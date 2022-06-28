Recent incidents reported by the Arcade Police Department included:
- suspicious incident on Trotters Trace where a juvenile was sent a threatening message in a group text.
- obstruction of law enforcement officers on Swann Rd. where a man with a warrant fled from police when they were attempting to detain him. The officer attempted to deploy a taser, but was unsuccessful.
- suspicious incident on Rock Forge Ln. where someone was called to repossess a trailer.
- agency assist on Windy Hill Rd. where someone took water from a hydrant.
- suspicious incident on Parr St. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after he was reported half nude on the side of the road.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where a woman was taken to the hospital after she was found trembling involuntarily.
