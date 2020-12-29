The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Terry Lamark Blackwell, 36, 143 Hunter Rd., Jefferson, battery and robbery.
•Gerald John David Clark, 50, ARC Rehab Center, Athens, probation violation.
•Warren Fernando Dozier, 51, 206 Williams St., Opp, Ala., hold for other agencies.
•Kelsey Rena Ellis, 24, 279 Barnes Mountain Rd., Ellijay, probation violation.
•Susan Michelle Jones, 52, 2644-A Old Cornelia Hwy., Gainesville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Thomas Mitchell Minish, 40, 15339 Hwy. 197 North, Clarkesville, probation violation.
•Kevin Mitchell Pettis, 26, 1830 Dartford Way, Hoschton, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, following too closely, open container violation and safety belts violation.
•Amanda Dawn Rowland, 31, 385 Faye Carey Rd., Danielsville, hold for another agency.
•Austin Lee Scarbrough, 24, 1959 Manor Oak Ln., Buford, acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identification of a motor vehicle, false statements or writings; conceal facts or fraudulent documents in matters, forgery, identity theft fraud to create/use/possess counterfeit/fictitious identification information, improper turn/lane change, valid driver’s license to be carried and exhibited on demand, speeding, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle without a current license plate.
•Hoyt Mitchell Sorrow, 57, 469 Swain Rd., Commerce, probation violation.
•Thomas Devon Spinks, 44, 5758 Hwy. 85, Apt. 2C, Riverdale, probation violation.
•Billy Jack Stancil, 25, Inns Hotel, Dawson, failure to appear.
•Larry Dean Timms, 20, 153 Hickory Way, Maysville, loitering or prowling, possession of methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Wilbur Eugene Webster III, 50, 665 Durham Dr., Hoschton, terroristic threats and acts.
•Dwight Brandon Wood, 39, 71 Hale Rd., Maysville, probation violation.
•Matthew Gregory Worley, 30, 163 Old Airport Rd., Commerce, probation violation.
•Laura Joy Zepeda, 35, 917 Tapp Wood Rd., Hoschton, giving a false name or address to a law enforcement officer and probation violation.
•Steven Arrendondo-Suarez, 18, 1944 Oak Grove Rd., Athens, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC Oil).
•Robert Gordon Bryant, 55, 1369 Avalon Rd., Toccoa, aggravated assault.
•Tyrus Duran Cornish, 43, 127 Pine Ave., Commerce, no proof of insurance, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Jazzima Renee Damons, 26, 518 Gordon St., Jefferson, theft by deception.
•Audrey Joanna Duke, 20, 2009 Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Christy Nicole Gailey, 45, 5238 McEver View Dr., Sugar Hill, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI – alcohol, following too closely and hit and run’ duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of accident.
•Nigel Davon Gamble, 27, 91 Cotton Cir., Colbert, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Jennifer Ruth Gravitt, 39, 1737 Old State Rd., Pendergrass, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Thomas Russell Gravitt, 40, 1737 Old State Rd., Pendergrass, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Tony Wayne Hicks, 47, 917 Tapp Wood Rd., Hoschton, false report of a crime.
•Roberto Gutierrez Martinez, 18, 294 Hidden Oaks Ln., Jefferson, possession of THC Oil.
•Melinda P. Morgan, 53, 2425 Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (hydrocodone), simple battery and willful obstruction of law enfocement officers.
•Heath Lee Nelson, 30, 5085 Hwy. 82, Commerce, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person, theft by receiving stolen property and party to a crime.
•Jose Arellano Padilla, 21, 1870 Winder Hwy., Winder, failure to appear.
•James Robert Perrella, 25, 969 Valley Dr., Jefferson, too fast for conditions, driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI – alcohol.
•Crystal Dawn Watkins, 36, 5417 Mt. Olivet Rd., Lavonia, hold for another agency.
•Corbin Nicholas Whitener, 18, 102 Canterbury Rd., Gainesville, possession of THC Oil.
•Adam Bryce Butcher, 25, 948 Wardlaw Rd., Hull, probation violation.
•Scott Mathew Cammin, 49, 703 Gire Ct., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended and no insurance.
•Jarvis Chaldez Davenport, 26, 521 Jones Rd., Statham, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to stop at a stop sing, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, hold for another agency, parole violation, passing in a no-passing zone, reckless driving and removing or affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle.
•Wendell Lamar Moore, 50, 549 Danielsville St., Apt. 14, Jefferson, child molestation.
•Andrew Glenn Perkins, 33, 5531 Concord Cir., Gainesville, no valid driver’s license and taillights violation.
•Blake Antwon Johnson, 33, 41 Banks Rd., Athens, failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements provided and probation violation.
•Sarah Melody Dean Smith, 40, 1530 Bonds Ave., Canon, probation violation.
•Michael Roy Stone, 32, 8830 Cas Trl., Gainesville, probation violation.
ARCADE PD
•Michael Ray Pelaccio, 31, 305 Westchester Dr., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Marvin Marshaun Huff, 24, 35 Collins Walk, Buffalo, N.Y., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding.
BRASELTON PD
•Raymond Alan Moon Jr., 30, 5955 River Oaks Dr., Flowery Branch, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.
•Joseph Morant Tisdale, 24, 1620 Holly Wood Rd., Atlanta, hold for another agency.
•Randalll Steve Williams, 48, 14 Honey Vine Trl., Cartersville, hold for another agency.
COMMERCE PD
•Christopher Dan Horton, 42, 17830 Baldwin Farms Pl., Robertsdale, Ala., driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI - multiple substances.
•Rain Daws, 22, 115 Waters Edge Dr., Hartwell, disorderly conduct.
•Morrell Grier, 31, 248 Whitlock Rd., Commerce, failure to appear and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Shannon Nichole Hayes, 36, 260 Kemp Rd., Suwanee, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and texting and driving.
•Rebecca Lauren Thomas, 21, 47 Windmill Ln., Commerce, disorderly conduct and speeding 76/55.
•Randall Shane Elrod, 47, 221 Mountain View Ln., Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to stop at a stop sing, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and taillights/lens requirements violation.
•Gebin Yojan Lobo-Reyes, 29, 824 Pedro Ave., Apt. A, Orlando, Fla., driving without a valid driver’s license, child safety belt violation and tag light requirements violation.
•Crystal Leah Nash, 38, 438 Glenn Gee Rd., Pendergrass, driving while driver’s license is suspended.
•Brittany Jenell Moore, 29, 719 West Mauldin St., Anderson, S.C., affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA) and party to a crime.
•Dominique Sanchez Williams, 28, 719 West Maldone St., Anderson, S.C., giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (heroin), possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine and theft by taking.
JEFFERSON PD
•Sara Lynn Samples, 35, 104 Elrod Ave., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Tyland Lee Harris, 22, 134 St., Buford, driving while unlicensed and speeding 75/55.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Hollie Renea Mize, 37, 222 McWhorter Ln., Clayton, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•David Lee Nix, 32, 119 Hunt Club Rd., Nicholson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate and use of safety belt in passenger vehicles violation.
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
•Michael Dean Healan, 35, 915 Lynn Ave., Jefferson, probation violation and receipt, possession of transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.