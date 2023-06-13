Recent arrests made across Jackson County
The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
• Stanley Mitchell Burns Jr., 43, 68 Sunny Ln., Commerce — two counts of receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Carol Denise Doss, 60, 2090 Traditions Way, Jefferson — two counts of aggravated assault-family violence act; aggravated assault upon a person 65 years of age or older-family violence (felony); battery on a person 65 years of age or older-family violence; threaten, intimidate a disabled or elderly person; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Terry Jones, 53, 2606 Bowman Hwy., Dewy Rose — probation violation.
• Jonathan Kyle Kent, 20, 115 Willoughby Homes, Commerce — enticing a child for indecent purposes.
• Phillip Richard Maloch, 36, 534 Richard Bridge Rd., Commerce — hold for Banks County; parole violation; and probation violation.
• Mauricio Sanchez Santiago, 57, 9835 Commerce Rd., Athens — criminal trespass and failure to appear.
• Jarvis Dant'ea Smith, 32, no address listed — burglary-first degree (felony) and loitering or prowling.
• William Johnson Stovall, 55, 1697 Granger Ct., Atlanta — drugs not in original container; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and two counts of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
• Melinda Renee Thomas, 45, 33 Crowe St., Royston — hold for Beaufort, Cobb, Gwinnett, Henry, Madison, Oconee and Pickens counties; parole hold; and theft by shoplifting-felony.
• Jose Juan Acosta-Hernandez, 50, 1871 Winners Cir., Lawrenceville — driving while license is suspended or revoked and stop/yield sign violation.
• Stacy Howell Cozart, 53, 3472 Eberhart Cemetery, Gainesville — driving under the influence (DUI)-drugs.
• Hisema Tyberious Drinkard, 25, 289 W. Tate St., Elberton — hold for Elbert County.
• Kareem Bernard Thompson, 37, 236 Bryant Dr., Hull — hold for Hall County.
• Christopher Daniel Deaton, 42, 1070 Woodlands Rd., Watkinsville — child support arrest orders; hold for Clarke County; and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• Albert Latate Faust, 19, 283 East Paces Dr., Athens — failure to appear.
• Amanda Marie Keith, 38, 1070 Woodlands Rd., Watkinsville — possession of drug-related objects and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• Granger Bryan Patterson, 49, 918 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
• Elijah Darrell Bostic, 18, 135 Ashmore Ct., Athens — hold for Oconee County.
• Stanley David Hollis, 53, 373 Wood Pecker Ln., Nicholson — hold for Stephens County.
•Shantaveist Dawn Haygood, 26, 1270 Pendervis, Orangeburg, S.C. — financial identity fraud-felony and theft by taking-felony.
•Mamie Caprie-Mashon Williams, 20, 2647 Carriage Ln., Atlanta — failure to appear.
•Rosalind Marlee Johnson, 50, 3650 Anglin Dr., Gainesville — hold for Hall County.
•David Allen Kozol, 28, 122 W. J. Dills Rd., Jefferson — hold for Winder.
•Angela Denise Threatt, 46, 3232 Wood Creek Pl., Gainesville — probation violation.
•Stacie Marie Baxter, 51, 2417 Diamond Hill Rd., Hull — identity fraud.
•Keandra Danielle Cooper, 34, 229 Rock Springs Ct., Athens — hold for transport.
•Sarait Elizabeth Elizondo, 20, 3078 Old State Rd., Talmo — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
•Robert Gomez-Lopez, 20, 136 Stonecreek Dr., Hoschton — driving without a valid license.
•Jeremy Tommy Brock, 47, 4750 Hwy. 52, Gainesville — hold for Lumpkin County and two counts of probation violation.
•Jesse Alfredo Piche, 37, 77 Cheatham Bluff, Jefferson — rape.
ARCADE PD
• Evelyn Nacey Oviedo, 23, 156 Bethesda Church Rd., Lawrenceville — driving while license is suspended or revoked; no proof of insurance; and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
•Jeremy William Meagher, 43, 99 Carlton Way, Jefferson — battery-family violence; cruelty to children-third degree (felony); simple battery-family violence; and terroristic threats and acts-family violence act.
•Shamanei Nichole Unique Stevens, 30, 3612 Darcy Ct. NW, Kennesaw — driving while license is suspended or revoked and expired tag.
COMMERCE PD
• Jamarcus Terze Cain, 45, 549 Neil Rd., Commerce — battery.
• Miranda Adella Cunningham, 39, 100 Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol.
• Timothy William Parker Goza, 29, 348 Highland Estates, Commerce — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-less safe.
•Kayla Jamie Brown, 39, 91 King Rd., Commerce — party to a crime (theft by shoplifting).
•Ashley Brook Fitzpatrick, 35, 10761 Hwy. 98 W, Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; and possession of methamphetamine.
•Tricia Marie Batal, 22, 861 Pleasant Acres, Nicholson — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•David Bruce Nylander Jr., 52, 233 Dan Waters Rd., Commerce — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcohol-less safe; and turning movements violation.
JEFFERSON PD
• Carlando Vermond Carson, 49, 1164 Washington St., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked; DUI; failure to appear; no proof of insurance; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Ryderrick Quintinezz Grier, 30, 179 Hill St., Commerce — hold for parole and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Orlando Marques Lee, 37, 176 Pine St., Jefferson — hold for Barrow County and probation violation.
• Jason Dewayne Nobles, 42, homeless — criminal damage to property-second degree.
• Alfredo Villa-Soto, 18, 2444 A. Smith Rd., Apt. A, Gainesville — driving without a valid license and speeding (77/55).
• George Michael Plumides, 62, 11221 Lions Mane St., Charlotte, N.C. — driving while license is suspended or revoked; registration violation; and no proof of insurance.
• Gerado Martinez Maldonado, 33, 2050 Austel Rd. SE, Marietta — driving while unlicensed and speeding (65/45).
•Charles John Gonzalez Jr., 37, 575 Concord Rd., Jefferson — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; speeding (90/45); possession of a drug-related object; reckless driving; and window tint violation.
•Cayce Ryan Calvert, 40, 501 Pine Park St., Monroe — speeding (96/45) and reckless driving.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
• Henry Bernard Pittman, 59, 1020 College Ave., Apt. A1, Athens — DUI; speeding (115/65); and open container.
• Esteban Castano-Ortiz, 28, 719 River Mist Cir., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding (81/55).
•Marquesha Rochelle Huggins, 30, 1869 Appaloosa Ln., Buford — driving without license on person; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; and speeding (80/55).
•Marquesha Rochelle Huggins, 30, 521 Thurmond Cir., Statham — driving without a license on person; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; and speeding (80/55).
•Alan Fredricks Shaw, 57, 7380 Toccoa Cir., Union City — DUI-alcohol and vehicle turning left violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.