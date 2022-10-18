The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Jennifer Marie Baughcum, 35, 351 Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson — two counts of probation violation and theft by taking.
- Michael Thomas Bentley, 36, 141 Wood Ave., Pavo — holds for Banks and Franklin counties and probation violation.
- Cynthia Gail Holt, 58, 289 Cedar Ridge Dr., Braselton — homicide by vehicle-second degree.
- Thomas Jefferson Jarrett, 39, 4885 Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce — hold for Banks, Barrow and Oconee counties and probation violation.
- David Lewis McDaniel, 28, 7221 Maysville Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
- Anthony August Riola Jr., 18, 258 Broadmoor Dr., Braselton — failure to appear; hold for Barrow County; and coming off bond for four charges.
- Christopher Lynn Skinner, 38, 4173 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass — parole violation.
- Christopher Ashley Stephens, 43, 4457 Fountain Dr., Gillsville — simple assault-family violence.
- Whitney Shuntavius Gaither, 34, 296 Garnete Ridge Dr., Athens — probation violation.
- Daniel Lee Hale, 44, 5601 Colham Ferry Rd., Watkinsville — two counts of criminal trespass; holds for Clarke and Oglethorpe counties; theft by taking-felony; and three counts of theft by taking.
- Ahmad Ishmael Joiner, 33, 3815 Snapfinger Rd., Lithonia — hold for DeKalb County.
- Andrew James Petersen, 29, 1283 Dixon Bridge, Maysville — aggravated assault; two counts of aggravated battery; cruelty to children-third degree; and unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
- Michael David Ray, 57, 138 Pine Crest Cir., Canton — hold for Fulton County.
- Francis Elizabeth Dills, 35, 4173 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass — hold for Banks County.
- Brandy Jean Griffin, 43, 251 Kissam St., Jefferson — two counts of mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Jami Michele Marengo, 31, 719 Sienna Valley Dr., Braselton — hold for Gwinnett County.
- Tamela Denise Marsh, 54, 160 OKelly Rd., Nicholson — aggravated assault-family violence and reckless conduct.
- Carlos Verdugo Mejia, 23, 3624 Harmony Church Rd., Gainesville — driving without a license and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
- Daniel Stephen Moore, 37, 707 Lanier Rd., Pendergrass — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Tiffany Nicole Moore, 39, 707 Lanier Rd., Pendergrass — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Jesse Ernest Smith III, 61, 114 Line Creek Dr., Nicholson — hold for Oglethorpe County.
- Jonathan David Wright, 37, 1795 Bent Brooke Rd., Lawrenceville — two counts of battery-family violence and two counts of cruelty to children-third degree-family violence.
- Richard Lawrence Buonocore Jr., 51, 1709 Snows Mill Rd., Bogart — hold for Cobb County and probation violation.
- Anthony Long Truong, 31, 3 Elita Dr., Gainesville — two counts of aggravated stalked and parole violation.
- Katelin Morris Wilson, 28, 704 Poplar Springs Rd., Hoschton — simple battery-family violence.
- Terrell Deangalo Berry, 35, 2292 St. Kenneys Ln., Buford — aggravated assault-family violence; burglary-first degree (felony); three counts of cruelty to children-third degree-family violence; home invasion; obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call; possession of a firearm/knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony-first offense; and theft by receiving stolen property-felony.
- Cody McGowan Hall, 29, 176 Rockforge Ln., Jefferson — burglary-second degree (felony); driving while license is suspended or revoked; hunting deer at night; hunting from a motor vehicle; hunting or discharging weapons across a public road; operation of a vehicle without a current plate; possession of a firearm/knife during commission of or intent to commit certain crimes; possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal; taillight violation; 12 counts of theft by receiving stolen property (five of which are felony counts; and bondsman off bond for three charges.
- Christopher Tracy Jacks, 35, 189 Cabots Creek Dr., Jefferson — failure to appear.
- Madison Renee Boutelle, 26, 239 Rolling Ridge Dr., Athens — giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; hold for Hall County; and tag light violation.
- Jeremy Tommy Brock, 47, 4750 Hwy. 52, Gainesville — two counts of probation violation.
- Neil Harrison Dempsey, 55, no address listed — hold for Hall County and probation violation.
- Brett Michael Maschmann, 20, 119 Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass — driving without a valid license; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; reckless driving; stop/yield sign violation; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
- Kevin Matthew Williams, 38, 1001 Shirley Rd., Royston — probation violation.
- Derek Eugene Johnson, 32, 934 Dogwood Trail, Winder — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcoghol; following too closely; two counts of hit and run; and interference with government property-felony.
- Brandon Keith Reynolds, 39, 854 Davis St., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Thomas Patrick Wilfawn Jr., 18, 150 Blackthorne Rd., Nicholson — driving without a valid license.
ARCADE PD
- Argenis David Rivero, 19, 235 Sycamore Dr., Athens — driving without a valid license and speeding (79/55).
- Jason Robert Williams, 38, 150 Pleasant Grove, McDonough — driving without a valid license and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
- Jesus Andres Bozo-Romero, 34, 1045 Old Peachtree Rd., Suwanee — driving without a valid license and move over law violation.
- David Simon Vicente, 31, 5580 Harvest Ln., Long Beach, Miss. — driving without a valid license and taillight violation.
BRASELTON PD
- Jeffrey Kyle Walker, 33, 55 Will Clark Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Craig Andrew Gerald Zona, 18, 4301 E. Hall Rd., Gainesville — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; reckless driving; and speeding.
- Grady Lee Green Jr., 47, 10920 Hwy. 278 E, Covington — hold for Hall County; loitering or prowling; and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
COMMERCE PD
- Jose Ismael Garcia-Escobar, 32, 13007 Casten Way, Commerce — driving without a valid license and tag cover violation.
- Ronald Craig Chapman, 58, 277 Mountain Creek Ln., Maysville — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcohol; holds for Banks, Franklin and Putnam counties; and no proof of insurance.
- Adam Edward Williams, 26, 201 Tropicaire St., Tallahassee, Fla. — criminal trespass and simple assault.
- Richard Douglas Adams, 56, 265 Harsfield Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
- Jeremy Paul Ellerbee, 40, 2112 Crossing Place, Commerce — failure to obey a stop sign; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and tag/registration violation.
- Torryn Kentay Rakestraw, 22, 586 Traynham Rd., Commerce — hit and run.
- Matt Roberson Wilson, 23, 1085 Dunlap Rd., Winterville — driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Jermetri Deontae Burtch, 29, 577 Athens St., Hartwell — driving while license is suspended or revoked; too fast for conditions; and suspended registration.
- Arbin Herrera, 23, 97 Dogwood Cir., Gainesville — driving without a valid license and speeding (82/55).
- Stephen Samuel Williams, 55, 26 Huckleberry Ln., Winder — hold for Madison County.
- Fatima Shaqundra Faust, 42, 115 S. Ridge Dr., Athens — probation violation.
HOSCHTON PD
- Gregory Lee Mann, 69, 1318 Bulldog Ct., Hoschton — disorderly conduct; simple assault-family violence; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
JEFFERSON PD
- Vanessa Yamilet Chicas, 25, 2314 Lem Edwards Rd., Colbert — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- James Edward Harrison Jr., 38, 1189 Ervin Chambers Rd., Maysville — two counts of probation violation.
- Juan Daniel Jimenez, 29, 24 Brooklyn Chase, Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked and no proof of insurance.
- John Mercer Williams, 62, 1762 Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson — discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless conduct.
- Robert Anthony Ellers, 22, 431 Argonne Rd., Winder — driving while license is suspended or revoked and operation of a vehicle without current plate.
- Joshua Obed Guzman, 22, 211 Burt Lubur Rd., Washington — driving without a valid license; possession fo an open alcohol container; and speeding (79/55).
- Anthony Lewis Stringer, 28, 2521 Club Place Dr., Duluth — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding (87/55).
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- George Edward Russell, 52, 324 Washington St., Jefferson — disorderly conduct; driving on the wrong side of the roadway; failure to notify owner upon striking a fixture; public intoxication; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Ryan Spencer Hurd, 22, 324 Washington St., Jefferson — obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.
- Landon Shane Bailey, 36, 955 Valley Dr., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcohol; and hit and run.
- Geraldine Hodges, 62, 117 Blue Springs Ln., Commerce — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol.
- Pedro Vasquez Alvarez, 50, 3390 Plainview Rd., Maysville — driving on roadways laned for traffic; duty to immediately report accidents; hit and run; and vehicles to drive on right side of the roadway.
