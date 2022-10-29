The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- John Michael Baker Jr., 47, 35 Regeneration Way, Talking Rock — hold for Hall County.
- Adrian Deshuan Jamile Burnside Jr., 17, 687 Delia Dr., Commerce — possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18.
- Daniel Wayne Crowe, 55, 352 Fairview Ct., Winder — probation violation.
- Jonathan Robert Lee, 43, 269 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson — burglary-first degree; criminal trespass; failure to appear for finger-printable charge; hold for Barrow County; hold for Clarke County; hold for Walton County; and theft by taking.
- Ashleigh Nicole Rose, 20, 60 Chattam Ct., Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol; furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person below legal age; and no-passing zones.
- Juan Carlos Tolentino-Marquez, 32, 125 Lancer Ln., Statham — simple battery-family violence.
- Stephen James Wallace, 41, 89 Pinetree Cir., Maysville — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and incarceration order.
- Kayla Ann Willoughby, 28, 4608 Winder Hwy., Jefferson — hold for Dawson County.
- Pablo Hernandez-Rubio, 38, 1147 Hagood Cir., Marietta — driving without a valid license.
- Dana Camille Cook, 23, 519 Simonton Oak Ln., Lawrenceville — probation violation.
- Matthew Carmen Mannozzi, 28, 1007 Goldleaf Rd., Dahlonega — probation violation.
- Joseph Edward Mayer, 43, 1120 Tapwood Dr., Hoschton — theft by taking.
- Kristen Anne McConnell, 40, 1140 Creek Shore Dr., Athens — battery and criminal damage to property-second degree.
- Amber Nicole Cherry, 36, 315 Bray St., Athens — identity fraud.
- Dalton Ray Wilson, 20, 617 Bowling Ln., Winder — brake light requirements and driving while license is suspended.
- Aaron James Edwards, 41, 1565 Queen Elizabeth Dr., Locust Grove — probation violation.
- Lawrence Keith Flowers, 29, 8358 Roswell Rd., Sandy Springs — failure to appear.
- Charles Franklin Cochran, 48, 105 Dogwood Cove, Toccoa — aggravated battery (family violence act) and hold for Butts County.
- Joseph Bradley Kelly, 28, 61 Harris Ln., Jefferson — hold for Clarke County and probation violation.
- Dixie Marie Sims, 25, no address listed — probation violation.
- Lindsey Farah Highfield, 31, 202 Crocker Rd., Alto — criminal trespass.
- Alisha Brandy Fry, 36, 553 Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville — hold for Dawson County.
- Jeffrey Todd Smith, 58, 1622 Barck Hill Rd., Comer — probation violation.
- Andrew McMillan III, 18, 50 Settlers Pointe, Hoschton — carrying weapon in school safety zone or school functions as non-licensed holder; possession of less than one ounce of marijuana; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
ARCADE PD
- Amber Nicole Burbage, 38, 109 Whitehead Rd., Athens — hold for Walton County.
- Ubaldo Ramirez, 45, 1220 Pool Rd., Greensboro — driving while unlicensed and speeding (72/55).
BRASELTON PD
- Osiel Alvarado-Bueno, 46, 1115 Bird Dog Trail, Pfafftown, N.C. — hold for U.S. Marshals.
- Jonggic Lee, 30, 2360 Stephens Center Dr., Duluth — driving without a valid license; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; and speeding in a work zone.
- Janina Ann Jones, 39, 5622 Baccalaureate Dr., Virginia Beach, VA — possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
- Joseph Rody Ramos-Zelaya, 23, 30 Tarleton Way, Mableton — following too closely; improper lane change; open container; reckless driving; speeding (112/70); and speeding in a work zone.
- Ernesto Loza-Loza, 47, 355 Kingsport Dr., Lawrenceville — driving without a valid license; driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely; and open container.
COMMERCE PD
- James Robert Tingle, 42, 46 Madison St., Commerce — cruelty to children-first degree.
- Kaila Amber Lee, 23, 416 Plantation Dr., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Rhys Christian Romero, 23, 1586 Maley Rd., Jefferson — battery (family violence).
- Rashod Jermal Beasley, 34, 4121 Crossing Pl., Commerce — aggravated assault; four counts of cruelty to children-third degree; interference with government property; terroristic threats and acts; and four counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
- Leticia Del Carmen Ibanez Calderon, 32, 104 Crestwood Cir., Commerce — driving without a valid license.
HOSCHTON PD
- Tanner Lee Schwebel, 21, 1986 Emmett Doster Rd., Monroe — hold for Oconee County.
JEFFERSON PD
- Charles Nelson Tolbert Jr., 62, 1221 Academy Church Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Jesse Stephen Conner, 25, 586 Plain View Rd., Carnesville — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving while license is suspended; driving under the influence of alcohol-refusal; littering highway; open container; operation of vehicle without current plate; and tires.
- Thomas Jance Waycaster, 24, 575 Concord Rd., Jefferson — criminal trespass-family volence.
- Ashley Nicole Benson, 33, 181 Forest St., Jefferson — cruelty to children-second degree.
- Jose Luis Arreola Meave, 28, 4570 Mount Zion Rd., Morrow — driving without a valid license and move over.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Faith Nicole Hill, 23, 190 Loggins Ln., Commerce — drugs not in original container and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Thomas Clay Garrett, 52, 1203 Lanier Rd., Pendergrass — driving under the influence of alcohol; license to be carried and exhibited on demand; and operation of vehicle without current plate.
- Shannon Maureen Shea, 49, 1203 Lanier Rd., Pendergrass — driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely; and license to be carried and exhibited on demand.
- Hal Joseph Herring, 26, 81 Canvasback Ct., Brevard, N.C. — driving under the influence and following too closely.
