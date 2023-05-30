The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Philicous Bobby Briggs, 50, 2116 The Alls Pkwy., Duluth — probation violation.
- Rhonda Bethina Burdette, 46, 179 Hiawassee Ave., Athens — probation violation.
- Brian Joseph Humphries, 51, 145 Hoke St., Maysville — criminal trespass.
- Jerry Ronald Miller, 49, 211 Red Oak Rd., Maysville — failure to appear and probation violation.
- Tina Marie Miller, 52, 211 Red Oak Rd., Maysville — probation violation.
- Jeffery Dale Moore, 51, 12076 Jefferson Rd. Lot 6, Athens — probation violation.
- Maria Concepcion Amaya-Gurrola, 47, 413 Reisling Dr., Braselton — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Bobby Douglas Archer, 32, 3589 New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson — simple assault-family violence.
- Jovan Maurice Herring, 42, 73 Osprey Dr., Braselton — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Hiram Ramirez-Escobedo, 29, 1036 Miller McElreath Rd., Danielsville — driving without a valid license.
- William Gene Burnett, 29, 4577 New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson — simple battery-family violence.
- Jennifer Marie Havlik, 49, 4810 Anvil Ct., Jefferson — identity theft fraud.
- Brittani Michelle McDonald, 33, 313 East High St., Lebanon, Tenn. — probation violation.
- Candice Dawn Stewart, 32, 304 Trotters Trace, Jefferson — two counts of criminal trespass; hold for Banks and Barrow counties; and two counts of theft by shoplifting.
- Kendry J. Cruz-Quintero, 32, 341 Starbuck Pkwy., Pendergrass — two counts of mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Theresea Chirsteena Ford, 39, 182 Epps St., Jefferson — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Sterling Keyshon George Walker, 24, 10908 Northlake Landings, Charlotte, N.C. — driving while license is suspended or revoked; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; and following too closely.
- Ajou Deng Ajou, 26, 5339 Oconell Ct., Stone Mountain — probation violation.
- Anthony Nikolae Cuzman, 30, 331 River Mansion Dr., Jefferson — two counts of probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Daniel Jason Deaver, 42, 2015 West Hill Ave., Valdosta — probation violation.
- Justin Luther Dooley, 34, 1644 Davenport Rd., Braselton — possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.
- Cherie Marie Lackey, 42, 5420 Houston Rd., Macon — probation violation.
- Kenneth Eldo Palmer Jr., 38, 1910 Candler Rd., Gainesville — hold for Banks, Hall and White counties and two counts of probation violation.
- William Edward Collins, 35, 189 Duck Rd., Braselton — criminal damage to property-second degree; hold for Gwinnett County; and terroristic threats and acts.
- Brandon Antonio Bailey, 37, 901 Dumbar St., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Timothy Douglas Brown, 45, 212 Nunn St., Commerce — hold for Clarke County.
- Montell Lanard Lumpkin, 27, 267 Nowhere Ln., Athens — probation violation.
- Steven Ray Stokes, 42, 1530 Crooked Creek Rd., Athens — two counts of probation violation.
- Dennis Edward Teehan Jr., 39, 221 Meadows Dr., Loganville — theft by taking-felony.
- Kaitlyn Marie Dempsey, 17, 972 Independence Ave., Pendergrass — criminal trespass.
- Jodie Denver Williams, 42, 105 Morris Creek Dr., Hoschton — simple battery-family.
BRASELTON PD
Candis Erianna Pennington, 21, 3931 Brookgreen Dr., Fayetteville, N.C. — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; speeding (89/70); possession and use of drug related objects; and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
COMMERCE PD
- Xavier Rashad Clark, 23, 248 Arlington Ln., Commerce — aggravated assault; two counts of cruelty to children-second degree (felony); murder; two counts of probation violation; receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; and theft by taking-felony.
- Quintin Deshard Lovelace, 30, 164 Springlake Rd., Commerce — loitering or prowling and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
- Jordan Wade Doyle, 29, 13472 Hwy.112, Elizabeth, La. — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcohol; and open container.
- Ryan Leonard Smith, 25, 100 Heritage Hills, Commerce — aggravated assault-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree.
- Daron Anton Lewis, 29, 489 McDonald Cir., Commerce — disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
JEFFERSON PD
- Randy William Clearly, 57, 5420 Pleasant Hill Ln., Braselton — driving without a valid license; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; no proof of insurance; and suspended registration.
- Ian Statia, 23, 411 Spinner Dr., Jefferson — basic rules; driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcohol; and stop/yield sign violation.
- Shorn Jermain Matthews, 49, 778 Main St., Talmo — hold for DeKalb County.
- Gage Tyler Goff, 19, 28 Montvale Dr., Hoschton — hold for Hall County.
- Jason Allen Wolfe Sr., 42, 609 Benttree Cir., Toccoa — driving while license is suspended and no tail lights.
MAYSVILLE PD
- Brandy Lynn Giles, 26, 131 Riverbend Ln., Commerce — simple battery-family violence.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Chason Chandler Presley, 30, 88 Walnut Grove Way, Pendergrass — criminal trespass-family violence.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Benjamin Ray McAfee, 46, 304 Trotters Trace, Jefferson — DUI-drugs; two counts of endangering a child by DUI; and failure to maintain lane.
- Noah Michael Salazar, 25, 243 Trotters Trace, Jefferson — DUI-alcohol and headlight violation.
- Bill Eleazar Benitez-Calletano, 27, 235 Windcraft Ln., Acworth — affixing materials that reduce/increase light transmission/reflectance of windows; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and hold for Acworth.
- Grady Dwayne Damons, 51, 173 Hunter Rd., Jefferson — DUI-alcohol; open container; and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
- Donna Lynn Hollingsworth, 44, 574 Homestead Rd., Danielsville — brake light/turn signal violation; driving while license is suspended or revoked; DUI-refusal; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; and suspended registration.
