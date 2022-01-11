The following arrests were made recently by agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Shana Alexis Marie Farist, 28, 636 James Maxwell Rd., Commerce — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Ted Wilson Morgan II, 42, 226 Barber St., Commerce — theft by taking.
- Ricky Lateek Thomas, 34, 1040 Lakeshore Cir., Braselton — hold for Cherokee County.
- Shamel Terrin Grant, 36, 99 East Wright St., Winder — battery-family violence and two counts of third degree cruelty to children.
- Joseph Richard Hamrick, 66, 3468 Stonevine Way, Buford — theft by receiving stolen property-felony.
- James Anthony Leist, 57, 194 Periwinkle Way, Pendergrass — battery-family violence; receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first; and simple assault-family violence.
- Eric Quasha McElroy, 31, 3488 Glennwood Rd., Decatur — failure to appear.
- Andrew Leonard Soares, 30, 945 Hiram Davis Rd., Lawrenceville — two counts of aggravated stalking.
- Michelle Lynne Underhile, 43, 2048 Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson — probation violation.
- Harrison Scott Cole, 25, 498 White St., Jackson — public drunkenness.
- Shanna Gail Duren, 34, 9455 Jefferson Rd., Athens — mandatory education for children between 7-16 violation.
- Jennifer Renee Kendrick, 37, 8337 Hwy. 53 Lot 17, Braselton — mandatory education for children between 7-16 violation.
- Jerome Mayfield, 59, 460 Nightdream Ln., Winder — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; and texting and driving.
- Kendra Nicole Brendle, 29, homeless — probation violation.
- Chadtavious Trevon Adams, 25, 29 Tanners Bridge, Bethlehem — failure to appear and coming off bond for the following: disorderly conduct, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine; and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
- Kenneth David Gibbs, 44, 37 Red Oak Rd., Hull — probation violation.
- Frank Lynn Giles, 39, 203 Gracie Ave., Ringgold — unauthorized possession of prohibited item by an inmate.
- Cody Lee Grissom, 30, 3503 Bob Bryant Rd., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Angel Jane Karnes, 26, 37 Thornton Dr., Winterville — failure to appear and coming off bond for the following: disorderly conduct, possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of marijuana; and possession of methamphetamine.
- Colt Royal Phillips, 38, 180 Kiley Dr., Hoschton — probation violation.
- Kamerun Dru Turner Pirkle, 23, 330 Old Monroe Rd., Athens — probation violation.
- Robert Douglas Watson, 36, 1462 Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce — two counts of probation violation.
- Stevie Adams Ledbetter, 39, 130 White St., Hoschton — battery; two counts of cruelty to children; and simple battery.
ARCADE PD
- Tracie Lee Savage, 50, 159 McConnell St., Mt. Airy — criminal trespass.
COMMERCE PD
- Ricardo Donyale Baity, 32, 11409 Forest Glen Blvd., Northport, Ala. — hold for Tuscaloosa County, Alabama.
- Parker Lee Hughes, 23, 112 Heritage Dr., Commerce — simple battery-family violence.
- Misteriana Rios Martinez, 54, 197 Minish Dr., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Brandon Duke Stephens, 28, 300 Amberwood Dr., Lawrenceville — hold for Union County.
- Richard Craig Patrick, 50, 190 Deer Run Rd., Maysville — possession of methamphetamine.
- Jardrecus Tyree Campbell, 41, 100 Rolling Ridge Dr., Athens – defective equipment and driving without a valid license.
- Cornelius Edward Coffey, 37, 150 Lavender Lakes Dr., Athens — theft by taking-felony.
- Adam Ray Evans, 29, 122 Wesley Way, Commerce — probation violation.
- Zedekiah Arnold Howington, 22, 2133 Crossing Place, Commerce — two counts of probation violation.
- Susan Yvonne Owen, 43, 4583 Ashmore Dr., Forest Park — probation violation.
- Lee Marvin Stone, 49, 113 Barnes Rd., Commerce — holds for Morgan and Putnam counties; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of methamphetamine.
- Lisa Michelle Watson, 53, 242 McConnell Dr., Gainesville — hold for Habersham County.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Wesley D. Worley, 34, 79 Harris Ln., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended and probation violation.
- Kyla Marie Peavey, 31, 227 Sandy Lane Ct., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; and open container.
- Gregory Daniel Smith, 23, 340 Briarwood Ct., Hoschton — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol.
- Rene Torres, 19, 1944 Oak Grove Rd., Athens — affixing a tint to windows/windshield; driving on divided highways; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; license to be carried and exhibited on demand; speeding (56/55); no proof of insurance; U-turn violation; use of a license plate to misrepresent identity of a vehicle; and when lighted headlights and other lights required violation.
- Elissa Catherine Vandewiele, 25, 839 Exchange Circle, Bethlehem — aggressive driving; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and reckless driving.
JEFFERSON PD
- Jessie Robert Clinton Thomason, 28, 53 Hawks Ln., Nicholson — criminal trespass-family violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Michael Raymond Peaco, 41, no address listed — hold for Barrow County.
- Austin Blake Evans, 23, 377 Meadowview Dr., Winder — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- William Alen Legg, 49, 21 Legg Rd., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic; possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; and possession of methamphetamine.
- Juan Landin Perez, 37, 111 MLK Dr., Jefferson — criminal trespass-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
- Martin Lee Buffington, 32, 133 Brittany Ln., Jefferson — aggravated assault; criminal damage to property; and probation violation.
