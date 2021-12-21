The following arrests were recently made by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Taleigh Madison Barnes, 22, 172 Crestwood Cir., Commerce — two counts of probation violation.
- Jeffrey Benard Brown, 56, 642 Cherry St., Greenville, S.C. — failure to appear and bondsman off bond for the following: no license; theft by shoplifting; and tire violation.
- Donald Bruce Carter, 55, 121 Cactus Hill Cir., Elberton — probation violation.
- Joey Patrick Dunagan, 44, 47 Academy Dr., Cleveland — probation violation.
- Kristina Elizabeth Ponce, 36, 475 Hembree Rd., Maysville — possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (Fentanyl); possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; and receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first.
- Kenneth Edward Allen, 59, 2835 Thomas Ln., Augusta — driving while license is suspended/revoked and open container.
- Marvin Mike Edwards, 50, 560 Rockwell Church Rd. NE, Winder — holds for Lawrenceville, Livingston Parish, La., and Walton County.
- Timothy Shane Freeman, 50, 121 Johnson Dr., Braselton — simple battery-family violence.
- Jahmeze Marques Lasand, 21, 1460 Towne Square Terrace, Athens — financial identity fraud.
- Nicholas Parr Owen, 34, 5555 Northwoods Rd., Clermont — suspended license and taillight violation.
- Julio Ceasar Lara Paulin, 34, 2212 Eagle Terrace, Duluth — driving under the influence (DUI)-less safe; failure to maintain lane; and open container.
- Brittany Theresa Woods, 35, 1006 Madison Ave., Braselton — filing false documents.
- Antonio Daniel Damons, 31, 261 Oliver Ridge Dr., Commerce — battery-family violence act.
- Carolyn Evans Brock, 40, 190 Short Seagraves Rd., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked; theft by taking; tire violation; use of a license plate to misrepresented the identity of a vehicle; windshield/wiper violation; and holds out of Gwinnett, Madison and Union counties.
- Terry Romont Harrison, 58, 5745 Meadow Pond Court Circle, Jefferson — battery-FVA.
- Eva Suzette Hart, 54, 1823 Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson — probation revocation.
- Shonta Michelle Mitchell, 43, 640 Vincent Dr., Athens — failure to appear.
- Derrick Cody Patterson, 31, 70 Old Tennessee Rd., Cartersville — felony theft by taking.
- Hugh Bartow Pressley, 39, 172 Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville — simple battery-family violence and violation of a family violence order.
- Edward Doyle White, 51, 396 Reynolds Rd., Lawrenceville — probation violation.
- Iesha Chantel Garrett, 28, 421 Virginia Ln., Hull — aggravated assault and criminal trespass.
- Anthony Paul Cheek, 50, 688 Hutchins Rd., Crawford — theft by conversion-felony.
- Johnny Lee Iler, 35, 154 Highland Way, Maysville — criminal trespass.
- Elizabeth Suzanne Jordan, 41, 3425 Atlanta Hwy., Athens — hold for Clarke County and probation violation.
BRASELTON PD
- Nathan Tyler Browning, 21, 2419 Old Thompson Bridge, Gainesville — disorderly conduct; obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer; public intoxication; and terroristic threats.
- Quinton Brys Lawson, 20, 572 Lathem Rd., Easley, S.C. — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; following too closely; manufacture, sale, distribute, etc. false identification document; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; overtaking and passing generally violation; reckless driving; and speeding in a work zone (148 miles per hour).
JEFFERSON PD
- Tommy Joseph Voyles, 40, 4727 Cherry Wood Cir., Buford — crossing state/county guardlines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent; failure to maintain lane; littering; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin); tampering with evidence; and driving too fast for conditions.
- Ryan Keleigh Small, 30, 5467 Mount Shores Cir., Gainesville — hold for Dawson County.
- Jason Christopher Fields, 36, 48 Rock Forge Ct., Jefferson — disorderly conduct; public drunkenness; simple battery against a police officer; and two counts of willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
ARCADE PD
- Cody McGowan Hall, 29, 148 Curry Creek Rd., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended and taillight violation.
COMMERCE PD
- Randall Allen Norton, 65, 1504 Gumlog Rd., Martin — driving while license is suspended or revoked; speeding (74/55); possession and use of drug-related objects; and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
- Michael Allan Buckley, 31, 58 Brandy Dr., Commerce — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Douglas Lee Law, 66, 481 Woods Bridge Road, Commerce — alteration of license plates; driving while license is suspended/revoked; no proof of insurance; and tag light violation.
- Roy Lee Amos Jr., 52, 201 B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson — failure to appear.
DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLE SERVICES
- Kamel Dante Marshall, 42, 2909 West Gate Dr., Highpoint, N.C. — three counts of commercial vehicle driver qualification violation and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Jacob Thomas Odell, 33, 139 Mount Zion Rd., Spartanburg — commercial vehicle load securement violation and driving without a valid license.
