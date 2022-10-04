The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Whitney Dustin Beck, 52, 733 Bill Watkins Rd., Hoschton — failure to appear.
- Christian Lee Foster, 42, 310 Sartain Dr., Athens — probation violation.
- Richard Manuel Gonzalez Jr., 35, homeless — battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree.
- Deantionio Lamont Jenkins, 39, 520 Dale Dr., Thompson — hold for McDuffie County.
- Oliveira Mabiala, 49, 795 Walnut Creek Cir., Pendergrass — simple assault-family violence.
- Billy Otis Martin Jr., 60, homeless — battery-family violence.
- Jennifer Marie Moore, 47, 2570 Athens Hwy., Jefferson — loitering or prowling.
- Robert Harvey Moore Jr., 51, 2570 Athens Hwy., Jefferson — loitering or prowling.
- Robert Keith Moore, 55, 2570 Athens Hwy., Jefferson — loitering or prowling.
- Roger Bradwick Nichols, 44, 38 Dunahoo Rd., Winder — probation violation.
- Nicholas Tom Seeley, 42, 89 Lunsford Rd., Dahlonega — probation violation.
- Jesse Garrett Shirley, 31, 930 Eaton St., Monticello — hold for Barrow County and loitering or prowling.
- Ricky Smith, 66, 81 Old Church Rd., Athens — failure to appear.
- Amber Ann Thomason, 34, 156 Sagefield Cir., Maysville — simple battery-family violence.
- Jeffery Scott Williamson, 54, 251 Brewer Rd., Lula — possession of methamphetamine.
- Brian Glen Cagle, 25, 86 Easley Rd., Nicholson — possession of methamphetamine.
- Efrain Congora-Acmonacid, 38, 3446 Buford Hwy., Buford — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Christopher Daniel Haller, 22, 788 Winding River Ln., Winder — driving on roadways laned for traffic; homicide by vehicle in the second degree; and seat belt violation.
- Benjamin Richard Mangino, 20, 164 Van Eepoel Ct., Pendergrass — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Leobardo Soto, 52, 655 Vincent Dr., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked and light violation.
- David Lee Evans, 46, 406 Heritage Hill Dr., Commerce — battery-family violence and criminal trespass.
- Perry Roger Holliday, 46, 121 Clover Farm Dr., Toccoa — driving without a valid license; failure to signal when turning; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; possession of methamphetamine; and removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal.
- Stacey Allen Jackson, 58, 1145 Forest Acres Cir., Athens — failure to appear and four counts of bondsman off bond.
- Cody Lee Thomas, 24, 2425 Fisk Falls Dr., Braselton — two counts of probation violation.
- Tyler Keith Highfield, 32, 708 Horseshoe Bend, Maysville — terroristic threats and acts-felony.
- Omar Barrientos-Reynoso, 28, 30511 Summit St. Apt. 3, Gainesville — driving while unlicensed and tag light violation.
- Jonathan Benjamin Fuller, 33, 364 Old Savage Rd., Bogart — probation violation.
- Elijah Zackir Norton, 17, 196 Sagefield Cir., Maysville — possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute.
- Maggie Elizabeth Rocco, 33, 348 Nichols Rd., Pendergrass — hold for Gordon County and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA).
- Jaiden Aston Seville, 20, 4885 China Berry Dr., Powder Springs — possession of a knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; and stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specific place.
- Paul David Stevens, 54, 1525 Pond Fork Church Rd., Talmo — child molestation.
- Christopher Joe Allen, 29, 338 Hembree Rd. Maysville — probation violation.
- Eric Daniel Kiss, 56, 320 Acre View Dr., Alpharetta — loitering or prowling; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (heroin); and possession of methamphetamine.
- Jennifer Heather Mercer, 38, 255 Gilbert Rd., Jefferson — two counts of probation violation and production order.
- Elizabeth Ann Robertson, 39, 966 Beaver Hill Dr., Bethlehem — production order.
- Angela Kay Rojas, 45, 439 Sutton Rd., Gainesville — loitering or prowling.
- Jacob Moyers, 43, no address listed — hold for Barrow County.
- James Plenty White Jr., 50, 1234 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and hold for Franklin County.
- Jesse Loreanzil Arredondo, 22, 1272 Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson — theft by shoplifting.
BRASELTON PD
- Debbie Ann Diehm, 63, 2899 Northeast River Rd., Canadian, Texas — hold for Gwinnett County.
- Michael Orlando Smith, 44, 1430 Freeport LP 10G, Brooklyn, N.Y. — speeding; operation of a vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicles; and reckless driving.
- James Lee Murschel, 55, 720 Ashton Ln., Lawrenceville — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcohol; open container; and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
- Terrence Edger Henderson, 31, 5762 Westover Village Dr., Richmond, Va. — hold for Chesterfield County, Va.
COMMERCE PD
- Quinton Lashun Harris, 43, 464 State St., Commerce — theft by taking-felony.
- Olujimi Sobukwe Burgess, 46, 5193 Peach Tree Blvd., Chamblee — speeding (76/55) and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
JEFFERSON PD
- Dalton Frank Hester, 27, 395 Fuller Rd., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked; hold for Norcross; instruction permits/temporary license violation; operation of a vehicle without a current plate; possession and use of drug-related objects; and use of a license plate to misrepresent the identity of a vehicle.
- Adan Ricardo Mejia-Maldanado, 36, 2867 Shadowstone Way, Winder — driving without a valid license and speeding (83/55).
- Joseph Caleb Martin, 20, 765 Fairfield Dr., Jefferson — battery-family violence.
- Alton Lucious Stephens, 59, 470 Martin Cir., Athens — possession of marijuana less than an ounce and obstructing/hindering a law enforcement officer.
- Fred Anthony Joseph, 30, 1426 Welton Ct., Riverdale — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcohol-refusal; duty upon striking fixtures; open container; and tire violation.
- Terron Derell Kinnie, 37, Quality Inn, Commerce — criminal trespass and loitering or prowling.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Carlos Juan Rodriguez-Hernandez, 39, 674 Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson — driving without a valid license and light violation.
- Chadwin Vaughn Epps, 31, 939 Independence Ave., Pendergrass — driving on roadways laned for traffic; two counts of failure to maintain lane; operation of vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicles; three counts of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (fentanyl); and reckless driving.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Richard Donald Morris, 71, 116 Bordeaux Way, Braselton — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol.
