in official duty; battery; terroristic threats and acts-felony; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Bridgett Lynell Stamey, 48, 83 Hammond Rd., Jefferson — hold for Barrow County and probation violation.
- Emcee Dante Weaver, 28, 1205 Patterson Dr., Gainesville — probation violation.
- John Randall Mason II, 36, 70 Redstone Rd., Jefferson — hold for Barrow County.
- Bobby Steve Adkins, 48, 6019 Whispering Pines Rd., Buford — probation violation.
- Ashley Michelle Cain, 39, 4084 Hwy. 29, Colbert — driving while license is suspended or revoked; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine; and brake light/signal violation.
- Rodney Evan Clark, 24, 1765 Cedar Grove Church Rd., Winder — probation violation.
- Shannon Phil Craver, 34, 168 Hunter Rd., Jefferson — battery and criminal trespass-family violence.
- Bianca Vernee Jackson, 33, 738 Archer Grove Rd., Athens — probation violation.
- Lindsey Howard Martinez, 39, 1070 Rogers Rd., Bogart — criminal trespass; two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; and disorderly conduct.
- Brandon James Allman, 39, P.O. Box 483, Jefferson — hold for Clarke County and two counts of probation violation.
- Chase Alexander Beck, 24, 3085 Smithonia Rd., Colbert — DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
- Stanley Donald Ray Gable, 42, 512 Cooper Ridge Rd., Braselton — probation violation.
- Leonardo Gabriel Steeple, 45, 196 Tabitha Page Ln., Toccoa — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
- Christopher Michael Smith, 50, North Carolina — hold for Hall County.
ARCADE PD
- Ramiro Garcia Garcia, 36, 6259 S. Norcross Tucker Rd., Tucker — driving while unlicensed and speeding (78/55).
BRASELTON PD
- Anthony Asaro, 61, homeless — probation violation.
- Ian William Pelham, 26, 1306 Stone Mountain Rd., Auburn — following too closely; hit and run; and open container.
- Fidel Perez-Jimenez, 42, 3040 Lakecrest Dr., Dacula — simple battery.
- Scott Anthony Finley, 52, 395 Chandler Pond Dr., Lawrenceville — hold for Habersham County.
COMMERCE PD
- Sherrie Diane Laguines, 51, 132 Cemetery Dr., Crawford — simple battery.
- Jennifer Lynn Seagraves, 44, 2440 Pleasant Hill Cir., Martin — two counts of probation violation.
- Luis Antonio Bustos Gonzalez, 34, 145 Richard Ave., Gainesville — driving without a valid license and suspended registration.
- Christopher Shawn Butler, 57, 43 Ash St., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked; no insurance; and license plate violation.
- Kaitlyn Marie Harris, 21, 187 Southhampton Cir., Hoschton — DUI-alcohol-less safe and headlight violation.
- Amaya Yvette McClenney, 20, 1000 Duluth Hwy., Lawrenceville — battery.
- Jesus Miranda III, 23, 77B West Candler St., Winder — hold for Barrow County.
- Clarence Mark Woody, 58, 130 Willoughby Homes, Commerce — certificate of registration violation; DUI-less safe; and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
- Shaneka Shana Hayes, 31, 141 Murlin Dr., Athens — possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (ecstasy).
- Ruben Linares Perez, 51, 3044 Barrett Rd., Gainesville — hold for Clarke County.
HOSCHTON PD
- Guy Rayburn Wilson, 66, 70 Dove Trail, Hoschton — false report of a crime.
JEFFERSON PD
- Javier Ignacio Restrepo, 58, 452 North 5th Ave., Winder — hold for Barrow County and theft by shoplifting-felony.
- Breyda Navarro Rosas, 22, 1944 Oak Grove Rd., Athens — driving while license is suspended and speeding (71/55).
- Mekaela Arbitron Williams, 37, 215 Anglin Rd., Jefferson — driver to exercise due care; DUI; failure to maintain lane; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and possession of an open container of alcohol.
- Adam Godsted Beem, 43, 435 Raford Wilson Rd., Commerce — hold for Banks County and two counts of probation violation.
- Lana Fredine Streetman, 46, 45 Turner Dr., Jefferson — simple battery-family violence.
- Jaycarl Wesley Smith, 34, 769 Lynn Ave., Jefferson — aggravated battery; criminal damage to property-second degree; and hold for Banks County.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Michael Scott Chambers, 43, 1286 Dunkin Rd., Commerce — driving on wrong side of roadway; driving while license is suspended or revoked; driving in a gore or median; DUI-alcohol; failure to appear; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; headlights violation; hold for Franklin County; reckless conduct; and reckless driving.
