The following incidents were recently reported by the Jefferson Police Department:
- wanted person located on Oak St. where officers arrested a woman who had a warrant. She reportedly lied about her identity, but ultimately admitted her true identity.
- domestic dispute on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man and woman argued and the woman reportedly threatened to harm herself.
- civil matter on Dixie Red Ave. where a man didn't want a woman on a property.
- theft of lost/mislaid property on McClure Industrial Dr. where a woman said her tag decal was missing.
- sexual exploitation of children on Washington St. where officers were called about a cybertip.
- suspicious person on Elder Dr. where two people reportedly dragged a tent on someone's property, but fled when they were seen by a neighbor.
- theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 129 where someone took shoes without paying for them.
- traffic stop on Hwy. 129 N where officers pursued a motorcycle that fled. The pursuit was ultimately cancelled near Commerce as traffic began to get heavier and officers saw the motorcycle cutting in and out of other vehicles. Banks County deputies also pursued the vehicle, but were also unsuccessful.
- criminal trespass on Gordon St. where a tire was damaged with multiple puncture holes.
- information on Laurel Oaks Ln. where a woman said her ex-husband contacted her after she asked him to stop.
- hit and run on Old Pendergrass Dr. where a vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
- suspicious person on Heritage Ave. where a woman said her ex tried to get into her residence.
- burglary (second degree) on Professional Dr. where a door was broken on a storage unit and multiple items were taken, including exercise equipment, a gaming system, CD's, clothing, pictures/paintings and a checkbook.
- lost/mislaid property on Spratlin Dr. where a man reported a missing handgun.
- entering auto on Winder Hwy. where a man reported medication was missing from his vehicle.
- exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults on Lee St. No additional information was given.
- entering auto on S. Holland Dr. where a woman said her pocketbook was taken from her vehicle.
- information on John B. Brooks Rd. where oil was found on the roadway. The oil had come from a semi-truck that had a broken power steering line. A wrecker service was called to assist with cleanup.
- fraud-financial identity on Helene Way where someone reported fraudulent checks totaling almost $80,000.
- simple battery-domestic violence act on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman was arrested after pushing a man and striking him multiple times during an argument over cigarettes.
- information report on Hwy. 129 where a man said another man contacted him, despite a temporary protection order.
