The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Dylan Cody Brown, 29, 210 Orchard Dr., Commerce, probation violation.
•Nicholas Brandon Ford Sr., 41, 896 Campbell St., Cleveland, failure to appear.
•Tina Marie Howell, 54, 19 Eugene Hardman Rd., Danielsville, probation violation.
•James Avery Moore, 35, 380 Forrest St., Buford, probation violation.
•Onesimo Sanchez Cardenas, 37, 124 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Maysville, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving without a valid driver’s license, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and open container violation.
•Henry Gregg Thomas Jr., 36, 705 Spring Valley Rd., Athens, probation violations.
•Amy Elizabeth Turpin, 42, 145 Wilson St., Maysville, hold for another agency and probation violations.
•Rashawn Deangelo Watson, 28, 176 Pine St., Jefferson, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Keith Thomas Ackerman, 34, 1162 Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Javier Gabriel Francisco Catano, 32, 1027 Kennesborough Rd. NW, Kennesaw, DUI – refusal, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
•Zachary Dean Ferreira, 21, 5838 Julian Baugh Rd., Lula, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding 66/45.
•Whitney Shuntavius Gaither, 33, 296 Garnett Ridge Dr., Athens, driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI – alcohol.
•Gary Craig Harris, 48, 2115 Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Brenda Sonia Ulloa-Reyes, 41, 6225 Tari Blvd., Jonesboro, speeding 77/55 and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Darrell Lamar Mintz, 60, 642 Ridgeway Rd., Commerce, aggravated assault (five counts), driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (heroin), possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, removing or affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal and tampering with evidence.
•Gary Michael Vanslouin II, 30, 954 Holders Siding Rd., Jefferson, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•James David Wilkins, 42, 916 Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass, failure to appear.
•Alberto Hernandez-Madina, 39, 2119 Davenport Rd., Jefferson, driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI – alcohol (refusal).
•Pedro Julio Hernandez-Rodriguez, 27, 220 Harper Rd., Meridian, Miss., driving on roadways laned for traffic, open container violation and reckless driving.
•Wesley Duane Alloway, 35, homeless, possession of methamphetamine.
•Claude Clint Steven Lynn, 32, 128 Wally Dr., Commerce, probation violation.
•Randall Dean Baird, 64, 631 Groaning Rock Rd., Commerce, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI and open container.
•Cody Lamar Bray, 27, 72 Oak Ln., Jefferson, probatin violation.
•William Alexander Moss III, 38, 232 Storey Porter Rd., Jefferson, criminal trespass and simple assault – FVA.
•Autumn Denise West, 38, 78 Booger Hill Rd., Danielsville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI – drugs and vehicles to drive on the right side of the roadway.
•Anthony Christopher Bland, 21, 189 Sanford Rd., Nicholson, hold for another agency.
•Mary Ann Moon, 54, 10645 Hwy. 334, Nicholson, hold for another agency.
•Charles Roy Lee Pressley, 50, 802 Old Miller Rd., Maysville, hold for another agency.
ARCADE PD
•Christopher Kyle Daniel, 25, 1346 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, probation violation.
•Markirus Deshun Collins, 32, 299 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended, expired tag and failure to appear.
BRASELTON PD
•Heo Jinbeam, 33, 885 Independence Ave., Pendergrass, driving without a valid driver’s license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding 101/70 and reckless driving.
•Darin Lee Dyer, 56, 900 Battery Ave., Atlanta, hold for another agency.
JEFFERSON PD
•Maximiliano Pablo-Calmo, 19, Banks Rd., Jefferson, underage possession of alcohol and public drunkenness.
•William Vincent Smith, 35, 145 Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, mandatory education for children between six and 16 years of age – three counts.
•Elizabeth Ashley David, 24, 59 Manchester Ln., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Catherine Marie Straight, 43, 449 Forest Lakes Rd., Pendergrass, driving while driver’s license is suspended and speeding 64/45.
•Mario Alfredo Leon-Ramirez, 25, homeless, criminal trespass.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Charles Anthony Montgomery, 46, 30 Turtle Creek Ln., Commerce, DUI – multiple substances, failure to maintain lane, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles violation, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (THC).
•Alicia Lynn Cuzman, 48, 331 River Mansion Dr., Jefferson, DUI – alcohol and following too closely.
•Alfred Vernard Gillespie, 47, 1078 Hwy. 59, Commerce, DUI, no proof of insurance and tag light requirements violation.
•Garrett Edward Lockett, 22, 2274 Hwy. 82, Statham, DUI – alcohol.
•Sammy Lee Watts, 57, 185 Coner Dr., Athens, hold for another agency, DUI, failure to maintain lane and suspended, cancelled or revoked registration.
•Ricardo Steven Garcia, 26, 3740 Horizon Bent Ct., Loganville, driving un unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, impeding traffic flow and theft by receiving stolen property.
