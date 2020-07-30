The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Anthony Bettis, 36, 366 Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson — false imprisonment, simple assault.
•Brent Kyle Brooks, 28, 572 Cheokee Rd., Toccoa – probation violation.
•Deaysha Christine Dowdy, 26, 4384 Athens Hwy., Jefferson — probation violation.
•Marlon Kyle Jarrad, 40, 10108 Commerce Rd., Athens — five counts of cruelty to children, battery, simple battery.
•Melissa Louise Marshall, 45, 33 Cowley St., Royston — theft by shoplifting.
•Jamie Smith, 34, 4444 Thompson Bridge Rd., Gainesville — theft by taking.
•Jeffrey Andrew Thornton, 41, 2786 Webster Lake Rd., Cleveland — driving with a suspended license.
•Carol Lynn Anderson, 53, 5358 Whitmire Dr., Gainesville – probation violation.
•Abarro Rosales, 36, 977 Lakeview Dr., Nicholson — aggravated assault, cruelty to children, held for another agency.
•Ashley Nicole Faulkner, 33, 365 Athens St., Homer — cruelty to animals.
•Randy Lee Thrasher, 39, 3495 Old State Rd., Talmo — theft by receiving stolen property.
•Piper Jean Wilson, 20, 57 Green St., Commerce — identity theft fraud when using/possessing information concerning a person.
•Ted Stanley Patton, 71, 663 Brockton Loop, Jefferson — driving under the influence.
•Ricky Dale Yates, 66, 59 Foxfire Dr., Nicholson — simple battery.
•Matthew Brett Freeman, 32, 2264 Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson — aggravated assault, battery, two counts of criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, held for another agency.
•Kenneth Rodrecus Jackson, 31, 1055 Jordan Dr., Gainesville — probation violation.
•Stanley David Maddox, 55, 3131 Brookhaven Cir., Toccoa — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, failure to appear.
BRASELTON PD
•Esmeralda Martinez-Valdez, 23, 2780 Sardis Church Rd., Gainesville — battery.
•Timothy Alan Trammell, 24, 2912 Commerce Rd., Jefferson — disorderly conduct.
COMMERCE PD
•Wilma Joy Buchanan, 29, 5084 Mable Lake Dr., Mableton — violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
•Paul Zachary Myers, 36, 504 Duncan Rd., Commerce — held for another agency.
•Thomas Edward Novak, 25, 1425 Dogwood Dr., Vidor, Tex. — driving under the influence of alcohol less safe; backing violation; improper turn; operation of vehicle without current license plate; stopping, standing or parking prohibited in a specific place.
•Cameron Bowen Ellsworth, 27, 5929 High Glen Dr., Lakeland, Fla. — driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding.
•Jennifer Ann Noland, 35, 412 Bluefield Ave., Princeton, W.Va. — driving with a suspended license, texting and driving, safety belt violation.
•Elizabeth Ann Minter, 55, 7048 Creek Ct., Stone Mountain – driving with a suspended license.
GSP
•Ashley Marie Byerly, 30, 665 McCannon Morris Rd., Hull — possession and use of drug-related objects, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, two counts of turning movement violations, seatbelt violation.
•Brittani Michelle McDonald, 30, 174 Dyer Rd., Danielsville — possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on roadways laned for traffic.
•Brett Damien Seagraves, 48, 2795 Ft. Apachee Trail, Dacula — driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a crack cocaine, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving on roadways laned for traffic, registration/replacement of lost tag violation, safety belt violation.
•Derrick Lamont Banks, 46, 4936 Jackson Trail Rd., Hoschton — driving under the influence of alcohol, following too closely.
•John Wesley Gaines, 69, 522 Hwy. 326, Commerce — driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving with a suspended license.
•Kelly Garcia-Campuzano, 20, 92 Brooks Dr., Nicholson – possession of a controlled substance (THC oil), possession of marijuana (less than one ounce).
•Drew Chandler Gatlin, 28, 88 Fletcher Dr., Nicholson – possession of THC oil.
•David James Neveils, 20, 145 Grove Dr., Maysville — possession of THC oil.
•Sergio Sanchez-Espinoza, 20, 2775 Bryant Park Rd., Canon — marijuana possession less than one ounce.
•Aveyonce Evon Whitener, 19, 100 Crossing Place, Commerce — driving under the influence of alcohol (under the age of 21), possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), restricted license.
•Timothy Andrew Rivers, 21, 1247 Robin Wood Ln., Elberton – driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain lane.
JEFFERSON PD
•James Bronson Morgan, 46, 220 Hwy. 97 South, Cantonment, Fla. — held for another agency.
•Reginald Vincent Ferguson, 35, 61 Hickory Glenn Rd., Villa Rica — two counts of simple battery.
•Anthony Lavar Sims, 39, 314 Clay Dr., Jefferson — disorderly conduct, financial transaction card fraud, terroristic threats and acts.
