The following incidents were recently reported to the Arcade Police Department:
- civil matter on Peppers St. where family members argued over property.
- theft by taking-felony on Athens Hwy. where someone cut a fence and took three catalytic converters. A gun was later found near the cut fence.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Arcade Park St. where two people had possession of suspected marijuana in a parking lot.
- burglary-felony on Trotters Trace where someone took antique furniture and other items from a residence.
- accumulation of junk on Martin Ln. where someone reported a person had left trash and debris on the side of the road.
