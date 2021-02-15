The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Stanley Demaro Arnold, 34, 5334 Heritage Crossing, Commerce, probation violation.
•Kimberly Renee Brady, 21, 28 Pinetree Cir., Maysville, driving while unlicensed, possession of marijuana and turning signals violation.
•Robert Ronald Carney Sr., 65, 191 Hickory Way, Maysville, failure to appear.
•Lamar Randall Cash Jr., 42, 189 West Jefferson St., Hoschton, probation violations.
•Kristina Marie Cruz, 28, 88 Broad St., Nicholson, simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Steven Daniel Davis, 54, 148 Swann Cir., Jefferson, aggravated assault.
•Brian Mark Edwards, 56, homeless, probation violation.
•Adrianight Mckie Griffin, 18, 224 Haskin Martin Rd., Jefferson, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain lane, no proof of insurance/motor vehicles and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles violation.
•Ira Hendrix Jr., 44, 1470 Druid Valley, Atlanta, theft by conversion and hold for another agency.
•Bobby Kenneth Nix, 57, 981 Gainesville Hwy., Buford, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Joshua Charles Schooler, 32, 2376 Athens Hwy., Jefferson, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Jafari Milton Williams, 23, 916 Daisy Ln., Athens, leaving the scene of an accident.
•Marty Blake Cain, 38, 4922 Vireo, Flowery Branch, battery – FVA.
•Jonathan Josue Flores-Garcia, 24, 4321 Austell Powder, Powder Springs, driving while unlicensed and move over violation.
•Josafat Gonzalez-Armendariz, 34, 3747 Hillside Dr., Doraville, Driving Under the Influence (DUI), failure to maintain lane, no driver’s license and open container violation.
•Porsha Mornik Green, 39, 1271 Hayes St., Madison, no driver’s license and unregistered motor vehicle.
•Bonni Elaine Huff, 60, 6128 Henry Smith Rd., Murrayville, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (methadone).
•Steven Thomas Inglett, 55, 265 Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate, removing or affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Audra Jill Love, 51, 265 Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Thomas Edward Smith, 22, 110 Max Dr., Washington, failure to appear.
•Sonya Marie West, 40, 178 April Ln., Jefferson, simple battery – FVA.
•Alfredo Melo Sanchez, 39, 1350 Graves Rd., Apt. 02, Norcross, failure to appear.
•Jason David White, 36, 338 Maverick Ln., Braselton, hold for another agency.
•Anthony Dale Burdge, 48, 518 Chitwood Rd., Baldwin, loitering or prowling.
•Christopher Lee Greene, 37, homeless, burglary, hold for another agency, probation violation and theft by taking.
•William Michael Johnson II, 48, 308 Nan St., Valdosta, probation violation.
•Betty NMN Pope, 55, 439 Adam Duncan Rd., Hull, simple battery – FVA.
•Jackson Lewis Sanders, 38, 126 Plantation Ct., Winder, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Quinn Ansley White, 55, 3855 Cherie Glen Rd., Snellville, probation violation.
•Brian Russell Ayers, 17, 1111 Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, criminal trespass – FVA.
•William Randall Dykes, 41, 1213 Farm Rd., Canon, failure to appear.
•Andrew Ryan Gearin, 30, 1717 Belmont Hwy., Talmo, simple battery – FVA.
•Justin Lee Howard, 27, 597 Skelton Rd., Jefferson, forgery and identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
•Joshua Aaron Barnes, 29, 4644 Spring Ridge Dr., Flowery Branch, conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a communication facility in commission of a felony involving a controlled substance.
•Alisha Christine Buice, 31, 549 Highland Way, Maysville, here for court and probation violations.
•Janorias Vanquez Maddox, 29, 1360 Otella Dr., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Daniel John Nowak, 46, 764 Tuxedo Dr., Commerce, criminal damage to property, interference with government property, obstruction, simple assault – FVA and terroristic threats and acts.
•Kamerun Dru Turner Pirkle, 22, 330 Old Monroe Rd., Athens, theft by deception and failure to appear.
•Shana Alexis Marie Farist, 27, 636 James Maxwell Rd., Commerce, failure to appear.
•Wendell Dean Foster Jr., 28, 7447 Lakeside Dr., Appling, probation violations.
•Christopher James Willis, 28, 203 Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, failure to appear.
•Jami Michele Marengo, 29, 719 Sienna Valley Dr., Braselton, hold for another agency.
•Carly Jade Massey, 21, 124 Andrew Jackson St., Commerce, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Daelyn Dashaun Wright, 23, 4381 McClure Dr., Oakwood, probation violation.
BRASELTON PD
•Joseph William Plymale, 40, 888 Joy Dr., Hoschton, disorderly conduct.
COMMERCE PD
•Jeremy Lyndell Arnold, 35, 288 Bailey St., Athens, hold for parole violation.
•Jonah Rick Wilson, 27, 124 Rolling Meadow Dr., Mount Airy, DUI – alcohol, too fast for conditions and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
•Jartarius Malik Hakeem Wood, 24, 5222 Crossing Pl., Commerce, disorderly conduct.
•Enrique Zuniga-Guitierrez, 29, homeless, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, improper transfer of a license plate decal, windshield/window/wiper requirements violation, hold for other agencies and ICE hold.
JEFFERSON PD
•Nilson Danilo Gomez-Lucas, 19, 28 Brook Chase, Jefferson, driving without a valid driver’s license and hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at the scene of an accident.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Darren Mitchell Thomas Benton, 53, 7743 West County Line Rd., Lula, sexual battery.
PENDERGRASS PD
•Tamia Shavone Anderson, 19, 3300 Willow Ridge, Gainesville, possession of a controlled substance (THC) and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC).
•Jeremy Wayne Glass, 44, 295 Yellow Creek Rd., Ball Ground, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of methamphetamine.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Kenneth Roger Jeter, 31, 208 Hamlet St., Union, S.C., DUI, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, speeding 100/70, tampering with evidence, trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles violation.
•Mecca Isaiah Bonds, 24, 4623 Grove Lake St., Loganville, hold for another agency.
