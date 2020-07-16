The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Jenna Nicole Dukes, 27, 127 Ashley Cir., Athens — probation violation.
•Marty Joseph Hufstetler Jr., 38, 343 Fletcher Dr., Nicholson — probation violation.
•Morgan Audrey Lane, 22, 684 J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens — criminal trespass.
•Jesus Martinez-Torres, 25, 1501 Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson — simple battery, held for another agency.
•Alberto Jose Matta, 41, 140 Hawthorne Ext., Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol; driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving on divided highways; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; forgery; two counts of a fraudulent drivers’ license or identification card; giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; identity fraud when possessing information concerning a person; license exhibited upon demand violation; manufacture, sale, distribution of false identification; obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jesse Walter Moore, 28, 8910 Hwy. 441, Nicholson — battery, criminal trespass.
•Derrick Lajuvirs Raiford Sr., 35, 5096 Applegrove Rd., Buford — failure to appear, held for another agency.
•Dustin Jay Savage, 32, 394 Windy Hill Ct., Jefferson — burglary.
•Cameron Alex Adams, 21, 276 Johns Way, Commerce — simple battery.
•Brandon Lee Christopher Elrod, 33, 517 Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson — possession of methamphetamine, possession of counterfeit substance, cancelled registration, concealing tag, possession of drug-related objects, insurance requirements.
•Ishmel Ladonta Hill, 23, 276 Johns Way, Commerce —simple battery.
•Marty Taylor Reidling, 27, 29 Central Ave., Commerce — two counts of probation violation.
•Jose Samuel Mendez, 24, 1607 Hastings Ct., Gainesville — no license, no poof of insurance.
•Richard Brett Palmer, 33, 198 Panther Ct., Hoschton — driving under the influence of multiple substances, driving on roadways laned for traffic, hit-and-run.
•Juan Antonio Velazquez-Banda, 38, 300 Buckingham Terrace, Athens — driving without a license.
•Devin Devon Kobold, 19, 140 Blackthorne Rd., Nicholson — false imprisonment, reckless conduct, simple battery.
•Gerald Patrick Wilkinson, 57, 546 Creekview Dr., Hoschton — two counts of terroristic threats and acts.
•Ronny Tyler Moss, 49, 28 Pinelane Dr., Athens — driving with a suspended license, improper display of plate.
•Brittney Faye Barrett, 31, 326 Galloway Dr., Homer — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to appear.
•Tommy Lee Clark, 33, 563 Jim David Rd., Nicholson — obstruction of law enforcement officers, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a suspended license, turning movements.
•Caleb Shane Womack, 19, 385 Nichols Rd., Pendergrass — driving without a license, hit-and-run.
BRASELTON PD
•Stephon Lorenzo Nelson, 21, 1091 Parkland Place, Greenwood, S.C. — aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer; aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identification of a motor vehicle; driving with a suspended license; driving with in a gore/median/emergency lane; expired tag; failure to maintain lane; three counts of reckless conduct; reckless driving; turning movement violation, no proof of insurance, held for another agency.
COMMERCE PD
•Kewardis Shanard Martel Hubbard, 20, 160 Carriage Ct., Apt. 6, Athens — driving without a license, speeding.
•Amber Lynn Smith, 22, 1010 Charity Dr., Greensboro — driving with a suspended license, speeding, suspended registration.
•Michael Sinclair Mosley, 41, 923 Windcastle Ln. Winston-Salem, N.C. – driving with a suspended license; crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants drugs; marijuana possession (less than one ounce).
•Joceline Sandoval Ledesma, 17, 162 Hill Crest Dr., Commerce — battery, two counts of simple battery.
•Tony Randall Croy Jr., 37, 115 Shady Lane Cir., Canton — expired registration, habitual violator of probationary drivers license.
DMVS
•Derrick George Gross, 25, 3016 Lake Forest Dr., Upper Marlboro, Md. — purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Jemar Antonial Atkins, 30, 156 Morris Rd., Daytona Beach, Fla. — texting and driving, driving with a suspended license.
GSP
•Deshon Xavier Dawson, 26, 3632 Connery Ct., Charlotte, N.C. — driving under the influence of drugs, driving with a suspended license, littering, marijuana possession (less than one ounce), speeding, theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
•Maurice Kenneth Hoover, 24, 3121 Fairbrook Dr., Charlotte, N.C. — held for another agency.
•Benjamin Joseph Williams, 27, 3677 Lakeview Dr., Gainesville — driving under the influence of drugs, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving with a suspended license, duty upon striking fixture, hit-and-run.
•Sara Nicole Sullivan, 28, 136 Elias Hayes Rd., Hoschton — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container.
•Jose Eduardo Trochez Echeverria, 33, 280 Annafrel St., Rock Hill, S.C. — driving without a valid license, held for another agency.
JEFFERSON PD
•Marquice Fayezon Gillespie, 28, 173 Hunter Rd., Jefferson — disorderly conduct.
•Phillip Charles Griffin, 35, 417 Isaiah Dr., Jefferson — battery, three counts of cruelty to children.
•Clarence Kevin Aaron, 53, 668 Brockton Rd., Jefferson — following too closely, habitual violator, hit-and-run, improper turn, operation of vehicle without a current license plate.
•Malcolm Malik Edwards, 28, 137 Whisperwood Ln., Athens — held for another agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.