The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Chadwick Thomas Bingham, 41, 9038 Jefferson St., Commerce — parole violation.
- Kevin Michael Deeb, 30, 814 Sycamore Hill Ln., Clarkesville — obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call and unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
- Trista Denise Ellis, 35, 4157 Hwy. 124, Jefferson — receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
- Johnny Lee Iler, 35, 152 Hillside Way, Maysville — hold for Stephens County and failure to appear.
- Hunter Wesley Jackson, 17, 1516 Stockton Farm Rd., Pendergrass — simple assault and simple battery.
- Shannon Wesley Jackson, 42, 47 Mangum Ln., Pendergrass — simple assault.
- Harley Cohen Angel, 26, 5681 Maysville Rd., Commerce — battery-family violence and two counts of cruelty to children-third degree.
- Robert William Angel, 40, 186 Alexander Rd., Commerce — financial transaction card fraud.
- Kamiesha Vontrell Hancock, 38, 312 Woodmont Ct., Macon — theft by taking (party to a crime) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Eriberto Luna, 36, 313 Railroad St., Knightville, N.C. — giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and hold for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
- Barry Lamar Norton, 36, 5681 Maysville Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
- Cody William Pittman, 35, 806 D. Williams Dr., Carnesville — criminal trespass and holds for Gwinnett and Hall counties.
James Wilson Smith Jr., 31, 597 Skelton Rd., Hoschton — driving while license is suspended or revoked; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; two counts of probation violation; stop/yield sign violation; theft by receiving stolen property-felony; too fast for conditions; and willful obstruction of officers by use of threats or violence.
- Stephanie Ryan Stiles, 34, 3871 Hwy. 17, Canon — financial transaction card fraud.
- Christian Wetherington, 25, 1525 Southwest 78th Court, Miami, Fla. — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving while license is suspended or revoked; tire violation; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Miguel Angel Matute-Arias, 55, 117 Connie Lynn Dr., Spartanburg, S.C. — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving without a valid license.
- Yeyson Ariel Nunez Herrera, 24, 117 Connie Lynn Dr., Spartanburg, S.C. — acquiring a license plate for purpose of concealing identification of a motor vehicle and driving without a valid license.
- Thomas Monte Rounds, 62, 609 Lake Vista Dr., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol.
- Johnny Ray Tanner, 54, 3280 Roy Parks Rd., Gainesville — hold for Hall County.
- Hendry Ledara Watson, 46, 170 Duncan Cir., Commerce — hold for Banks County.
- Wesley Ray Childs, 32, no address listed — probation violation.
- Derrick Harvey Mercer, 19, 298 South Burson Ave., Bogart — probation violation.
- Ryan James Ohart, 34, 17040 South Hwy. 11, Fairplay, S.C. — probation violation.
- Jeffery Allen Johnson, 34, 1366 Constance St., New Orleans, La. — failure to appear.
- Tony Gene Jones Sr., 54, 1637 High Shoals Rd., Athens — probation violation.
- Christopher Shawn Robinson, 50, no address listed — probation violation.
- Gregory Eugene Stevens Jr., 46, 3568 Ridge Dr., Gainesville — probation violation.
- John Robert Corey Scott, 29, 257 Club Dr., Gainesville — distracted driver; driving under the influence (DUI)-less safe; improper left turn; and open container.
- Randall Lamar Cash Sr., 62, 586 Covered Bridge Rd., Hoschton — probation violation.
- Jerrod Devon Rucker, 28, 165 Rucker Rd., Commerce — five counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Christopher Eugene Sampson, 39, homeless — loitering or prowling.
- Scott Andrew Weathers, 34, 289 Cider Ridge Dr., Braselton — hold for Statham and theft by taking.
- Robert Eugene Williams, 54, 6615 Wesley Trail Hollow, Cumming — hold for Whitfield County; loitering or prowling; possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Rhonda Bethina Burdette, 45, 415 Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass — hold for Banks County and probation violation.
- Betty Joe Keith, 66, 621 Jackson Way, Jefferson — simple assault.
- John Muthiani Mulili, 65, 5537 Keowee Way, Raleigh, N.C. — DUI-alcohol.
- Ryan Paul McGuire, 24, 349 Elizabeth St., Commerce — simple assault-family violence.
ARCADE PD
- Kebin Sanchez-Juarez, 32, 240 McKinley Rd., Athens — driving without a valid license and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
BRASELTON PD
- Sanford Ros Jackson, 38, 21 Brittany Ct., Jefferson — distracted driving; driving on roadways laned for traffic; duty to report accidents; hit and run; obstructing highways, streets, sidewalks or public passages; and open container.
- David Ray Odom, 17, 138 Reisling Dr., Braselton — aggravated sodomy; cruelty to children-first degree; and exploit/inflict pain to/deprive essential services to disabled or elderly persons.
COMMERCE PD
- Ralph Kenny Williams Jr., 40, 257 Redtail Rd., Jefferson — criminal damage to property-first degree; DUI-alcohol; and simple battery-family violence.
- Johnny Kyle Woodall, 28, 350 Wildwood Ct., Dawsonville — impeding traffic flow and possession of methamphetamine.
JEFFERSON PD
- Robert Dean Ellen, 54, 74 Shady Lane Ct., Maysville — driving while unlicensed and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Karina Elizabeth Paez-Felix, 19, 236 Green Hill Cir. NW, Gainesville — hit and run; duty to immediately report; failure to yield right-of-way; and vehicle turning left violation.
- James Allen Jordan, 19, 233 Village Dr., Dahlonega — reckless driving and speeding (94/55).
- Selvin Del Pilar Ochoa-Lopez, 17, 5604 States Court, Norcross — driving without a valid license and speeding (80/55).
- Daniel William Gleeson, 43, 17 Sparrow Ct., Jefferson — hold for New York Police Department.
- Joshua Xavier Lindsey, 22, 145 North Ave. Apt. 109, Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked; speeding (69/55); no proof of insurance; and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Alan Degraffinreid, 41, 57 Darling Ln., Pendergrass — driving while license is suspended or revoked; failure to stop at a stop sign; false statements or writing; forgery-first degree; hold for Baltimore City; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Sheila Lavon Hicks, 60, 3406 Carolina Ave., Richmond, Va. — possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (heroin).
- Registi Dawn Huber, 41, 268 Red Tail Rd., Jefferson — DUI-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; hold for Winder; and open container.
- Jude Lambert Wilson, 26, 982 Lewis Sailors Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.