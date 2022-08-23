The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Erika Ashley Danks, 28, 260 Marko Dr., Bogart — criminal trespass-family violence.
- William Steven Evans, 52, 330 County Farm Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Deshawn Terrell Gardner, 31, 147 Myrtle St., Elberton — probation violation.
- Jesus Guerrero, 32, 459 Pocket Rd., Sugar Valley — hold for Gordon County and four counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
- Guiman Ignatius Mason, 22, 915 Elijah Way, Bethlehem — theft by taking-felony.
- Ricardo Andre Moreno, 38, 100 Guy Maddox Dr., Braselton — failure to appear.
- Regina Beth Carr, 43, 4661 Unity Church Rd., Gainesville — hold for Hall County.
- Bradley Mitchell Goodwin, 25, 227 Sherwood Dr., Winder — hold for Auburn.
- Christopher Tracy Jacks, 35, 189 Cabots Creek Dr., Jefferson — loitering or prowling.
- Chad Christian Miller, 22, 617 Skyland Dr., Hoschton — aggravated battery and exploit/inflict paint/deprive essential service to a disabled or elderly person.
- Diann Jackson Keith, 62, 1717 Moon Dr., Gainesville — theft by taking.
- Nicholas Effigie Brown, 48, 425 Rivermont Rd., Athens — failure to appear.
- Charles Layden Fletcher, 46, 1050 Cedar Grove Dr., Buckhead — probation violation.
- Wesley Tyson Hanley, 42, 1281 Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce — two counts of probation violation.
- Saint Paul Kue, 31, 617 Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson — simple battery-family violence.
- Conorris Marquis Riggsbee, 48, 883 Kendall Park Dr., Winder — probation violation.
- Andrew James Blackwell, 32, 226 Glenn Fuller Cir., Commerce — battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree.
- Jarrett Leon Moye, 37, 2303 Kim Ct., Hephzibah — failure to appear.
- Jakob Adonis Peek, 24, 121 Bare Creek Ln., Asheville, N.C. — probation violation.
- Robert Joseph Perez, 50, 294 Mountain Creek Dr., Maysville — hold for Clarke County and bond revoked.
- Ashley Nicole Tucker, 30, 3540 North Camp Creek, Atlanta — identity theft fraud when using/possessing identity information concerning a person-felony.
- Andrew James Blackwell, 32, 245 Gatewood Dr., Colbert — interference with a 911 call and terroristic threats and acts-felony-family violence.
- Brian Anthony Brantley, 38, 365 Meadow Chase Dr., Auburn — probation violation.
- James Allen Frazier, 58, 123 Hawks Ridge Rd., Nicholson — hold for Haralson County.
- Edward Shayne Johnson, 53, 1398 Brooks Rd., Pendergrass — aggravated child molestation and three counts of child molestation.
- Lanee Ruth Woodfork, 23, 4234 Village Ln., Duluth — simple battery.
ARCADE PD
- Tamia Monae Williams, 21, 346 Oak Ave., Jefferson — hold for Oconee County.
- Tyler James Jackson, 27, 211 Sidney Lane Ct., Jefferson — criminal trespass-family violence.
- Azael Alberto Lopez-Gonzalez, 35, 613 Davis Rd., Jefferson — concealing death of another.
BRASELTON PD
- Troy Scott Connor, 36, 619 McNeal Rd., Hoschton — probation violation.
- Ursula Ryan Thomas, 38, 2774 Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Elmer Bryan Martin III, 42, 3834 Chadwick Dr., Flowery Branch — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a firearm/knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; and speeding.
- Jonathan David Barnes, 38, 228 Brooke Stone Trail, Braselton — display of license plates; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; license to be carried and exhibited on demand; speeding (143/70); reckless driving; tail light violation; and turning movements violation.
COMMERCE PD
- Allen William Ott, 53, 230 Leachman Rd., Commerce — purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid, synthetic marijuana.
- Furnamdess Lee Chambers, 28, 100 Crossing Place, Commerce — probation violation.
- Nathan John Hayes, 30, 1070 Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce — probation violation and hold for Barrow County.
HOSCHTON PD
- Daviyon Marcel Reid, 18, 301 Candlewood Ln., Hoschton — criminal trespass-family violence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
JEFFERSON PD
- Anthony John Grey, 22, 18 River Mist Cir., Jefferson — disorderly conduct; simple assault; simple battery; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Arthur Lee Jarrell III, 23, 140 Oak Ln., Jefferson — two counts of probation violation.
- Michael Ryan King, 37, 331 Elrod Ave., Jefferson — simple battery-family violence.
- Floyd Rodney McKinzie, 48, 1823 Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Laura Ann Stiner, 49, 33 Adventure Trail, Jefferson — criminal trespass-family violence and simple assault-family violence.
MAYSVILLE PD
- Steven Randall Voyles, 49, 2557 Gillsville Hwy., Gainesville — hold for Emanuel County.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Joshua Randall Hollis, 39, 69 Granite Dr., Hoschton — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Kiyarie Laraye Lane, 26, no address listed — driving on divided highways; DUI-alcohol; endangering a child by DUI-alcohol or drugs; expiration and renewal licensed reexamination violation; open container; reckless driving; three counts of serious injury by vehicle; vehicles to drive on right side of roadway violation; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violation.
- Josh Allen Chumley, 29, 376 Harris Rd., Lexington — DUI-alcohol; license to be carried and exhibited on demand violation; and turning movements violation.
- Jahir Villa, 22, 7900 Waterford Lake Dr., Charlotte, N.C. — driving while license is suspended or revoked; expired plate; and failure to appear.
- Ladarius Rashaun King, 22, 5011 Pineywoods Rd., Macon, Miss. — DUI-drugs; following too closely; improper turn/lane change; and tinted windows.
- Glen Charles Mansur, 34, 142 Trout Ln., Commerce — driver to exercise due care; DUI; failure to maintain lane; following too closely; and hit and run.
