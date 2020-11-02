The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Katherine Nicole David, 28, 1436 Hog Mountain Rd., Winder, hold for another agency.
•Corey Random Dudek, 28, 177 Marvin Miles Rd., Clermont, failure to appear.
•Vance Alan Fuller, 65, 110 Crystal Ln., Bogart, probation violations.
•Malorie Hope Marsingill, 28, 977 Old State Rd., Pendergrass, criminal trespass.
•Tammy Elizabeth Parr, 43, 5323 Old Winder Hwy., Braselton, criminal trespass – Family Violence Act (FVA), driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, hold for another agency, operating a vehicle without proof of insurance and public drunkenness.
•Candice Dawn Stewart, 30, 304 Trotters Trace., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Jerry Wade Waters, 52, 151 Threatt Rd., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Joshua Paul English, 39, 2812 Dorsey Peek Rd., Gainesville, violation of a Family Violence Order.
•Nathan Andrew Josiah Garner, 24, 357 Red Oak Rd., Maysville, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another and reckless conduct.
•Malcolm Laurice Johnson, 26, 305 Wynter Creek Way, Commerce, criminal trespass – FVA.
•Carolyn Melisa O’Connor, 51, 970 Charter Club Dr., Lawrenceville, DUI – alcohol, valid driver’s license to be carried and exhibited and open container violation.
•Madison Emmanuel Walker, 22, 1617 Cedar Shoals Dr., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Michael Del Larry Bryant, 34, 3588 Sequoia Rd., Gainesville, probation violation.
•David Austin Otwell, 19, 4079 Morgan Rd., Tucker, probation violation.
•Garrett Thomas Cox, 20, 150 Brookside Dr., Lula, failure to appear.
•Charlene Star Charles, 37, 476 Ralph Garrison Rd., Jefferson, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA).
•Timothy Devonte Jackson, 24, 357 Centennial Dr., Bethlehem, probation violation.
•Bryan Eric Pardue, 33, 1371 West Dr., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Derrick Deon Vaughan, 47, 11 Madinah Rd., Commerce, probation violation.
•Robert Douglas Watson, 35, 476 Ralph Garrison Rd., Jefferson, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and VGCSA.
•Luis Eduardo Berbessi, 61, 745 Academy Woods Dr., Jefferson, two counts of sexual battery.
•Robert Malcolm Thompson, 38, 1018 Edgewater Ln., Hoschton, loitering or prowling.
ARCADE PD
•Billie Renee Higginbotham, 43, 176 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
BRASELTON PD
•Fela Inoar-Akil Dorsey, 25, 2413 Tilson Rd., Decatur, hold for other agencies, possession of marijuana, violation of the Move Over Law, obedience to traffic control devices required, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC) and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
•Sandra Jean Cashwell, 69, 1615 Classic Dr.,, Monroe, N.C., hold for other agencies and theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
•Ricky Lateak Thomas, 33, 140 Lakeshore Cir., Braselton, possession of drug-related objects and possession of Heroin.
•Tonia Ashlea Wilgis, 17, 3544 Faraday Ln., Virginia Beach, Va., driving without a valid driver’s license, no insurance, no registration, tag used to conceal the identity of a vehicle and theft by receiving stolen property.
COMMERCE PD
•Brent Monroe Boling, 29, 1247 South Elm St., Commerce, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Lakeyia Nychell Johnson, 24, 120 Brickyard Rd., Lavonia, hold for another agency.
•Sourvanhnaly Lexus Phommasouk, 23, 136 Chatham Ave., Cornelia, driving without a valid driver’s license, tag cover violation and tag light required.
•Emmanuel Isaiah Peoples, 22, 3113 Maury St., Charlotte, N.C., driving without a valid driver’s license, improper transfer of a license plate/decal and speeding. 82/70.
•Daniel Steban Romer-Moreno, 20, 575 Station View Run, Lawrenceville, driving without a valid driver’s license, hold for ICE and stop sign violations.
•Juan Raul Rodriguez-Garcia, 21, 212 Maner Ter., Atlanta, driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane and open container violation – driver only.
JEFFERSON PD
•Darien Etienne Rollins, 28, 34 Meadow Creek Dr., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Denis Reinaldo Maradiago Hernandez, 19, 162 Amethyst Dr., Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Travis Dwayne Nolan, 40, 1169 Abe Lincoln Way, Jefferson, battery – FVA, cruelty to children and false imprisonment.
PENDERGRASS PD
•Cortney Denise Gowan, 28, 265 Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, probation violation.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Benjamin Michael Kelly, 22, 591 Brandi Ln., Lawrenceville, driving on roadways lines for traffic and DUI – alcohol.
•Harold Lee Chambers, 48, 2762 Ridgeway Church Rd., Commerce, passing in no-passing zones and driving while unlicensed.
•Davion Jalily Heard, 17, 379 Sartain Dr., Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
•Samuel Jonathan Parker, 30, 521 Cherokee Ridge, Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license, no proof of insurance, operating an unauthorized vehicle with blue lights, registration/license plate requirement for anyone purchasing a vehicle and use of a license plate for the purpose of concealing or misrepresenting the identity of a vehicle.
•Shannon Dasheem Tavoun Holland, 28, 109 Belview St., Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, open container violation, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC Oil), turning movements violation and safety belts violation.
•Clay Alan Ware, 49, 134 Red Tail Rd., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and safety belts violation.
