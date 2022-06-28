The following incidents were recently reported by the Commerce Police Department:
- speeding; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and ultimately found suspected ecstasy and a grinder.
- theft by taking-felony on State St. where two people reported multiple items were stolen from their residence after they had people over. Among the reported stolen items were: collectibles, watches and phones.
- possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects on S. Broad St. where a man was arrested after he was found passed out in a vehicle. Officers found a glass pipe, needles and suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.
- civil matter on N. Elm St. where two people reportedly got upset about a refund policy. They were given a criminal trespass warning.
- warrant executed and speeding on N. Broad St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- criminal trespass on Hospital Rd. where graffiti was found on a building.
- civil matter on N. Broad St. where people had a dispute when retrieving a towed vehicle.
- information report on Homer Rd. where a woman reported a former employer wouldn't give her her notary stamp.
- hit and run on I-85 S where a vehicle side-swiped another vehicle, causing a pull-behind RV to overturn. The other driver left the scene.
- burglary-first degree (felony) on Williford St. where someone reported their residence door was open. Items were moved, including a jewelry box, but it didn't appear anything was taken.
