The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Courtney Nicole Fleetwood, 29, 765 McDaniel St., Atlanta, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, hold for another agency, reckless driving, theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Charles Douglas Graham, 34, 154 Ednaville Cir., Braselton, hold for another agency and parole violation.
•Bryan Edward Holland, 27, 1160 Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, criminal damage to property and loitering or prowling.
•Trevor Wayne Johnson, 29, 245 Rustwood Dr., Athens, probation violation.
•Keith Mitchell Justice, 31, 5928 River Rd., Flowery Branch, failure to appear.
•James Latimer McQueen, 53, homeless, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.
•Tanya Ray Parker, 26, 3619 Warbler Dr., Decatur, probation violation.
•Brian Nathaniel Reidling Jr., 19, 180 Jackson Woods Dr., Maysville, criminal damage to property and simple assault.
•Ivan Eduardo Cortes Castro, 26, 260 Hickory Way, Maysville, no driver’s license and taillight violation.
•Avery Wallace Harris, 21, 3545 Carry Ct., Snellville, hold for another agency.
•Brian Demarco Locklin Jr., 23, 2096 Tidwell Trl., Stone Mountain, theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Candice Squanna Moreland, 35, 145 Hollow Ridge Dr., Athens, probation violation.
•Timothy James Palmer, 35, 234 Cooper Bridge Rd., Braselton, hold for another agency.
•Shacoria Dasia Poindexter, 24, 651 Trojan Ln., Alto, theft by taking.
•Katherine Nacona Reidling, 26, 1368 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, probation violation.
•Christopher Scott Allen, 48, 120 Forrest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, probation violation.
•Dustin Taylor Greene, 35, 2291 Piney Grove Rd., Loganville, simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) and simple battery – FVA.
•Verdis Blake Kennedy, 23, 72 Felton Dr., Toccoa, failure to appear.
•Brandon Zackary Massingale, 29, 4191 Valley Glenn, Gainesville, drugs not in original container, hold for another agency and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Jesus Miranda III, 21, 1816 Hobar Ave., Bronx, N.Y., terroristic threats and acts.
•Amber Lynn Muse, 28, 176 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Willie Thomas Page, 33, 145 Hwy. 9 South, Unit 52, Dawsonville, forgery.
•Christopher Lamar Poole, 39, 121 Hunter Rd., Jefferson, failure to register as a sex offender.
•Rodney Lafaytte Sledge, 48, 34 Peachtree St., Atlanta, probation violation.
•Walter Alexander Whitted, 31, 801 Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, battery – FVA and criminal trespass – FVA.
•Cole Lee Boswell, 23, 598 Hardman Farm Rd., Carnesville, hold for another agency.
•Denver Watkins Carman, 32, 2326 North Decatur Rd., Decatur, driving while driver’s license is suspended, expired tag and taillights requirements violation.
•Linda Lee Curry, 74, 651 Seminole Ave., Northeast, Atlanta, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•David Rice Hall, 28, 289 South Hampton Cir., Hoschton, aggravated stalking – FVA.
•Joanna Lee Hall, 36, 338 Hightower Trl., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Andrew Justin Harris, 29, 2251 Old State Rd., Pendergrass, hold for another agency.
•John David Howard, 41, 153 Trinity Trls., Cleveland, hold for another agency.
•James David Huskin, 48, 380 Sewell Mill Rd., Ila, probation violation.
•Muhammad Rumi Malik, 27, 545 East Carver Dr., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Ashley Nicole Motes, 32, 437 West Jefferson St., Hoschton, mandatory education for children between 6 and 16 years of age.
•Katlyn Leanna Pulliam, 27, 288 Cane Creek Ln., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Yuriel Enrique Ramirez, 25, 4378 Shag Bark Trl., Gainesville, failure to appear.
•Antonio Jermaine Smith, 30, 435 Catalpa Ct., Athens, driving on roadways laned for traffic, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
•Wesley D. Worley, 33, 79 Harris Ln., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and probation violation.
•Jessica Marie Yetter, 36, 104 Cotton Cir., Colbert, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
ARCADE PD
•Bryan Razo, 18, 222 Arcade Park St., Jefferson, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy – commit sodomy with force and against persons will or person, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, false imprisonment – victim is less than 14 years of age and not offender’s child and rape.
BRASELTON PD
•Denise Sharree Chapman, 32, 555 Northridge Rd., Sandy Springs, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to obtain a Georgia driver’s license within 30 days, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and speeding 103/70.
•Angelina Essence Day, 20, 17 Jacobs Mill Ct., Elgin S.C., fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, following too closely, interference with government property, speeding 90/70 and reckless driving.
COMMERCE PD
•Dakota Gerald Lee Flannery, 24, 57 Green St., Commerce, battery – FVA, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and hold for another agency.
•Malik Marquell Johnson, 25, 6101 Antoine Dr., Houston Texas, driving without a valid driver’s license and light reducing material affixed to window.
•Christopher Lamont Smith, 37, 170 Cox Rd., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Brandy Rose Standridge, 29, 114 Line Creek Rd., Nicholson, Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI) of alcohol or drugs.
•Ray Bernard Collins, 54, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to dim headlights.
•Mathew Gregory, 26, 30 Glenloch Way, Commerce, DUI – refusal and failure to maintain lane.
•Shannon Lamar McDougald, 37, 324 Hwy. 326, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Robert Lamar Redfearn, 43, 8013 Strawberry Point Dr., Charlotte, N.C., driving without a valid driver’s license, light reducing material affixed to windows and child seat belt violation.
•Edgar Esau Solis-Lopez, 21, 3420 Queen City Dr., Charlotte, N.C., driving without a valid driver’s license, light reducing material affixed to windows, tail lights requirement violation and tires requirements violation.
•Ciro Vasquez-Rosas, 26, 205 Explanade St., Charlotte, N.C., driving without a valid driver’s license and tag light requirement violation.
JEFFERSON PD
•Jacob John Emory Little, 21, 185 Jimmy Reynolds Dr., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Christopher Ross Slette, 40, 320 Old Miller Rd., Maysville, loitering or prowling, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and stopping, standing or parking outside of a business or residence.
•Rico Demerius Vinson, 33, 280 Virginia Ct., Monroe, disorderly conduct, DUI – less safe and possession of an open alcohol container.
•Adam Godsted Beem, 40, 435 Raford Wilson Rd., Commerce, probation violation.
•Robert Daniel Holt, 36, 600 Trotters Ridge Rd., Jefferson, hold for another agency, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
•Travis Wayne Howe II, 30, 31 Sandy Lane Ct., Jefferson, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (THC Oil) and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
•Bonna Lynn McElhannon, 37, 1029 Freeman Johnson Rd., Hoschton, failure to appear.
•Ismael Yovani Cabnal-Mucu, 29, 3241 Buford Hwy. Northeast, Apt. B, Brookhaven, expired or no driver’s license and following too closely.
•Andrea Joy Nix, 30, 532 Dixie Red Ave., Jefferson, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC Oil).
•Tracie Worthey Levaughn, 55, 419 Ervin Kirk Rd., Danielsville, hold for another agency.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Daniel Lamar Brooks, 36, 351 Psalms Dr., Jefferson, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles requirement violation.
•David Aaron Jones, 31, 1609 Van Davis Rd., Charleston, Tenn., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, open container in vehicle passenger area and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles requirement violation.
•Aaron Royce Vaughn, 26, 1162 Bill Watkins Rd., Hoschton, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI – alcohol and tires violation.
•David Morgan, 37, 141 Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson, speeding 88/70, no proof of insurance, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Percocet), turning movements violation and window glaze violation (tinted window).
•Joey Ethan Esco, 31, 1070 Carroll Church Rd., Lavonia, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI – alcohol, headlights requirement violation, reckless driving and texting and driving.
•Xavier Rashadd Hughey, 25, 40 Lancashire Ln., Commerce, possession of marijuana, speeding 67/45, open container violation and possession of a controlled substance (THC Oil).
•Trevor Cole Sebastian, 23, 105 Sandy Lane Ct., Jefferson, probation violation.
