The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Amir Prince Joseph Abdullah, 30, 4325 Yellow Rose Dr., Austell — production order and unauthorized possession of a prohibited item by an inmate.
- Kristi Renee Bleshoy, 48, 600 Huett Dr., McDonough — hold for Fulton County.
- Matthew Richard Collins, 20, 6306 Peachford Cir., Dunwoody — driving under the influence (DUI)-less safe; failure to maintain lane; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
- Robert Steven Grindle, 36, 5239 White Hall Rd., Lula — probation violation.
- Wayne Larry McCannon, 37, 1308 Hardin Terrace Apartments, Jefferson — probation violation.
- Kenneth Scott Patton, 53, 4989 New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson — probation violation and simple battery-family violence.
- Allen Parrish Abbott, 20, 3775 Winder Hwy., Jefferson — reckless driving and speeding (108/55).
- Jacob Richard Allen Cassidy, 20, 521 Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson — simple battery-family violence.
- Yardley Hoguer Escalante, 24, 632 Cedar Dr., Nicholson — following too closely; no insurance; and suspended license.
- Ruby Rachelle Parrish, 43, 289 Mitchell Rd., Maysville — two counts of deposit account fraud and hold out of Habersham County.
- Jessica Marie Best, 27, 352 Fairview Ct., Winder — hold for Winder and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
- Franklin Jason Lee, 41, 2279 Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce — theft by shoplifting.
- Shanda Michelle Stephens, 37, 320 Myrtle St., Winder — criminal trespass and public drunkenness.
- Latanya Sherece McCurry, 48, 5745 Meadow Park Ct., Jefferson — DUI-alcohol and open container.
- Jason Dean Meeler, 38, 410 Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson — hold for Elbert County and probation violation.
- Justin Michael Coe, 32, 191 Hospital Rd., Commerce – financial transaction card fraud.
- Jeremy Wayne Hughes, 28, 3606 Sanford Rd., Nicholson — probation violation.
- Quentin Nigel Kenney Jr., 20, 1357 Dunns Lake Dr., Jacksonville, Fla. — theft by deception-felony.
- Nathan Thomas Lee, 24, 269 Rockforge Ln., Jefferson — probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Brett Michael Maschmann, 19, 602 South Front St., Montezuma, Iowa — DUI-under 21; failure to maintain lane; and open container.
- Nathaniel Jean Odom, 37, 1316 Ed Bennett Rd., Nicholson — criminal trespass-family violence; influencing a witness; and simple assault-family violence.
- Ralph Carlton Veal, 63, 2848 New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson — probation violation.
- Sandra Ann Cain, 57, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce — hold for Clarke County.
- Jason Russell Grindle, 45, 999 Sosbee Rd., Talmo — two counts of probation violation.
- Travis Jacob Hart, 18, 2147 Ebenezer Church Rd., Winder — battery.
- Biaca Vernee Jackson, 32, homeless — criminal trespass.
- Rebecca Lee Freeman, 29, 158 HDR Dr., Maysville — public intoxication.
ARCADE PD
- Reynold Josephaus Weeks Jr., 37, 193 Water Canna Ct., Lawrenceville — probation violation.
COMMERCE PD
- Michael Anthony Furr, 50, 11 Hill St., Homer — driving while license is suspended or revoked and registration/license violation.
- Michael Meyers, 44, 1252 La Mesa Dr., Lawrenceville — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Justin Craig Wheeler, 40, homeless — theft by taking a motor vehicle-felony.
- Ricky Divilard Beatty Jr., 39, 67 Hickory St., Commerce — criminal trespass.
JEFFERSON PD
- Billy Joe Tiller, 51, 2335 Camp Mitchell Rd., Grayson — general registration requirements; hold for Gwinnett County; open container; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of methamphetamine.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Dylan Shane Brown, 19, 228 Jamestown Ave., Jonesboro — possession of a firearm or knife during certain crimes and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
- Shree Wesley Brown, 45, 1664 Oakridge Way, Lawrenceville — hold for Forsyth County.
- Kameron Rashauan Moreland, 18, 85 Belmont Trail, Covington — carrying a weapon without a license; criminal use of an article with altered identification mark (other than a motor vehicle) and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
- Marc Anthony Sharp, 19, 140 Worthington Way, Jonesboro — financial transaction card theft and window tint violation.
- Fatima Patricia Soltero, 48, 622 River Rock Circle, Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcohol; failure to stop at a stop sign; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; and hit and run.
HALL COUNTY
- Austin James Cruce, 29, 385 Nichols Rd., Pendergrass — probation violation.
