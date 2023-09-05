The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Timothy Cain Anglin, 29, 265 Village Pkwy., Pendergrass — probation violation and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Alvin Ray Armstrong Jr., 23, 725 Smokey Rd., Crawford — failure to appear.
- Marion Lavoice B. Blackmon, 46, 521 Washington St., Washington — probation violation.
- Jonathan Benjamin Fuller, 33, 364 Old Savage Rd., Bogart — probation violation.
- Amber Lynn Hale, 36, 105 River Lake Ct., Eatonton — failure to appear.
- Patrick Terry Prather, 31, 150 Green St., Toccoa — failure to appear.
- Alveto Angele Rivera, 40, 921 Justin Dr., Winder — hold for Barrow and Gwinnett counties and weekender.
- Joe Bryant Turner Jr., 60, 111 Hinsdell Pl., Elgin, Ill. — hold for Floyd County and probation violation.
- Jay Andrew Hausmann, 54, no address listed — hold for DeKalb County.
- Prioleaux Marquis Blake, 37, 2044 South Milledge Dr., Athens — hold for Clarke County.
- David Scott Clark Jr., 23, 15 Maddox Hill Rd., Jefferson — two counts of probation violation.
- Michael Patrick Gilmore, 60, 380 Hunter Rd., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving without a valid license; driving under the influence (DUI)-less safe; and open container.
- Travis Michael Plavcan, 34, 379 Hunters Run, Jefferson — DUI-multiple substances; duty to immediately report accidents; failure to maintain lane; open container; reckless conduct; reckless driving; and seatbelt violation.
- William Edward Turpin, 46, 2132 Unity Church Rd., Maysville — theft by receiving stolen property.
- Jarvis Jermaine White, 36, 655 Independence Ave., Pendergrass — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; obstruction; possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; two counts of receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; simple assault-family violence act; and terroristic threats and acts.
- Jerod Tyran Crumbley, 22, 265 I. W. David Rd., Jefferson — public indecency.
- Brandon Leigh Parrish, 27, 170 Heather Ln., Commerce — aggravated cruelty to animals.
- Edwin Garcia-Alonzo, 36, 2249 Business 129 N, Jefferson — hold for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE); murder; and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Michael Anthony Rusgrove, 38, 504 Kesler Rd., Nicholson — two counts of battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree-family violence.
- Jennifer Nicole Morris, 32, 357 Red Oak Rd., Maysville — theft by taking.
- Richard Dwayne Carter, 43, 581 Johnson Mill, Jefferson — hold for Habersham and Hall counties and probation violation.
- Barry Eugene Ford, 59, 792 Lavender Rd., Jefferson — failure to appear.
- Tyrone Stewart Jr., 35, 151 Acadia Dr., Athens — failure to appear.
ARCADE PD
- Mary Jane Franklin, 40, 3955 Falcon Pkwy., Flowery Branch — probation violation.
- Amy Marie Sweeny-Robinson, 38, 5601 Sweetwater Trail, Buford — failure to appear.
COMMERCE PD
- Derek Anthony Brown, 33, 4291 Hwy. 198, Carnesville — reckless conduct and terroristic threats and acts-felony.
- Donald Justin Ruark, 42, 89 Windy Hill Rd., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked; failure to purchase a tag within 7 days; speeding in a construction site (86/60); and use of license plate with intent to conceal.
- Brian David Ireland, 39, 110 Boya Dr., Cleveland — burglary-first degree (felony).
- Ami Rene Phillips, 51, 5160 Turner Rd., Cumming — burglary-first degree (felony).
- Francicsco Israel Medina Villegas, 42, 698 Vincent Dr., Athens — driving without a valid license and speeding (86/55).
- Angel Augusto Fernandez Torossi, 27, 530 Oglethorpe Ave., Athens — distribute or possession with intent to distribute nitrous oxide.
JEFFERSON PD
- Desmond Keir Evans, 28, 2360 Gaines Mill Rd., Gainesville — driving without a valid license and possession of methamphetamine.
- Eric David Terrazas, 33, 117 Colonial Ct., Jefferson — criminal trespass; entering auto or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; failure to yield at an intersection; hit and run; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; theft by receiving stolen property-felony; theft by taking-felony; and theft by taking-motor vehicle.
- Makayla Leeanne Millner, 22, Red Hawk Way, Hoschton — criminal trespass.
- Laura Maegan Sheffield, 37, 473 Gadwall Cir., Jefferson — hold for Kerr County, Texas.
- Cecrett Cazia Johnson, 22, 759 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem — probation violation.
- Dewey Jack Holmes, 57, 212 Booth Rd., Statham — hold for Barrow County.
- Grayson Bailey Cabe, 22, 622 Washington Pkwy., Jefferson — hold for Madison County.
- Dorien Alexander Cook, 22, 575 Concord Rd., Apt. 602, Pendergrass — driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to yield right of way.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Vicente Gutierrez Ramirez, 41, 1161 Breton Dr., Lawrenceville — driving without a valid license and following too closely.
- Donald Josh Gantt, 40, 959 Park Knoll Ct., Lawrenceville — driving while license is suspended or revoked; expired tag; and speeding (60/45).
- Delante James Taylor, 34, 6402 W. Vein Rd., Bowie, Mary. — driving while license is suspended or revoked; DUI-drugs; unlawful for any person to purchase, possession or have under his control any controlled substance; and windshield/wiper violation.
JACKSON COUNTY CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTE
Dennis Chad Peppers, 46, 1186 Peppers Rd., Auburn — hold for Barrow County and unauthorized possession of a prohibited item by an inmate.
