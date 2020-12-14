The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Trevious Omar Bugg, 25, 240 Lombardy Cir., Athens, probation violation.
•Susan Kay Collins, 38, 4619 Hudson River Church Rd., Danielsville, probation violation.
•Shannon Phil Craver, 31, 4245 Hwy. 191, Comer, parole hold.
•Joseph Edward Mayer, 41, 1120 Tapp Wood Rd., Hoschton, theft by taking.
•Melissa Ann Nolasco, 39, 3754 Rod Pl., Lawrenceville, hold for another agency.
•Maggie Lauren Russell, 20, 5875 Burrus Mill Rd., Cumming, probation violations.
•Christopher Todd Veal, 26, 4371 Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.
•John Joseph Coleconaway, 18, 166 Athens Ave., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Robin Kelly Smith, 44, 409 Ernest Wilson Rd., Munforville, Ken., loitering or prowling.
ARCADE PD
•Saul Delgado-Estrada, 21, 423 Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, driving without a valid driver’s license and expired tag.
•Dremeca Reom Reid, 43, 202 North Butler St., Washington, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, operating an unregistered vehicle and use of a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle.
BRASELTON PD
•Jonathon Troy Lawson, 29, 35 Grace Dr., Basset, Va., hold for another agency.
•Amelia Evette Martin, 28, 1453 Shingle Shop Rd., Stuart, Va., hold for another agency.
COMMERCE PD
•De’Andre Kevin Brown, 20, 3871 Redwine Rd., Atlanta, driving without a valid driver’s license, expired tag, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, hold for I.C.E., obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited, reckless driving, speeding 91/70 and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Earl Christopher Collins, 42, 3023 Kesler Rd., Carnesville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to stop for a stop sign, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Kiarian Deshae Seth, 27, 4 Fieldstone Rd. Bear Del., Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act (VGCSA).
•Amber Nicole Hulsey, 23, 315 Hope Rd., Commerce, leaving the scene of an accident.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Corey Caleb Childs, 29, 4019 Cabin Creek Ct, Hopewell, Va., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles violation.
•Shannon Darlene Green, 50, 206 Heritage Ave., Jefferson, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, DUI – drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
