The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Jaleesa Tramaine Allen, 34, 586 Traynham Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
- William Bradley Canup, 30, no address listed — giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and hold for Hall County.
- Bobby Joe Haynes, 46, 188 Ramblers Inn Rd., Jefferson — hold for Walton County.
- Brianna Louise Lee, 28, no address listed — public drunkenness.
- Joseph Arthur Greenwood, 62, 365 Peachtree Rd., Jefferson — driving under the influence (DUI)-drugs and vehicles to drive on right side of roadway.
- Jimmy Lamar Carney Sr., 63, 191 Hickory Way, Maysville — two counts of probation violation.
- Debel Dario Ical-Chaman, 29, 3753 Renee Cir., Gainesville — driving without a valid license and hold for Hall County.
- Melissa Ann Nolasco, 42, 1387 Brandon Sq., Lawrenceville — theft by shoplifting.
- Jahir Villa, 23, 7900 Waterford Lake Dr., Charlotte, N.C. — two counts of failure to appear.
- Clyde Leviticus Davis, 61, no address listed — forgery-third degree (felony) and hold for DeKalb, Fulton and Henry counties.
- Warren David Johnson, 33, 157 Savannah Ave., Athens — probation violation.
- Jason Brandon Jones, 41, 2330 Farmer Rd., Conyers — failure to appear.
- Jennifer Leigh McCannon, 27, 715 Brown Bridge Rd., Commerce — serious injury by vehicle.
- Zaion Jahrek Oneal, 24, 1026 West Broad St., Griffin — probation violation.
- Paul William Royal, 59, 1417 Lennox Park Pl., Gainesville — hit and run.
- Thomas Lee Underwood, 36, 286 Tanglewood Rd., Jefferson — hold for Celburne County, Ala., and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
- Russell Eugene Williamson, 52, 2615 Roosevelt Hwy., Atlanta — DUI; open container; and reckless driving.
- Royston Willis Adams, 20, 3767 James Ed Rd., Gainesville — DUI-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; seatbelt violation; furnishing, purchasing and possessing alcohol under 21; and open container.
- Christopher Carl Yearwood, 37, 2025 Sunshine Church Rd., Toccoa — simple battery.
ARCADE PD
- Lonnie Edward Cloer, 56, 549 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson — battery-family violence.
- Zeuntray Shantavius Cook, 35, 189 J. S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson — incarceration order and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Stephan Kentra Harris, 28, 795 Burkland Dr., Athens — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and speeding (77/55).
BRASELTON PD
- Carissa Jean Colanzi, 33, 7070 Silk Tree Pt., Braselton — battery-family violence act.
COMMERCE PD
- Kassandra Patricia Arguelles, 27, 170 Heather Ln., Commerce — aggravated cruelty to animals.
- Adam Manley Gibson, 31, 487 Hale Crossing Rd., Royston — crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; hold for Franklin County; improper U-turn; possession of methamphetamine; and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Joel Saravia Alvarado, 67, 480 Colston Dr., Toccoa — driving without a valid license and reckless driving.
- Candice Nichole Baxter, 32, 2402 N. Broad St., Commerce — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol.
- Shadon Shakil Moore, 29, 103 Whitehill Ln., Commerce — battery-family violence; criminal damage to property-second degree; and two counts of cruelty to children-third degree.
- Juan Manuel Castro-Cabrales, 43, 39 Rob Belue Rd., Commerce — driving without a valid license; DUI; and tag light violation.
- Christopher Logan Hall, 17, 435 Katie Ln., Commerce — driving without a valid license and headlight violation.
HOSCHTON PD
- April Marie Martin, 41, 310 Bell Ave., Hoschton — hold for Hall County.
JEFFERSON PD
- Rage Terchone Ivy, 28, 1335 Herrington Rd., Duluth — speeding and possession of cocaine.
- Toussiant Hernanez Smith, 39, 5100 West Mountain St., Stone Mountain — open container; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a felon or felony first offender; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Juan Cose Castillo, 25, 19 Curry Dr., Jefferson — battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree.
- Melody Lynn Caryl, 31, 1072 Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson — hold for Clarke County.
- Chastity Nicole Houston, 45, 575 Concord Rd., Jefferson — aggravated assault-family violence act; false statements or writings; and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Carla Latrese Appleby, 43, 98 Michelle Dr., Jefferson — driving on wrong side of roadway; DUI; and driving without license on person.
- Xavier Marquise Clarke, 25, 260 Hemlock Dr., Athens — hold for Madison County.
- Jodie Denver Williams, 42, 105 Morris Creek Dr., Hoschton — DUI; obedience to traffic-control device; and open container.
