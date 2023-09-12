The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Katrina Lynn Gillespie, 35, 28 Butler Ln., Cleveland — hold for White County.
- Kari Amanda Hardin, 34, 265 Pond Ct., Hoschton — simple battery-family violence.
- Jovaunta Shinterrio Hutchinson, 28, 378 North Main St., Danielsville — probation violation.
- Montell Lanard Lumpkin, 28, 1025 Barnett Shoals Rd., Athens — hold for Madison County and probation violation.
- Davell Christian Nash, 29, 271 Meansville Rd., Union, S.C. — driving while license is suspended; hold for Banks County; and taillight violation.
- Beatriz Rosales-Solito, 36, 2025 Winterville Rd., Athens — driving without a valid license and hold for Oglethorpe County.
- Dustin Lyle Chane, 34, 4026 Holly Springs Rd., Gillsville — driving without a valid license.
- Jose Luis Gonzalez Espinal, 32, 695 Timber Ridge Rd., Athens — driving without a valid license and tag light violation.
- Emily Bethlehem Mattocks, 22, 46 Hickory Trail, Jefferson — driving while license is suspended and tail light lens violation.
- Edicson Jose Vargas, 29, 4002 Harmony Church Rd., Gainesville — driving without a valid license.
- Elizabeth Ann Pethel, 27, 2531 Old State Rd., Pendergrass — simple battery-family violence.
- Koliyah Tasheonna Rittenberry, 25, 156 Putters Dr., Athens — probation violation.
- Jakenzie Mae-Lynda Bailey,17, 349 Indian River Dr., Jefferson — simple battery.
- Victor Frazier Long, 60, 836 Fairfield Dr., Jefferson — cruelty to children-first degree.
- Collin Michael Connick, 26, 1451 Harbins Rd., Dacula — serious injury by vehicle; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; reckless driving; and vehicles to drive on right side of roadway violation.
- Kerry Elizabeth Waddell, 47, 2656 Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson — loitering or prowling.
- Todd Marlon Beale Jr., 22, 3088 Dickson St. NE, Brookhaven — hold for Gwinnett and Walton counties and theft by deception-felony.
- Augustis Isaac Daniel Edward Bowen, 17, 63 Daisy Ln., Nicholson — child molestation-misdemeanor.
- Adarian Trey Dillard, 54, 200 Cone Dr., Athens — hold for Barrow and Rockdale counties and theft by shoplifting-felony.
- Amanda Jo Dyer, 38, 11289 Hwy. 129 North, Talmo — probation violation.
- Trevor Cole Sebastian, 26, 105 Sandy Lane Ct., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked; giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; headlight violation; hold for Barrow County; two counts of probation violation; and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
- James Dylan Wiggins, 22, 269 Mt. Zion Rd., Alto — probation violation.
- Kong Meng Xiong, 40, 529 Heaven Cir., Jefferson — criminal trespass-family violence.
- Heather Nichole Jones, 36, 342 Courthouse Square, Danielsville — hold for Clarke County.
- Brent Derek Reagan, 45, 74 Shade Lane Ct., Maysville — hold for Hall County.
- William Edward Bowers, 33, 1739 Tugalo Dr., Jefferson — cruelty to children-first degree.
- Heather Elaine Earnest, 35, 65 Blue Jay Ct., Nicholson — possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
- Jerry Alex Keith, 44, 100 Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce — headlight violation; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
- Gavin Trace Lawrence, 23, 3167 Sycamore Ln., Marietta — probation violation.
- Amy Michelle Stillwell, 37, 132 Sentry Ct., Winder — hit and run; possession of a controlled substance-felony (methamphetamine); and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Zachary Lee Teasley, 34, 12076 Jefferson Rd., Athens — simple battery-family violence.
- Amanda Joy Hanley, 41, 344 Duncan Cir., Commerce — probation violation.
COMMERCE PD
Phyllip Andrew Tourville, 31, 588 Matt Ln., Bethlehem — driving while license is
- suspended or revoked and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
- Larry Scott Griffin, 53, 5909 Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville — driving while license is suspended or revoked; DUI-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; no insurance; reckless driving; and tag/registration violation.
- Donald Ray Jones, 36, 6229 South Hall Dr., Flowery Branch — theft of lost/mislaid property.
- Larry Duane Willis, 56, 558 Dunahoo Rd., Winder — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Christopher William Maney, 33, 647 Skye Dr., Commerce — criminal trespass-family violence act.
- Kristen Anne McConnell, 40, 2640 Hwy. 51, Lula — DUI-multiple substances.
- Elyse Nicole Grimes, 34, 2044 Baker Rd., Atlanta — two counts of financial transaction card fraud and two counts of theft by deception.
HOSCHTON PD
- Germe Rene Ortiz Izaguirre, 44,1093 Cooley Dr., Gainesville — driving without a valid license and tail light violation.
JEFFERSON PD
- Donovan Reed Thurmond, 28, 1410 Brock Rd., Athens — aggravated assault and battery-family violence.
- Jeremy Wade Sudberry Sr., 40, 412 Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce — possession of marijuana less than an ounce and vehicle turning left violation.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Cesar Gomez, 25, 5358 Forest Way, Braselton — driving while license is suspended or revoked; hold for Hall County; and holding a wireless device for voice communication while driving.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Charmaine Lajuan McWhorter, 44, 426 Indian River Rd., Jefferson — DUI-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; and speeding (77/55).
- Edwin Alfonso Perez, 37, 1468 Thyatira Rd., Jefferson — DUI-alcohol and speeding.
- James Austin Tillery, 54, 63 Lewis Bond Rd., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane.
- Shuler Orenthel Holmes, 38, 255 Edwards Ave., Spartanburg, S.C. — affixing tint to windows or windshields; DUI-alcohol; license to be carried and exhibited on demand; and speeding (88/60).
- Edwin Pablo Munoz-Lucio, 31, 4058 Hwy. 105, Baldwin — driving while unlicensed; DUI-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; and failure to obey an authorized person directing traffic.
- Roxanne Elizabeth Long, 50, 267 Fern Valley Dr., Toccoa — DUI; improper turn or lane change; and instruction permits and graduated license violation.
DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLE SERVICES
- Kimothy Latay Parker, 34, 1844 Roanoke Ave., Roanoke Rapids, N.C. — possession of marijuana less than an ounce and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
GEORGIA BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
Zachary Daniel Billings, 35, 1506 River Mist Cir., Jefferson — criminal trespass and violation of oath by public officer.
