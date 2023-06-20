The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Haley Mae Ausburn, 30, 375 Peachtree Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Edward Lee Bromley, 43, 240 North Ave., Athens — probation violation.
- Grayson Bailey Cabe, 22, 621 Washington Pkwy., Jefferson — failure to appear.
- Zachery Chaswick Clack, 28, 103 Rock Forge Ct., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended; fleeing and eluding; hold for Barrow and Walton counties; and reckless driving.
- Lenon Azell Kennedy, 33, 1473 April Ln., Morrow — probation violation.
- Jack Daniel Mays, 40, 3478 Pierce Dr., Gainesville — criminal trespass; disorderly conduct; probation violation; and terroristic threats and acts.
- Randall David Millwood, 60, 4910 Macon Rd., Columbus — hold for Dougherty County and probation violation.
- Kelly Lynn Moore, 52, 8964 Hwy. 441, Nicholson — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; taillight violation; and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
- Ladonna Catina Nix, 32, 1910 Candler Rd., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Jon Henri Pearson, 56, 43 Mayberry Ln., Jefferson — affray (fighting).
- Christopher Shawn Robinson, 51, homeless — theft by taking.
- Shade Ray Shaw, 32, 192 Highland Way, Maysville — probation violation.
- James Christopher Sims, 51, 1171 Walnut Creek Cir., Pendergrass — affray (fighting).
- Billy Christopher Stancil, 50, 188 Ramblers Inn Rd., Jefferson — failure to maintain lane; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (blue fentanyl); and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Maria Christina Gonzalez, 38, 339 Azalea Dr., Jefferson — simple battery-family violence.
- Felicia Victoria Manders, 26, 825 Holder Siding Rd., Jefferson — license required violation.
- Miguel Angel Perez-Rojas, 43, 160 Challenger Dr., Nicholson — driving while unlicensed and tag light violation.
- Jullian Adam Pittman, 32, 356 Cherokee Rd., Comer — battery.
- Sheila Louise Ellis, 31, 618 Apple Valley Rd., Commerce — hold for Habersham County.
- Macey Shane Harrelson, 31, 2040 Chalfont Ln., Athens — giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and hold for Clarke County.
- Justin Antonio Grimes, 36, 229 South Burson Ave., Bogart — hold for Oconee County.
- Nicholas Edward Allen, 30, 29 Tower Rd., Martin — probation violation.
- Russell Allen Owen, 57, 312 Barber Rd., Commerce — failure to maintain lane; possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); signal violation; and trafficking in morphine, opium or heroin.
- Anthony August Riola Jr., 19, 258 Broadmore Dr., Braselton — hold for Barrow County and probation violation.
- Ronald Lee Smith, 54, 551 Sweet Water Way, Lula — probation violation.
- Michael Corey Wehunt, 32, 62 Grayson New Hope Rd., Grayson — probation violation.
- Abel Rodriguez Hernandez, 32, 3404 Greggs Rd., Gainesville — license violation.
- Tonya Dell Hill, 46, 176 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Jonathan Chris Langley, 47, 123 Creak Wood Ct., Auburn — hold for Gwinnett County.
- Devin Nathaniel Morrison, 26, 3330 J. Farmer Rd., Gainesville — giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and hold for Hall County.
- Brandon Jonathan Rogers, 28, 3753 Prospect Point Dr., Oakwood — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; no license; no tag; and reckless driving.
- Annie Rebekah Smith, 25, 5640 Hog Mountain Rd., Bogart — probation violation.
- Jesus David Valero-Zambrano, 31, 1271 Hudson Ct., Bethlehem — driving without a valid license and no proof of insurance.
- Mark Anthony Palmer, 46, 1603 White Oak Dr., Winder — simple battery-family violence.
- Dequavious Bernard Ramsey, 26, 197 North Bluff Rd., Athens — driving while license is suspended.
ARCADE PD
- James Stanley Page, 53, 256 White Oak Trail, Jefferson — criminal damage to property-second degree; criminal trespass; interference with a 911 call; and simple battery-family violence.
BRASELTON PD
- Joshua Ray Villeme, 25, 2372 Saint Kennedy Ln., Buford — hit and run; too fast for conditions; driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and tire violation.
- Patrick David Dykes, 52, 2170 Lansdowne Dr., Canton — hold for Forsyth County.
COMMERCE PD
- Tricia Marie Batal, 22, 861 Pleasant Acres, Nicholson — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
- Jerry Lee Allen, 53, 242 Shankle Heights, Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Elizabeth Ann Johnson, 20, 491 John Paul Rd., Macon — DUI-multiple substances and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
- Steven Randall Voyles, 50, 2557 Gillsville Hwy., Gainesville — DUI-drugs-less safe and turning movements violation.
- Pedro De Jesus Estrada, 27, 35 Kerryann Way, Commerce — driving while license is suspended; DUI-alcohol-less safe; and tail light violation.
- Marquelle Ethewine Marshall, 28, 115 Patterson St., Hartwell — hold for Hart County.
- Annijya Sakile Romer, 24, 155 Patterson St., Hartwell — hold for Hart County.
- Matthew Morris Fortson, 39, 2992 Old Maysville Rd., Commerce — electronic transmission/post of video or photo depicting nudity or sexually-explicit content and harassing phone calls.
- Ellen Niccole Green, 39, 25 Pleasant Ln., Comer — hold for Towns County.
- Guy Allen Baillargeon, 45, 210 Stoneview Dr., Hoschton — hold for Barrow County.
- Yareli Esquivel Albarran, 19, 7254 Hwy. 29 S, Hull — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding (75/55).
JEFFERSON PD
- Timothy Richard Kiley, 47, 55 Will Clark Rd., Jefferson — DUI-refusal; hold for Barrow County; and two counts of probation violation.
- Dylan Scott Watson, 27, 134 Oak Crest Ln., Pendergrass — giving false name or date of birth to law enforcement and obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.
- Colandria Sharnia Byrd, 31, 3028 Bryant Rd., Monroe — following too closely; hit and run; and restricted license violation.
- Cayce Ryan Calvert, 40, 501 Pine Park St., Monroe — speeding (96/45) and reckless driving.
- Fredy A. Molina Beltran, 34, 2162A Wexford Dr., Norcross — driving without a valid license and speeding (70/45).
- Ricardo Morale Delaluz, 26, 1101 Herrington Rd., Lawrenceville — driving while license is suspended; speeding (79/55); and window tint violation.
- Bertilo Bersain Perez Martinez, 32, 605 Woodcliff Dr. NW, Lilburn — driving without a valid license.
- Jesse Tyrell Coe, 32, 501 Adams Rd., Jefferson — leaving the scene of an accident.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Benjamin Joshua Beasley, 22, 909 Independence Ave., Pendergrass — driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Christina Faith Fulcher, 21, 573 H
- ickeria Way, Winder — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding (94/70).
- Danny Ray Mathis, 63, 83 Friendly Baptist Church Rd., Cedartown — brake light/turn signal violation; DUI-drugs; three counts of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; and possession of a firearm/knife during commission of a crime.
- Christopher Michael Mills, 32, 307 Walker Rd., Rayle — DUI and failure to maintain lane.
- McKenzie Shyann Fortson, 20, 2030 Forest Acres Cir., Athens — following too closely and hit and run.
- Tr
avis Morgan Angles, 44, 6200 Flint Hill Rd., Sophia, N.C. — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession and use of drug-related objects; and brake light/turn signal violation.
