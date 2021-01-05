The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•John Michael Baker Jr., 45, 35 Regeneraion Way, Talking Rock, probation violations.
•Nathan Eugene Biddle, 52, 3330 J. Farmer Rd., Gainesville, giving a false name or date of birth to a law enforcement officer, hold for another agency, no valid driver’s license and tail lights requirement violation.
•Ann Elizabeth Birley, 56, 210 Newberry Dr., Winder, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and failure to obey a traffic control device.
•Jerry Lee Gillespie, 55, 219 Cedar Dr., Commerce, probation violation.
•Dillon Ryan Harrell, 23, 78 Cheatham Bluff, Jefferson, hold for other agency, incarceration order and probation violations.
•Tracy Eric Kennedy, 47, 1380 Mariah Trace, Auburn, probation violation.
•Patrick James Nerber, 52, P.O. Box 271, Hull, criminal damage to property.
•Carlos Ramoan Billings, 39, 6220 Old Jefferson Rd., Athens, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Jeronimo Raul Martinez, 46, 221 Mount Moriah Rd., Auburn, driving without a valid driver’s license and hold for another agency.
•Mack Odis Parks, 62, 6507 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI – alcohol and use of safety belts in passenger vehicle violation.
•Linda Elaine Pearson, 41, 705 Main St., Dunkirk, N.Y., hold for another agency.
•Joshua Jerith Peck, 26, 341 Water Plant Rd., Commerce, driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI – multiple substances.
•Trevon Antonio Savage, 23, 755 Braves Ave., Apt. 1217, Lawrenceville, driving while driver’s license is suspended.
•Kevin Dewayne Smith, 42, 211 South Elm St., Commerce, brake lights violation, driving on a suspended driver’s license and tag lights requirement violation.
•John Edwin Thomas, 27, 365 Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, DUI – alcohol, open container violation and stop sign violation.
•Hubert Ben Martin, 62, 1681 Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Addison James Staud, 21, 2679 Jot-Em Down Rd., Danielsville, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Randy Cannon, 45, 1632 Hubert Pittman Rd., Pendergrass, battery – FVA.
•William Lee Farmer Jr., 49, 150 Blackthorn Rd., Nicholson, driving while driver’s license is suspended, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of an open container and possession of THC Oil.
•Christopher Shawn Robinson, 48, 97 MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
BRASELTON PD
•Layne Villareal Pichowsky, 36, 1805 Ednaville Rd., Braselton, theft by taking.
•Wayne Edward Wardlaw Jr., 46, 6628 South Ave., Union City, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Norberto Trevino, 43, 527 Shenandoah Ln., Winder, disorderly conduct, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.
•Kristina Marie Green, 34, 2134 Underwood Ln., Lincolnton, N.C., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, forgery, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, hold for another agency and speeding 88/70.
COMMERCE PD
•Desmond Makel Franklin, 23, 1215 Lake Washington Cir., Lawrenceville, possession of marijuana.
•Robert Adam Jones, 37, 41 Hillcrest St., Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, registration and license requirements violation and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Victor Hugo Cabrera Gonzales, 26, 30340 McElroy, Apt. F01, Doraville, driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane and hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Jill Elizabeth Innocenti, 36, 362 Bennett Cir., Gillsville, driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI – alcohol.
•Michelle Suzanne Karajman, 34, 576 Boardwalk Blvd., Ridgeland, Miss., driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain lane, littering highway and speeding 90/70.
•Jose Rodolfo Linares, 48, 600 Vincent Ave., Athens, DUI – alcohol and speeding 74/55.
•Anquasia Je’nya Moore, 18, 6208 East W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, N.C., driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain lane and windshield/window/wiper requirements violation.
•Ibraham Abdulla Timothy, 36, 1675 Curt Langford Rd., Danielsville, simple battery – FVA.
•Nathan Tyler Miller, 28, 663 Wheeler Ln., Maysville, aggravated assault.
•Shawn Michael Totten, 26, 1015 CR 810, Buna, Texas, driving without a valid driver’s license.
JEFFERSON PD
•Carlos Daniel Martinez-Maldonado, 20, 5 Hilltop Ave., Greenville, S.C., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Jorge Armando Vasquez, 21, 271 East Wright St., Winder, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving without a valid driver’s license and hold for another agency.
•Michael Wade Lamb, 35, 83 Borders St., Jefferson, criminal trespass.
•Khalid Belal Nelson, 44, 210 Jordan Ln., Wilmington, N.C., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jose Antonio Avalos-Vazquez, 33, 101 Hampton Dr., Jefferson, criminal trespass.
MAYSVILLE PD
•William Allen Johncox, 38, 448 Camp Rd., Eastanollee, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and hold for another agency.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Jaclyn Gail Boizo, 40, 8 Stewart Cir., Arnoldsville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI – drugs/less safe, failure to maintain lane, driving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officers and hold for another agency.
•Jason Lee Wrinkle, 46, 66 Denise Dr., Commerce, DUI, failure to maintain lane, possession of an open container in vehicle passenger area and tires requirements violation.
•Sean Bryan Anthony Boudreaux, 27, 200 Sedgefield Pl., Athens, driver to exercise due care, DUI – alcohol/less safe, expired tag and failure to maintain lane.
•Eva Suzette Hart, 53, 196 Ladd Rd., Commerce, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and DUI – alcohol.
•Floyd Rodney McKinzie, 46, 1823 Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Paul Brian Gibson, 60, 3050 Ivey Mill Dr., Buford, DUI -alcohol/less safe and improper turn/improper lane change.
