The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office:
ARCADE
- suspicious activity on Peppers St. where a woman heard something on her porch.
COMMERCE
- agency assist on I-85 North where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck.
- suspicious activity and warrant service on B. Wilson Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after he showed up at a woman's residence who has a temporary protection order against him.
- agency assist on Homer Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck.
- theft by taking on Allen Rd. where a man reportedly backed a truck through a gate and took a truck.
- transactions in controlled substance or marijuana on Hoods Mill Rd. where a woman thought her son had taken some of her nicotine vapes.
- agency assist on Apple Valley Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck.
- public indecency on Swain Rd. where a woman reported seeing a man masturbating near a mailbox.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a student turned in a phone that belonged to another student at East Jackson Middle School.
- loitering or prowling on Groaning Rock Rd. where a man was arrested after he was found on a property without the homeowner's permission. A door on a garage also had pry marks.
- dispute on Swain Rd. where a man and his teenage daughter argued.
- entering auto on Barber Rd. where someone broke into a truck, but didn't take anything.
GILLSVILLE
- damage to a vehicle on Harmony Church Rd. where a patrol car windshield was struck and cracked by an object when a deputy was responding to a call about a suspicious man possibly bleeding from his hand.
JEFFERSON
- suspicious activity on Mauldin Dr. where a man thought someone was hiding in the crawlspace of his residence.
- hit and run and entering or crossing a roadway violation on Hwy. 129 where a woman said she struck a vehicle that pulled out in front of her, but the other driver left the scene.
- civil matter and theft by taking on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported a family member illegally evicted and her belongings were placed outside the residence. She said she wasn't allowed to enter the residence to see if any belongings were left inside.
- driving while license is suspended/revoked and taillight violation on Athens St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Deputies initially learned the man had warrants, but later learned the warrants were related to a different person. The man was non-cooperative when being contained and tensed up multiple times.
- civil matter on Threatt Rd. where a woman reported she was in a dispute with her child's father and he reportedly said he was going to file kidnapping charges if the woman didn't bring their child back.
- theft by taking on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman reported she argued with a man and she thought he took a pair of shoes.
- suspicious activity on Hope Haven Rd. where someone reported a vehicle was doing donuts on a baseball field.
- information on Brockton Rd. where deputies saw an unoccupied vehicle off the roadway in a bad curve.
- warrant service; operating a vehicle without registration or valid license plate; and driving without a license on Galilee Church Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- insurance violation; no registration; and open container on Dry Pond Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop and a bottle of vodka was found in the vehicle. Officers also smelled marijuana.
- threats in Atlanta where a woman reported another woman who she has a no-contact order against out of Jackson County approached her and threatened her.
- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; and suspicious activity on Bill Wright Rd. where officers were called for a man and woman arguing in the road. Officers smelled marijuana coming from their vehicle and said the couple reportedly appeared to be under the influence. Officers searched the vehicle and found suspected meth, marijuana and a glass smoking device. The man was arrested.
- dispute on Dry Pond Rd. where a man and woman argued and a woman wanted to leave.
- agency assist on Creek Nation Rd. where officers were called for a single-vehicle wreck with entrapment. The driver was removed from the vehicle.
- possession, display, use, manufacture, alteration, sale or destruction of identification document and loitering or prowling on David Rd. where a man and woman were arrested during a call about suspicious activity. A vehicle was reportedly parked near an address where a burglary had been reported recently. The man reportedly told officers he and the woman were just talking while he was teaching her to drive. He also had a forged license.
- dispute on Jefferson River Rd. where neighbors had an ongoing dispute. One of them was given a criminal trespass warning.
- burglary on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a woman reported a necklace was missing from her residence. A man told officers Oxycodone pills had been taken from his shed and he thought the woman had made her story up and stole his items.
- possible overdose on Lester Woods Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after he was found unresponsive. Narcan was also administered, but the man did not respond. He became responsive when EMS arrived.
- damage to property on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a trailer was damaged, causing around $7,000 worth of damage.
- dispute on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman reportedly got upset that a man ignored her. The woman said the man pushed her and the man said the woman slapped him on the arm.
- information on Winder Hwy. where someone reported a substitute teacher was possible touched inappropriately at the Empower Center.
- juvenile issue on Brockton Loop where officers were called after a juvenile walked away from a residence. The juvenile had returned to a parent when deputies arrived.
- criminal receipt of goods and services fraudulently obtained on Hope Haven Rd. where a woman reported a possible scam when selling something online.
- information on Curry Creek Rd. where a woman said two men came onto a property without permission.
- department of family and children services referral on Tysor Ct. where a woman who was apparently intoxicated was found bleeding from the head. She refused to be transported. A juvenile was on the scene.
- damage to a vehicle on Ashwick Dr. where a woman said gravel fell off a vehicle and damaged her vehicle.
- battery-family violence and cruelty to children on Sandstone Trail where deputies were called for suspicious activity/domestic dispute. No information was given.
- mental person on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman reported a man had an outburst and had struck a child with a mop. He was taken to the hospital for a mental healthy evaluation. The juvenile was checked by EMS and appeared to be fine.
- damage to a vehicle on Jackson Trail Rd. where two vehicles were damaged in a parking lot after one of them backed into the other.
- juvenile issue on Saddle Creek Dr. where a juvenile was taken to the hospital after reportedly having an uncontrollable episode.
- agency assist on County Farm Rd. where a man was given Narcan, but refused to go to the hospital, after a possible drug overdose.
- information on Harris Ln. where a woman was upset about how deputies handled a previous incident that occurred between family members. She said her nephew came into her house with a gun and brass knuckles and threatened to put her son "to sleep."
- possession of methamphetamine; warrant service; giving false name to officers; and taillight violation on Jackson Trail Rd. where two people were arrested during a traffic stop. A man was arrested for a warrant. A woman was also arrested for a warrant after giving a fake name. Deputies also found meth inside her purse.
- driving without a license and headlight violation on Hwy. 124 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
MAYSVILLE
- battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree on Pinetree Cir. where a man and woman argued over a phone and the man reportedly punched the woman in the face. The woman was reportedly feeding a baby during the incident and the baby reportedly fell to the floor, but wasn't injured. The man had left the scene when officers arrived.
- information and threats on Green Hill Ct. where officers made contact with a woman, who said she did not call 911.
- mental person on Plainview Rd. where a man who appeared to have mental issues said someone had pulled a gun on him.
- dispute on Green Hill Ct. where a man was reportedly talking to himself and hallucinating and after taking drugs.
- civil amtter on Highland Way where a man said someone didn't retrieve their belongings he'd placed on the curb.
- dispute on Diamond Hill Church Rd. where a woman reported her child's father harassed her, saying she was lying and misusing a GoFundMe account.
- information on Owens Rd. where a woman reported a family member took money from an elderly family member's account.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce and loitering or prowling on Hurricane Shoals Rd. where two people were arrested after reportedly smoking marijuana in a vehicle in a parking lot.
NICHOLSON
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 334 where a woman reported a vehicle was tailgating her and driving aggressively. They reportedly pulled in front of her and slammed on the brakes, causing her to strike the vehicle. The passengers in the other vehicle reportedly confronted her before leaving the scene.
- welfare check on Jim David Rd. where deputies checked on a woman, who said her heart rate was up, but she declined EMS treatment.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and taillight violation on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 334 where two people reported a family member took a vehicle without permission. The man and vehicle were later found in Athens-Clarke County.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and headlight violation on Hwy. 441 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop following a field sobriety test. A med unit also checked on another woman in the vehicle due to her being highly intoxicated.
- agency assist and death investigation-non murder on Barnett Rd. where a woman with a medical history was found dead.
- dispute and suicide threats on Jims Ln. where a mobile crisis unit was called after a woman reportedly became irate, slashed two tires on a vehicle and attempted to cut her wrists.
- dispute on Hawks Ct. where two people argued over an eviction notice and both claimed the other had threatened them.
- civil matter on Chandler Bridge Rd. where a woman reported a vheicle parked outside her house and yelled "f--k you."
- theft by taking on Thaxton Rd. where mail was reported stolen.
- information on Sawdust Trail where a man walked door-to-door trying to sell solar panels.
- dispute and motorist assist on Hwy. 441 where two people reportedly had a dispute after a vehicle broke down in the turning lane.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 334 where a woman reported a family member may have returned to the property despite being told to leave.
NORTH JACKSON
- suicide threats on Darling Ln. where a man was transported to the hospital after saying he wanted to harm himself.
- information on Pleasant Hill Dr. where a woman reported she'd had issues with her dog getting off the run and a neighbor asked her if she wanted him to shoot it.
- agency assist on Marigold Way where a woman reported her boyfriend beat her up while traveling in a vehicle.
- damage to property; hit and run; and failure to maintain lane on Walnut Creek Cir. where a vehicle ran through a fence, but the driver took off running. The driver was later found and arrested.
- animal complaint on Holly Springs Rd. where someone reported a horse in the roadway.
- civil matter on Trussel Ridge where people argued over repairs that had been made on a broken pipe.
- agency assist on Main St. where a woman was taken to the hospital after she said she took a pill and drank alcohol.
- damage to a vehicle on John B. Brooks Rd. where a vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
- welfare check on Lanier Rd. Spur where officers checked on a juvenile after he made comments that his dad was going to beat him up after he got in trouble. The juvenile appeared OK.
- civil matter on Whites Bottom Rd. where a woman said a man took her vehicle without permission. A caregiver had given the man permission to drive the vehicle to work.
SOUTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity and damage to property on Ford Rd. where a mailbox was damaged.
- theft by taking on Jefferson Rd. where a golf cart was taken.
- battery on Drew Ln. where a woman reported her juvenile daughter and another juvenile fought on a bus.
- recovered stolen property on Archer Grove School Rd. where a stolen golf cart was found.
- civil matter on Commerce Rd. where a woman reported a landlord caused a scene and nailed an eviction notice to her door.
- animal complaint on Savage Rd. where a lemur attacked a toddler at a petting zoo, resulting in scratches and an apparent injury to the back of the head. The child was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. The business owner said they would cooperate with any civil litigation and said a piece of fencing on a door frame may have been a contributing factor in the injury.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after getting stuck on railroad tracks. He was charged after a field sobriety test.
- civil matter on Commerce Rd. where a woman reported a man had harassed her and she thought he was tracking her.
- suspicious activity on Archer Grove Rd. where a man reported seeing a woman looking in his mailbox.
- civil matter on Commerce Rd. where a woman reported she thought her child's school staff were bullying her daughter and claiming she was suicidal.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 441 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- stalking on Jefferson Rd. where a woman reported her ex-husband comes to her residence uninvited and causes issues.
WEST JACKSON
•dispute on Serenity Ct. where a man and his brother reportedly got into a dispute over him not having kids and living with his parents.
•motorist assist on I-85 where a driver said another driver ran him off the road. The vehicle reportedly sustained front bumper damage and became stuck in the mud.
•welfare check on Quail Run where an elderly man reportedly hadn’t been seen in two weeks. The man’s neighbor also said he hadn’t seen him in weeks.
•information on Hemlock Ct. where a vehicle was reportedly speeding and “doing drags” in the subdivision.
•information on East Jefferson St. where a student reportedly found a substance on the school playground that was possibly marijuana.
•agency assist on Old Collins Rd. where a woman said her daughter took an unknown amount of pills. She was also unsure of what kind of pills were taken. Emergency medical technicians transported the juvenile to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
•information on Wilbur Dr. where a woman who is divorcing her husband said her home’s master bedroom, where she is staying, was broken into. She also said the doorknob and deadbolt to a door in the master bedroom, which leads outside, were removed. In a separate incident report, the woman said her husband stole two rifles and a security camera from her.
•alarm activation on Poplar Springs Rd. where a teen caring for a baby said she heard noises within the residence. A deputy searched the residence but found no one else inside.
•suspicious activity on Amaranth Trail where a man said his daughter had been kidnapped, but a deputy contacted the man’s daughter, who said she was at work. She added that her father, “drinks too much and hallucinates.” A deputy responded later in reference to the man after his daughter said she believed he was high on drugs and walking on West Jefferson St. The deputy was unable to locate the man.
