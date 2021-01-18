The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Felicia Camille Davenport, 28, 1271 Sandy Cross Rd., Carlton, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Matthew Thomas Gregory, 35, 2928 Hwy. 326, Commerce, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and possession of methamphetamine.
•Joseph Dillard Hanley, 50, 113 Barnes Rd., Commerce, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
•Eric Lee Hetherington, 44, 56 Mulberry Rd., Winder, probation violation.
•Kollyn Jacob Lawson, 18, 911 Riverstone Way, Woodstock, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and cruelty to children.
•Cachet Nicole Roberts, 32, 29 J.S. Williams Ct., Nicholson, possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine.
•Joshua Jacob Tonish, 38, 190 Georgia Belle Dr., Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Ricky Dewayne Walker, 38, 304 Gaines Ave., Selma, Ala., hold for another agency and pedestrians walking on or along roadway.
•Eric Dustin Case, 29, 66 Hawks Ct., Nicholson, hold for another agency.
•Cedrick Frank Christopher, 43, 275 Woodridge Cir., Athens, failure to maintain lane and driving on a suspended driver’s license.
•Neil Harrison Dempsey, 54, 150 Pearl Industrial Blvd., Hoschton, criminal trespass.
•Danny Wilburn Hubbard, 50, 137 Swann Rd., Jefferson, mandatory education for children between six and 16 years of age.
•Kayla Ler-Anne Hubbard, 30, 2544 Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, mandatory education for children between six and 16 years of age.
•Rebecca Lurene Johnson, 32, 155 Sir Matthew Rd., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended and tag lights requirement violation.
•Jarvis Rashid Knox, 30, 1990 Providence Church Rd., Lavonia, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to stop for a stop sign.
•Justin Tyree Lapierre, 27, 160 Meadow Creek Dr., Arnoldsville, driving while driver’s license is suspended and tag lights requirement violation.
•Chrishayla Lakiya Elizabeth Parker, 22, 480 Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Kory Duane Ivey, 49, 137 Crest Club Dr., Braselton, aggravated assault – FVA, criminal trespass – FVA and failure to appear.
•Ted Thomas, 61, 240 North Ave., Athens, failure to appear.
•Andrew Levi Wright, 31, 4619 Sequoia Cir., Oakwood, criminal trespass and hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Gregory Christopher Autry, 34, 359 Sassafrass Ridge Rd., Sautee Nacoochee, probation violation.
•Randy Lee Daniel, 51, 250 Alberto Dr., Colbert, aggravated assault.
•Jonathan Todd Patterson, 33, 304 Seminole Cir., Statham, hold for another agency.
•Luis Antonio Yanes, 33, 500 Kathwood Dr., Apt. G6, Athens, driving while unlicensed and tag lights requirement violation.
•Jerry Michael Allen Jr., 51, 290 Tall Tree Rd., Athens, probation violations.
•Joe Ivr Moore, 54, 8125 Jackson Trail Rd., Hoschton, headlights out and probation violation.
•Nancy Lucille Cole, 59, 226 Shankle Heights, Commerce, driving on roadways laned for traffic and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs.
•Dustin Ben Martin, 34, 271 Barber Rd., Commerce, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jason Matthew Smith, 40, 1211 Sterling Lake Dr., Jefferson, cruelty to children and terroristic threats and acts.
•Dwight Neal Burris Jr., 43, 630 Toms Creek Rd., Martin, probation violation.
•Jameer Daishawn Conover, 28, 2601 Tree Hill Pkwy., Stone Mountain, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, following too closely, improper turn/lane change, reckless driving and speeding 105/70.
•Marlon Regean Machuca-Rosado, 38, no address listed, giving a false name/birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Steve Taylor Shirley Jr., 56, 335 South Broad St., Commerce, altering/forging/counterfeiting motor vehicle certificate of title, false statement in application constituting false swearing, forgery, probation violation and theft by deception.
•Terry Lynn Stubblefield, 55, 11243 US Hwy. 129 North, Talmo, child support arrest orders, driving while driver’s license is suspended and duty to report an accident.
•Jennifer Lauren Wheeler, 31, 174 West Moreno St., Buford, production order indictment entering an automobile, interference with government property.
•Timmy Ralph Worley, 58, 79 Harris Ln., Jefferson, probation violation.
BRASELTON PD
•Bill Gregory King, 56, 107 Riley Rd., Commerce, criminal damage to property.
COMMERCE PD
•Tyrus Duran Cornish, 43, 127 Pine Ave., Commerce, battery – FVA and theft by taking.
•Steven Brian Perdue, 36, 3871 Hwy. 17, Canon, criminal trespass, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Georjana Patricia Evelyn Garrett, 22, 236 Water Plant Rd., Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license, no brake lights or working turn signals and tag lights requirement violation.
•Jorge Luis Ramirez, 58, 248 Bennett St., Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding.
JEFFERSON PD
•Ronald Lee Glover Jr., 58, 268 Red Bud Rd., Jefferson, simple battery – FVA.
•Christopher Ross Slizewski, 39, 260 Fairfield Dr., Jefferfson, aggravated assault – FVA and battery – FVA.
•Nicholas Seth Huddleston, 19, 277 Magnolia Pl., Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Taroyce Dyron Jackson, 46, 160 Northside Dr., Athens, hold for another agency.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Laura Lorene Castillo, 42, 428 Holland Dr., Gainesville, hold for another agency.
•Gregory Scott Maness, 52, 18 Ray St., Gainesville, hold for another agency.
•Ricky Gene Turpin, 56, 4280 Holland Dr., Gainesville, hold for another agency.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Ervin Santiago Gomez-Velasquez, 33, 2240 Beaver Ruin Rd., Apt. 813, Norcross, driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, ICE hold and open container violation.
•Barry Lamar Norton, 34, 5681 Maysville Rd., Commerce, alteration of license plates, driving on roadways laned for traffic, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Citalopram), texting and driving and theft by taking.
•Rodolfo Moreno, 25, 1599 Pine Cir., Lawrenceville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, speeding 87/70 and notice of change of address or name violation.
DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLE SAFETY
•William Dean Bowen, 48, 6750 Holly Springs Rd., Clermont, hold for another agency.
•Tyler James Green, 29, 8934 Jefferson St., Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
