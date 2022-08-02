The following incidents were recently reported by the Arcade Police Department:
- information on Nathaniel Dr. where a woman reported medication missing.
- simple battery-family violence and custody dispute on Hickory Trail where officers received a call about a report made to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
- speeding; suspended registration; and no insurance on Hwy. 129 N. where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- motorist assist on Hwy. 129 S. where a woman said someone was tailgating her.
- speeding and driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 N. where someone was arrested during a traffic stop.
- no insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle on Hwy 129 S. where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- agency assist on Rock Forge Ct. where officers assisted the Jackson County Department of Family and Children Services with removing an infant from a residence.
- animal complaint on Davis Rd. where a woman was bitten while separating two fighting dogs.
- simple battery and disorderly conduct on Carlton Ct. where two people had a verbal argument. One person was accused of throwing a phone and striking someone, but witnesses denied that.
- speeding and operation of an unregistered vehicle on Hwy. 129 N. where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- warrant served and speeding on Hwy. 129 N. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- interference with custody on Rock Forge Ln. where a woman said someone took children without permission.
- suspicious incident on Rock Forge Ln. where a couple saw another man on their property and he took off running.
- suicide threat/attempt on White Oak Trail where someone reported a man had attempted to overdose. The man denied it and denied medical attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.