The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Bradley Todd Blair, 46, 320 Lexington Heights, Athens, probation violation.
•Erik Elpidio Arellano Chavez, 30, homeless, probation violation.
•Jalen Osiris Johnson, 25, 2952 Shady Ln., Charlotte, N.C., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
•Shelia Marie Osburn, 40, 3043 Grandview Ln., Commerce, failure to appear.
•Stacy Marie Williamson, 37, 2177 Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, false imprisonment, simple assault and simple battery.
•Autumn McKenzie Fowler, 23, 695 Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol.
•Jennifer Suzanne Montgomery, 50, 1664 Trey Ln., Winder, mandatory education for children between 7 and 16 years of age.
•David Lee Redmond III, 50 Richmond Way, Commerce, DUI – alcohol, open container and speeding 81/45.
•Rachel Rene Wells, 44, 736 Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a disorderly house.
•Timothy Charles Collatz, 17, 766 Gaillard Dr., Maysville, simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•James Allen Fowler, 28, 695 Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, simple battery – FVA.
•Regina Rose Recine, 54, 500 Concord Rd., Apt. H-6, Anderson, S.C., arson and insurance fraud.
•Cody Joseph Shulas, 28, 505 Concord Rd., Apt. H-6, Anderson, S.C., arson and false statements or writings; concealing facts or fraudulent documents.
•Donovan Reed Thurmond, 25, 1410 Brock Rd., Athens, probation violations.
•Robert Haydin Barnett, 23, 157 Hazel St., Commerce, DUI – alcohol and speeding 78/45.
•Florentino Garcia, 45, 450 Hollow Ridge Dr., Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Joseph Kyle Smith, 26, 462 Elliott Smith Rd., Jefferson, disorderly conduct.
•Gregory Scott Teal, 33, 1681 Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Korey Steven Wunderlin, 34, 229 Joshua Way, Hoschton, duty to make immediate reports of accidents and failure to maintain lane.
•Anthony Christopher Bland, 21, 105 Chueat Ct., Athens, failure to appear.
•Delphia Lynn Gaines, 43, 246 Pinetree Cir., Maysville, failure to appear (two counts).
•Gary Walter Cox, 49, 985 Vera Ct., Winder, probation violation.
ARCADE PD
•Richard Dorian Mitchell, 49, 211 Sandy Lane Ct., Jefferson, battery – FVA (seven counts).
BRASELTON PD
•Alycia Monet Smith, 31, 105 Cherokee Pl., Fayetteville, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (heroin) and possession of drug-related objects.
•Genesis Ariel Villavicencio, 20, 10401 Roundleaf Dr., Charlotte, N.C., possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (marijuana).
•Peter Rondale Jackson, 38, 3813 Bullard St., Charlotte, N.C., driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, interference with government property, possession of marijuana, speeding, theft by receiving stolen property (firearm), turning movements violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
COMMERCE PD
•Tomas Rural-Reyes, 38, 2236 Plaster Rd., Atlanta, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to use signal/improper signal, no insurance and safety belts violation (child under 8).
JEFFERSON PD
•Adam Godsted Beem, 40, homeless, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or other felony.
•Isaiah Devontay Davenport, 19, 271 MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson, theft by deception.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Amanda Susan Chester, 34, 121 Heritage Ave., Jefferson, DUI – alcohol, expiration and renewal of driver’s licenses; re-examination required, open container and taillights requirements violation.
•Alejandro Galeana-Pallares, 53, 1465 Hwy. 29 North, Athens, driving while unlicensed.
•Maggie Elizabeth Smith, 21, 765 Ridgeway Rd., Commerce, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
