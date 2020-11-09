The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Kellie Dollar Lord, 41, 41 Hillcrest St., Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•James Michael Reed, 36, 150 Cooper Bridge Rd., Braselton, probation violation.
•Joshua Reuel Thompson, 27, 155 Bernice Dr., Bogart, hold for another agency and theft by taking.
•April Lynn Bagwell, 34, 40 Baker Pond Ct., Jefferson, reckless driving and speeding 96/35.
•Hailey Alyssa Bland, 19, 2845 Hunters Creek Rd., Carnesville, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Rodney Wayne Brock, 47, 368 Neelay Cir., Waynesboro, driving while driver’s license is suspended and restrictions on blue lights.
•Manuel Hernandez-Aguilar, 19, 733 Jim David Rd., Nicholson, driving while unlicensed and headlights violation.
•Eugene Timothy Norman, 55, 166 Panhandle Cir., Maysville, DUI, failure to maintain lane and headlights violation.
•Derek Divine Pittman, 29, 1901 Lipscomb Rd., Apt. F6, Wilson, N.C., driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Christian Immanuel-Ross Solomon, 26, 105 Emerald Dr., Athens, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Aquavious Lamonte Young, 21, 248 Highland Park Dr., Athens, hold for another agency, driving without a valid driver’s license and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Markirus Deshun Collins, 31, 299 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson, failure to appear.
•John Brian Gower, 36, 291 Jim’s Ln., Nicholson, probation violation.
•David Lewis Hubbard, 34, 3740 Macedonia Rd., Union Point, hold for other agencies.
•Richard Allen Stockton, 38, 79 Harris Ln., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Abran Gonzalez-Mercado, 20, 9574 Hwy. 72 West, Lot 24, Hull, driving without a valid driver’s license, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.
•Johnny Thomas Colley, 55, 234 Quail Ridge Dr., Nicholson, hold for another agency.
•Nathan John Hayes, 28, 43 Ash St., Winder, hold for another agency.
•Billy Christopher Stancil, 47, 188 Ramblers Inn Rd., Jefferson, battery – FVA, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call and simple battery.
•James Lamar Edwards, 56, 104 Bellview Homes, Commerce, hold for another agency.
•Breanne Michelle Coe, 30, 20 Viper Ln., Braselton, probation violation.
•Eddie Lamar Gerrells, 43, 16 Cora Ln., Maysville, drug court sanction.
•Major Shane Rouse, 31, 439 Butler Rd., Lavonia, probation violation.
•Ioanis Daidas Zarred, 43, 221 Glenn Fuller Cir., Commerce, public drunkenness and public indecency.
•Paul Virgil Edwards II, 52, 1454 Brock Rd., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Mondrequs Quamane Sims, 29, 243 Janice Dr., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Tristen Baylee Combs, 20, 102 Clover Ridge Rd., Jefferson, criminal trespass and harassing phone calls.
•Nina Chenara Elder, 36, 178 Sorrow Patterson Rd., Colbert, hold for another agency.
•Karen Ashley McGuire, 36, 275 Barber Rd., Commerce, driving on a suspended driver’s license.
ARCADE PD
•Billy Damons, 50, 74 Pepper St., Jefferson, probation violation.
BRASELTON PD
•Ryan Anthony Davis Jr., 32, no address listed, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (synthetic marijuana) and possession of methamphetamine.
COMMERCE PD
•Jermaine Manquez Blackwell, 19, 311 Caudell Dr., Lavonia, possession of marijuana, open container violation and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
•Landun Cale Brock, 19, 20 Reggie Ingram Rd., Commerce, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of marijuana and seat belts violation.
•Aaron Blake Burnett, 26, 265 Ivey Ln., Lula, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, suspended registration and tags: alteration or improperly transferred.
•Summer Elizabeth Ginn, 18, 241 Ambers Ln., Commerce, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Christopher Ray Summers, 44, 312 Barber Rd., Commerce, probation violation.
•Ovidio De Jesus Berganza-Lazaro, 58, 82 Ashworth Mobile Home Park, Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license and hit and run: duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Carol Marie Griggs, 39, 5473 Mount Olive Rd., Commerce, Driving Under the Influence (DUI), no driver’s license on person and stop sign violation.
•Andrew Ryan Ledesma, 27, 888 Independence Ave., Pendergrass, DUI – refusal and failure to maintain lane.
•Daniel Richard Head, 77, 175 Carrington Dr., Commerce, simple battery – FVA.
•Willie David Hill, 44, 215 Bennett St., Commerce, probation violation.
•Christopher Lamar Godard, 43, 519 East Main St., Durham, N.C., driving while driver’s license is suspended, expired tag, headlight requirements violation and open container violation.
•Armando Padron, 43, 1803 South De La Rosa, Donna, Texas, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Jorge Hugo Villaseca Luna, 40, 290 Britney Ln., Chapel Hill, N.C., no driver’s license and tag lights requirement violation.
•Michael Jeffrey Randall, 39, 119 Zays Ln., Commerce, theft by taking, hold for another agency and criminal trespass.
JEFFERSON PD
•Kenneth James Eder, 31, 655 Independence Ave., Pendergrass, hold for another agency.
•Clarissa Escobar Aguilar, 28, 105 Drum Rd. 116, Shelby, N.C., driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Iselau Muniz Ornelas, 28, 3016 Bacon Rd., Gainesville, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Amanda Sheree Gilleland, 35, 110 Guy Maddox Rd., Braselton, forgery.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Justin Edward Daniels, 33, 980 Burning Bush Dr., Loganville, failure to maintain lane, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, seat belts violations and speeding 85/70.
•Shevaun Ramone Lewis, 27, 711 Crotona N 3F, Bronx, N.Y., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and following too closely.
•Alexandria Imani Sherrill, 19, 3171 Mannington Dr., Charlotte, N.C., driving on roadways lanes for traffic, DUI – alcohol and possession of marijuana.
•Quinton Lashun Harris, 41, 652 Vine St., Athens, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Ricky Ferrell Jr., 32, 170 Northside Dr., Atlanta, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Chad Maurice Griffin, 40, 2035 Seasons Pkwy., Norcross, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Rodney Jamell Powell, 34, 18 Williams St., Poughkeepsi, N.Y., possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Christy Nicole Sparks, 32, 3740 Macedonia Rd., Union Point, hold for another county.
•Juan Antonio Gurrola-Saucedo, 41, 141 Old Athens Dr., Nicholson, driving while unlicensed and failure to yield while turning left.
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
•James Albert Williams, 52, 675 Windy Hill Rd., Lot 39, Jefferson, baiting an area for the purpose of hunting, failure to record, failure to wear fluorescent orange clothing, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and unlawful ownership/custody of wildlife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.