The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Mathew Clinton Daniel, 31, 529 Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass — violation of probation and theft by receiving stolen property.
- Lola Marie Fields, 57, 481 Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson — failure to maintain lane; possession of methamphetamine; and probation violation.
- Jonathan Scott Knight, 42, 164 Lucas Rd., Cochran — criminal trespass; possession of methamphetamine; and theft by receiving stolen property.
- Montell Lanard Lumpkin, 27, 267 Nowhere Ln., Athens — criminal damage to property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- James Douglas McDaniel, 41, 78 J. S. Williamson St., Nicholson — giving false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer; holds for Clarke and Madison counties; and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
- Adam James Rooks, 35, 2021 McNeal Rd., Hoschton — aggravated stalking-family violence-felony.
- Randall Leverett Rylee, 26, homeless — two counts of probation violation.
- Justin Lucuss James Cassidy, 19, 1073 Jefferson Walk Cir., Jefferson — disorderly conduct; simple battery; willful interference with emergency medical professional; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Alejandro Sandoval Cervantes, 20, 1221 Hampton Hill Ct., Lawrenceville — unlicensed.
- Tiffany Jasmine Martin, 38, 4015 Lehigh Blvd., Decatur — identity fraud-felony.
- Jesus Miranda III, 23, 77B West Candler St., Winder — hold for Barrow County.
- Michael Monjure, 65, 54 Huntington Trail, Hoschton — driving under the influence (DUI)-multiple substances and failure to maintain lane.
- Luis Felide Percastegui-Pena, 27, 2416 Kamath Falls Land, Wendell, N.C. — driving without a valid license.
- Athaniel William Pierre, 28, 1400 Hillcrest Heights, Alpharetta — failure to appear.
- Joseph McCrary, 24, 520 Old Hull Rd., Athens — two counts of probation violation.
- Marcus Tobias Wilbon, 27, 220 Creek Stone Dr., Athens — probation violation.
- Cody Alvin Elijah Lynch, 38, 1038 Chitwood Rd., Clarksville — DUI-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; improper passing; obedience to a traffic control device violation; theft by taking; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violation.
- John Charles McBrayer, 51, 217 Duck Rd., Braselton — brake light violation and suspended license.
- Seth Yancey Pruitt, 32, 213 Tutt Rd., Cornelia — party to the crime of theft by taking-felony.
- Amber Renee Tatom, 35, 481 Lebannon Church Rd., Jefferson — hold for Oglethorpe County.
- Michael Lynn Murphy, 46, 1132 Back Street Church Rd., Danielsville — hold for Walton and Clarke counties.
- Wendy Ivonne Magana-Salgado, 34, 39 Emily Forest Way, Pendergrass — aggravated assault-family violence act; false imprisonment-family violence act; and simple battery-family violence act.
- Brandon Zackary Massingale, 31, 2513 Mountain View Rd., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Jeffrey Trey Halley, 24, 585 Mauldin Rd., Jefferson — criminal trespass.
- David Mark Thomas, 49, 252 Amber Ridge Rd., Statham — driving without a valid license.
BRASELTON PD
- Sergio Adrian Diaz, 25, 5011 Pilgrim Ln., Auburn — criminal trespass.
- Izaih Norris Joseph-Lewis, 28, 44 Serenity Ct., Hoschton — criminal trespass-family violence and simple assault-family violence.
- Godsword Aryee, 21, 2945 Rose Bud Rd., Loganville — aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
COMMERCE PD
- Kenneth Bruce Montgomery Jr., 49, 1020 Ridgeway Rd., Commerce — simple assault-family violence.
- Joe Edward Thomason Jr., 35, 99 South Broad St., Commerce — probation violation.
- Christopher James Huff, 46, 91 Hearth Stone Way, Helen — hold for Fayette County.
- Terri Nelson Barrett, 57, 829 Swain Rd., Commerce — DUI-alcohol.
- James Edward Burnett, 54, 407 Oliver Ridge Dr., Commerce — expired registration and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
JEFFERSON PD
- Otha Carnell Oneal, 53, 132 MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson — hold for Laurens County.
- James Virgil Sylvester, 48, 425 Hayden Ln., Jefferson — DUI-drugs; failure to maintain lane; leaving scene of an accident/hit and run; and no insurance.
- Randy William Clearly, 56, 5420 Pleasant Hill Ln., Braselton — false statements or writings/concealing facts or fraudulent documents; hold for Hall County; no driver's license on person; possession and use of drug-related objects; removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal; and theft by receiving stolen property.
- Letzy Maria Flores, 22, 345 Hollow Ridge Dr., Athens — window tint violation; driving without a valid license; and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
- Teresa Lynn Ledford, 53, 31 Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo — registration violation; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Bonna Lynn McElhannon, 39, 1029 Freeman Johnson Rd., Hoschton — possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
MAYSVILLE PD
- Cynthia Yvonne Waters, 46, 352 Mitchell Rd., Maysville — public drunkenness.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Albert Latate Faust, 19, 111 Highland Park Dr., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked; speeding; and hold for Elberton.
- Stephanie Cecile Hood, 33, 1692 East Broad St., Athens — DUI; headlight violation; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; notice of change of address or name violation; and open container.
- Jhonnier Alejandro Leon Villegas, 28, 130 Hanover Place Apt. 5, Athens — distracted driving; driving without a valid license; failure to maintain lane; and speeding (68/45).
- Tate Lee Ion Taylor, 23, 2512 Brockton Rd., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI; and duty upon striking fixtures violation.
- Bryan Bladimir Sanabria-Carranza, 31, 1430 Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson — parole hold; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and speeding (107/60).
- Daniela Calderon, 19, 935 Homer Rd., Commerce — driving without a valid license and speeding (94/60).
