The following incidents were recently reported by the Jefferson Police Department:
- two-vehicle wreck with two injuries on Hwy. 129 where one person was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after a two-vehicle collision.
- information on Hwy. 129 where a man said his vehicle was struck in a parking lot.
- lost/stolen tag on Galilee Church Rd.
- information on Storey St. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning at a residence after showing up unannounced.
- criminal trespass on Fairlane Dr. where a man reported a damaged mailbox.
- information on Tyler Cir. where a man and woman reported an issue with a landlord, who they said was hostile.
- driving under the influence (DUI) on Jett Roberts Rd. where a man was arrested after reportedly running off the roadway and striking multiple parked vehicles. The man reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- driving while unlicensed; no registration; no insurance; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found the substance.
- harassment on Evergreen Way where neighbors had an ongoing dispute.
- criminal trespass on Lee St. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning after reportedly being loud and cursing at a woman in a store.
- theft by taking on Hog Mountain Rd. where a woman reported her vehicle was taken.
- criminal trespass on Hwy. 129 where a woman was given a criminal trespass warning after reportedly refusing to leave a hotel.
- information on Concord Rd. where someone reported loud noises.
- deceased person on Concord Rd. where a woman was found dead of apparent natural causes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.