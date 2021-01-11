The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Johnny Ray Grindle, 33, 1588 Hwy. 138, Monroe, failure to appear.
•Lindsay Ward Puleo, 37, 219 Park Ave., Crawford, failure to appear.
•Oscar Reyna Hernandez, 23, 6501 Jefferson River Rd., Athens, probation violation.
•Aaron Royce Vaughn, 26, 1162 Bill Watkins Rd., Hoschton, probation violation.
•David Wayne Hembree, 40, 053 Berea Rd., Commerce, driving while declared a habitual violator, duty to report an accident resulting in damage and failure to maintain lane.
•Tamar Larelle Jones, 22, 53 Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, reckless conduct.
•Anthony Michael Behlog, 33, 1426 Turning Leaf Ln., Pendergrass, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Clonzepam) and possession of methamphetamine.
•John Michael Bell, 31, 1796 Davenport Rd., Braselton, contempt of Superior Court.
•Chad Joseph Crumley, 48, 692 Ila Rd., Commerce, aggravated assault and aggravated assault – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Virgil Vernon Yarbrough, 60, 710 Nelson Dr., Jefferson, theft by taking.
•James Barry Autry, 57, 411 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton, hold for another agency.
•Fernando Hernandez-Garduno, 20, 3575 Jefferson Rd., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and tail lights violation.
•Shekya Tonay Watson, 20, 1506 Farmington Way, Winder, DUI – under 21 years of age and reckless driving.
•Tana Elizabeth Winchell, 34, 83 Hammond Rd., Jefferson, Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI) of alcohol or drug.
•Jose Luis Oblea, 20, 1845 Pleasant Cir., Gainesville, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a public safety officer and improper backing.
•Joshua Charles Schooler, 31, 2376 Athens Hwy., Jefferson, giving a false name and date of birth, tag lights violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Kelly Roling Schlink, 38, 3311 Adams Clarke Rd., Commerce, suspended driver’s license.
•Tanner Reed Ewing, 21, 819 Russ Rumsey Rd., Maysville, probation violation.
•Ronnie Lavaughn Farmer, 25, 315 Friar Tuck Rd., Clarkesville, probation violation.
•Heath Lee Nelson, 30, 5085 Hwy. 82, Commerce, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Jovaunta Shinterrio Hutchinson, 26, 196 Woodlawn Dr., Toccoa, battery- FVA.
•Myles Lamar Tittle, 28, 269 J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, parole violation and public indecency.
ARCADE PD
•Randy Joe Campbell Jr., 43, 2315 Bald Eagle Trl., Gainesville, failure to appear.
BRASELTON PD
•Michael Eric Axton, 48, 335 West Broad St., Hoschton, DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container violation and too fast for conditions.
COMMERCE PD
•Casey Jemel Adams, 26, 276 Jamie L. Kennedy Blvd., Sparta, criminal trespass and violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO).
•David Lamar Herrin, 52, 27 Devonshire Dr., Commerce, aggravated assault – FVA.
•John Caleb Nelms, 41, 1730 Crooked Creek Rd., Athens, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC Oil), possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Buprenorphinee Hydrochloride), possession of methamphetamine and standards for brake lights and signal devices violations.
•Jose Albarran, 35, 15 Pine Hollow Dr., Athens, driving without a valid driver’s li cense and tag light requirements violation.
•Jonathan Douglas Baxter, 29, 129 Heather Ln., Commerce, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol and improper lane change.
•Jason Guy Sims, 45, 8373 Maysville Rd., Maysville, failure to appear.
•Moises Oswaldo Velasquez, 18, 935 Commerce Rd., Commerce, criminal trespass, loitering or prowling, public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Mystical Starr Peterson, 38, 815 Mitchell Bridge Rd., Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license, drugs not in original container, DUI – refusal, possession of a controlled substance and use of a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle.
•Ronnie Keith Beck, 62, 6050 Maysville Rd., Commerce, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Caleb Mark Evans, 28, 221 Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Dustin Lee Cromer, 42, 30244 Hwy. 441 South, Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and too fast for conditions.
JEFFERSON PD
•Shelby Taylor Hammock, 42, 133 Red Bird Dr., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Duval Francoir Hazzard, 34, 194 Persimmon Dr., Jefferson, battery – FVA.
•Jered Scott Joplin, 44, 1088 Hidden Lakes Trl., Jefferson, false report of a crime.
•Joshua Adam Jackson, 37, 440 Andrew Ridge Dr., Jefferson, probation violation.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Doyle Andrew Guyton, 46, 2294 Lee Land Rd., Gainesville, open container violation and possession of methamphetamine.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Stacy Ann Ruggles, 45, 179 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, hold for another agency, no proof of insurance and open container violation.
•Evan Arthur Blake, 32, 214 Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, DUI – alcohol.
•Whitney Ruben Bolado, 31, 222 Chulitna Way, Bogart, DUI – alcohol.
•Katherine Boyer Bray, 55, 139 Lakeover Dr., Athens, DUI – alcohol.
•Tobias Anttron Clark, 43, 284 Arlington Ln., Commerce, driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI – alcohol.
•Jessica Marie Cuevas-Prieto, 35, 31 Darling Ln., Pendergrass, DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Xanax).
•Steven Patrick Hayes II, 23, 715 Flintlock Dr., Dacula, DUI – alcohol.
•Scott Robert Merrill, 25, 570 Maple Forge Dr., Athens, DUI – alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and tires requirements violation.
•Rolando Prieto, 36, 2753 Winslow Ridge Dr., Buford, driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Justin Uri Ward, 32, 9935 Arnold Rd., Jacksonville, Fla., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Otis Bernard Witherspoon, 39, 502 Martin Griffith Rd., Hull, DUI, possession of an open container in vehicle passenger area and speeding 60/45.
