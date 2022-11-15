The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Stanley Demaro Arnold, 36, 5334 Heritage Crossing, Commerce — probation violation.
- Jason Malachi Culver, 19, 852 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem — five counts of terroristic threats and acts-felony and here for court.
- Jeremy Duane Head, 46, 2754 Squires Rd., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Marquise Darieon Jackson, 21, 430 Ruth St., Athens — theft by shoplifting-felony.
- Leslie Denise McKinney, 48, 4722 Autumn Rose Trail, Oakwood — failure to appear.
- Justin Kyle Nixon, 29, 156 Old Ginn Rd., Pendergrass — probation violation.
- Melissa Ann Rossborough, 41, 2594 Old Gray Hwy., Macon — hold for Barrow County and probation violation.
- Bobby Shane Standridge, 44, 4040 Hyde Mill Rd., Gainesville — burglary-first degree (felony) and entering auto.
- Evert Jerome Francisco Thompson, 42, 4830 Coronado Dr., Charlotte, N.C. — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Dennis Aaron Wells, 49, 4316 Carytown Rd., Royston — probation violation.
- Charles Joseph Williams Jr., 49, 1687 Hickory Level Rd., Villa Rica — probation violation.
- Marin Adriana Aramburo, 39, 311 Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson — battery-family violence.
- Stacy Fay Cromer, 46, 61 Daffodil Ct., Nicholson — criminal trespass.
- Susan Kay Collins, 40, 4727 Hudson River Church, Danielsville — probation violation.
- Thomas Christopher Smith, 47, 307 Jim David Rd., Nicholson — driving while license is suspended or revoked and stop/yield sign violation.
- Scott Alexander Terrell, 41, 23 Central Ave., Toccoa — theft by deception-felony.
- Jeffrey Brandon Worley, 29, 3934 Greenview Dr., Oakwood — violation of a family violence order.
- Donquavious Aluwon Jayvon Hill, 17, 464 State St., Commerce — affray (fighting).
- Tyrone Payne, 56, 1203 Baywood Cir., Morrow — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Terron Derell Kinnie, 37, Quality Inn, Commerce — probation violation.
- De'Quan Donae' Lewis, 27, 5778 Wells Cir., Stone Mountain — probation violation.
- William Matthew Greenway, 50, 2350 West Broad St., Athens — drivers to exercise due care violation; driving under the influence (DUI); failure to maintain lane; and failure to wear a seat belt.
- Francis Elizabeth Dills, 35, 4173 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass — driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle; drugs not in original container; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
- Alfred Vernard Gillespie, 49, 1078 Hwy. 59, Commerce — two counts of probation violation.
- Michael Ryan King, 38, Winder — coming off bond on one charge.
- Ashley Diane Thomason, 38, 1615 Stockton Farm Rd., Pendergrass — failure to appear.
- Kristan Jane Colley, 27, 331 Modoc Dr., Cornelia — two counts of prohibition on nude or sexually explicit electronic transmission.
- Cynthia Ann Ellen, 33, 382 Dixie Red Ave., Jefferson — prohibited acts relating to tobacco products.
- Jose Daniel Galdamez-Rodriguez, 22, 1995 Winterville Rd., Athens — DUI-less safe and failure to maintain lane.
BRASELTON PD
- Jorge Cervantes Castillo, 33, Atlanta — hold for Norcross.
- Jordy Armando Peralta-Lugo, 21, 434 Deerwood Dr., Suwanee — speeding; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; reckless driving; and theft by receiving stolen property.
COMMERCE PD
- Jonathan Demon Roberts, 37, 2211 Crossing Place, Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked; DUI-alcohol; and headlight violation.
- Billy Tairaun Mattox, 44, 4445 Whipper Will Rd., Gillsville — hold for Hall County.
JEFFERSON PD
- Dennis Delanor Lord, 69, 230 Alwana Dr., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Ociel Albarran Salgado, 24, 256 Railroad St., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding (85/55).
- Drew Shandon Jacquez Brown, 23, 160 Chalfont Dr., Athens — hold for Baldwin.
HOSCHTON PD
- Andres Antonio Montero-Finol, 32, 41 Mead Ct., Hoschton — driving while unlicensed and speeding (58/35).
PENDERGRASS PD
- William Aaron Cooper, 28, 671 Lake Overlook Dr., Canton — aggravated sodomy and child molestation.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Clifford Scott Mewborne, 55, 1 Fox Chase Rd., Columbia, S.C. — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding (77/45).
- Robert Labraun Sutton, 31, 433 Unit B. Maryland Ave., Fort Campbell, Ky. — DUI-alcohol; speeding (80/55); and too fast for conditions.
- Manuel Aguilar-Mendoza, 30, 854 Branford Ln., NW, Lilburn — DUI; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and speeding (82/60).
