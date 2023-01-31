The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Jonathan Dwayne Arwood, 43, 302 Highland Estates, Commerce — probation violation.
- Amanda Kay Brock, 40, 200 East Pine St., Cornelia — probation violation.
- De'Andre Kevin Brown, 22, 323 Crescent Dr., Dallas — hold for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and probation violation.
- Denise Smith Chester, 46, 138 Tanner Ln., Nicholson — holds for Clarke and Madison counties and probation violation.
- Austin Alan Crawford, 29, 5811 Mt. Olive Rd., Commerce — simple battery-family violence.
- Heath Bradley Gilley, 29, 1005 Lexington Rd., Carlton — hold for St. Clair, Ala.
- Charles Tyron Hill, 33, 44 Coles Court Dr., Commerce — peeping Tom.
- Brian Kevin Powers, 47, 7705 Maysville Rd., Maysville — probation violation.
- Justin Alexander Robinson, 28, 325 Steeple Chase Rd., Nicholson — drugs not in original container; headlight violation; possession and use of drug-related objects; and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
- Dixie Marie Sims, 25, 690 4th St. Village, Athens — probation violation.
- Jason James Wilkie, 41, 141 Will Clark Rd., Jefferson — disorderly conduct; public drunkenness; and violation of a temporary protection order.
- Dwight Neil Burris Jr., 45, 344 Trotters Chase, Jefferson — suspended license and taillight violation.
- Carlos Demetrius Long, 26, 6552 Snowbird Ln., Douglasville — giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; hold for Clarke County; no license; and tag light violation.
- Wesley Christopher Morris, 29, 319 Red Oak Rd., Maysville — hold for Candler County.
- Jay Khong Mung Moua, 38, 2499 Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson — hold for Hall County.
- Levi Jackson Sears, 21, 387 Hope Rd., Commerce — two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
- Rita Elaine Standridge, 62, 2352 Brockton Rd., Jefferson — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; and open container.
- Mary Anne McCrackin, 54, 2968 Hwy. 51 S, Lula — holds for Banks and Barrow counties and probation violation.
- Elijah Terrance Southerland, 17, 140 Arbor Trace, Braselton — terroristic threats and acts.
- Robert Junior Tate, 57, 2199 Cleveland Rd., Bogart — probation violation.
- Cecil Dean Walker, 44, 182 Epps St., Jefferson — hold for Hall County.
- Mildred Elizabeth Love, 42, 402 Thurston Williams Rd., Maysville — identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person-felony.
- David Earl Britt, 65, 31 Stone Mt. St., Lawrenceville — probation violation.
- Amy Beth Conger, 36, 3474 Gillen Cir., Gainesville — criminal trespass; disorderly conduct; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Marion Scott Noojin, 58, 80 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder — probation violation.
- Deonte Leione Burton, 25, 1631 Stanton Rd. SW Apt. 58, Atlanta — failure to appear.
- Adam Bryce Butcher, 28, no address listed — hold for Clarke County; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; probation violation; and theft by deception.
- Joshua Tyler Colquitt, 17, no address listed — terroristic threats and acts.
- Arland Namkona Dwight Patton, 22, 2238 Old Gainesville Hwy., Talmo — two counts of probation violation.
- William Scott Rice, 48, 2022 Poplar St., Comer — probation violation.
- Major Caslin Simmons, 38, 157 Michelle Dr., Athens — hold for Clarke County and probation violation.
- Kevin Santoro Smith, 42, 565 Andre Ln., Spartanburg, S.C. — probation violation.
- Steven Andrew Smith, 37, 540 Baycreek Rd., Loganville — battery-family violence.
- Shelly Vanessa Wallace, 45, 407 Water Plant Rd., Commerce — hold for Barrow County.
ARCADE PD
- Jennifer Marie Baughcum, 35, 351 Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Jessica Nicole Clark, 31, 173 Beccas Ln., Hoschton — hold for Rabun County.
- Thomas Edward Markee, 59, no address listed — two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of sexual battery.
- Devin Taylor Stancil, 30, 549 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
BRASELTON PD
- Jesse Neko Tolbert Jr., 32, 5040 Miss Water Ln., Cumming — hold for Forsyth County.
COMMERCE PD
- Christopher Donnell Blackshear, 36, 1000 Duluth Hwy., Lawrenceville — hold for Lawrenceville.
- Yolanda Elizabeth Garraway, 55, 8353 Jefferson Rd., Commerce — disorderly conduct.
- Lucy Ann Lebron, 37, 95 Beck Rd., Commerce — discharging a firearm in the city; maintaining a disorderly house; and reckless conduct.
- Anthony Tyler Walling, 25, 95 Beck Rd., Commerce — discharging a firearm in the city and reckless conduct.
- Timothy Michael Walling, 35, 95 Beck Rd., Commerce — discharging a firearm in the city; maintaining a disorderly house; and reckless conduct.
- Tony Tyus Jr., 32, 1270 Tall Oaks Cir., Conyers — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Cheryl Lynn Shook Burch, 41, 118 Old Harden Rd., Commerce — criminal trespass.
- Raymonta Lepaul Collins, 28, 331 Northwood Dr., Commerce — disorderly conduct and terroristic threats and acts.
JEFFERSON PD
- Miguel Andel Chavez, 38, 159 Pepperridge Ln., Athens — driving without a valid license.
- Sahady Fabrico Lezma-Martinez, 27, 7140 Brook St., Lithia Springs — driving without a valid license and speeding.
- Darius Bernard Minor, 31, 11 Riverwalk Ln., Jefferson — defective equipment; DUI; and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Alice Stacy Worley, 49, 1851 Washington St., Jefferson — hold for Cherokee County.
- Brandy Jean Griffin, 44, 251 Kissam St., Jefferson — failure to stop at a stop sign; license to be carried and exhibited on demand; notice of change of address or name; possession of heroin; possession of methamphetamine; and reckless conduct.
- Charles Logan Rogers, 27, 711 Shamilton St., Dalton — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
MAYSVILLE PD
- James Tyler Sanders, 30, 5990 Maysville Rd., Commerce — DUI-drugs and failure to maintain lane.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Kamron Malik Walter, 24, 315 Deacon Dr., Maysville — battery-family violence act.
