The following arrests were recently made by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Benjamin Gillespie Jr., 62, homeless — aggravated assault-family violence act (FVA); criminal trespass; and probation violation.
- Pamela Jean Robinson, 51, 1097 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem — hold for Morgan County and probation violation.
- Terry Lee Avery, 37, 188 Moore Ct., Athens — aggravated assault-FVA and cruelty to children-first degree.
- Rodney Tyree Bratton-Booker, 19, 879 Summer Springs Ct., Pendergrass — criminal trespass.
- Brian Joseph Clouston, 41, 2023 Chadbury Ln., Myrtle Beach, S.C. — violation of a family violence order.
- Ricky Nelson Burns, 59, 131 Littleton Way, Athens — two counts of probation violation.
- Hayden Reid Follett, 24, 37 Whitetail Ct., Dahlonega — driving on roadways laned for traffic; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; holds for Barrow and Hall counties; reckless driving; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Robert Bernard Krummell, 65, 183 Duck Rd., Braselton — simple assault.
- Trevor Paul Dart, 24, 4043 River Ridge Chase, Marietta — drugs not in original container; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; and possession of a Schedule I and II controlled substance.
- Timothy Ray Freeman, 62, no address listed — probation violation.
- Andnetta Maria Jones, 22, 2390 Butner Rd. SW, Atlanta — criminal attempt to commit a felony and theft by taking.
- Seth Randal Macke, 38, 641 Tom Miller Rd., Winder — probation violation.
- Craig Foster Stewart, 47, 695 Timber Ridge Dr., Athens — disorderly conduct and simple assault-FVA.
- Javon Alexis Craig, 32, 1746 Tugalo Dr., Jefferson — failure to appear.
ARCADE PD
- Sugey Castro-Solis, 24, 321 Simeon Rd., Statham — murder.
- Kavin Hike Bailey, 28, 175 Linda Ave., Athens — driving under the influence (DUI)-combination of alcohol/drugs-less safe and failure to maintain lane.
BRASELTON PD
- Pedro De La Cruz, 24, 4048 Churchill Downs Dr., Gainesville — public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
COMMERCE PD
- Melissa Diane Diaz, 42, 690 Main St., Talmo — criminal trespass and simple battery-FVA.
- Latrell Deangelo Hawkins, 21, 5804 Glenlake Ct., Columbus — theft by receiving stolen property-felony and driving without a valid license.
- Sadie Katherine Allen, 19, 425 Scott St., Commerce — possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (MDMA).
- Carter Andrew Minish, 34, 463 Oak Ridge Dr., Maysville — criminal trespass.
JEFFERSON PD
- Josue Serda, 23, 26 Maria Cir., Jefferson — obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call; probation violation; simple battery; and theft by taking.
- Harold Lavonne Green, 68, 1635 Bismark Cir., Winder — hold for Fulton County.
- Charles Nelson Tolbert Jr., 61, 1221 Academy Church Rd., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Thomas Edward Bowers, 32, 370 Still OKelly Rd., Danielsville — hold for Habersham County.
- Curtis Rashawn Cannon, 35, 251 Stewart Dr., Dallas — driving while unlicensed; hold for North Carolina department of corrections; and speeding (78/55).
- Javon Achez Cunningham, 20, 27 Jefferson Terrace, Jefferson — interference with government property-felony and possession of alcohol while underage.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Michael James Waller, 50, 8333 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — failure to appear and hold placed by Bryan County.
- Jonathan Lynn Bruce, 39, Bob Mann Rd., Maysville — battery-FVA; false imprisonment-FVA; possession and use of drug-related objects; seatbelt violation; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Halie Marie Money, 22, 185 Jimmy Reynolds Dr., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving while license is suspended or revoked; hit and run; and seatbelt violation.
- Ralph Carlton Veal, 63, 2848 New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson — driving while license is suspended or revoked; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; failure to stop at a stop sign; no proof of insurance; and tire violation.
- Dylan Patrick Erhardt, 27, 774 One World Dr., Lawrenceville — distracted driving; driving under the influence (DUI); and failure to maintain lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.