The following incidents were recently reported by the Commerce Police Department:
- civil matter on S. Elm St. where someone reported a family member's remains were given to an estranged sibling.
- recovered stolen motor vehicle on Veterans Memorial Pkwy. where a stolen motorcycle was recovered on the roadside.
- battery-family violence and criminal trespass on Heritage Hills Dr. where officers planned to take a warrant out on a man who reportedly struck a woman and damaged a door, dishes and a lamp.
- domestic dispute on Crossing Place where officers were called twice for two people in a verbal dispute.
- suspicious incident on Wilson Dr. where surveillance video showed someone walking through a carport.
- theft by taking on Winter Creek Way where a man reported a saw and lumber were taken.
- domestic dispute on Crossing Place where a couple argued and one of them wanted to leave the residence.
- information on Mt. Olive Rd. where an officer struck a deer, causing minimal damage to the vehicle.
- fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer on Maysville Rd. where officers assisted the Maysville Police Department with a pursuit. The driver reportedly appeared intoxicated and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- speeding warrant served on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- damage to property on I-85 N where a piece of a tire damaged a vehicle.
- information walk-in report where family members argued over a car.
- disorderly conduct; obstructing a person making an emergency call; and probation violation on Highland Estates where a man was arrested after an argument with a woman. He reportedly attempted to keep her from calling 911 by swatting her phone down.
- recovered stolen motor vehicle on Maysville Rd. where a stolen trailer was found.
- fraudulent telephone solicitation where a man reported an possible telephone scam.
- criminal trespass on Barber St. where someone reported a man was at a residence where he'd been criminally trespassed from. The man was ultimately taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
- domestic dispute on Highland Estates where a woman said a man had been causing problems at a residence.
- warrant executed on Hickory St. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a call about a domestic dispute.
- criminal damage to property on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where tires were slashed on a vehicle.
- theft by taking-felony on Homer St. where multiple cards, a checkbook and personal identification documents were found in a storage unit that had been sold at an auction.
- information on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a vehicle was repossessed.
- warrant served on Ila Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
