The following incidents were recently reported by the Jefferson Police Department:
•simple battery-domestic violence act on Persimmon Dr. where a juvenile reportedly attempted to fight a family member during a dispute over grades.
•theft by taking on Brant Cir. where a man said someone took a cabinet unit.
•information on Hwy. 11 where a woman reported a coworker was following her and that he had a gun.
•hit and run and following too closely on Concord Rd. where a man reported another vehicle rear-ended his vehicle and the other driver didn’t stop.
•two-vehicle wreck with one injury on Hwy. 129. No one was transported. The responding officer said they were unable to get the information they needed from one of those involved because of “aggressive behavior and issues with the color of (the officer’s) skin.” Another officer intervened.
•information on Speedway Dr. where a store employee found suspected drugs that may have been dropped by a customer.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Damon Gause Bypass where a woman was cited during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found the substance, along with a grinder.
•possession of a controlled substance at Jefferson High School where a teenage student reportedly consumed Oxycodone in a restroom. A pill was also found on the student. The student was taken to the hospital by a med unit. Officers planned to take out warrants.
•driving under the influence (DUI); failure to maintain lane; and possession of an open container on Athens St. where a man was arrested after a vehicle wreck. The man reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after a field sobriety test. An open container of alcohol was also found and a juvenile had been in the vehicle with the man at the time of the wreck. A person from another vehicle was taken to the hospital.
•theft by deception on Hwy. 129 where a man said someone cancelled a transaction after buying something from him online.
•miscellaneous report on Lee St. where a man reportedly wanted his money back after playing a game at a store. He reportedly cursed at a store employee.
•information on Isaiah Dr. where a father and son argued.
•speeding; driving while unlicensed; and seat belt violation on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Two juveniles, including an infant and a young teenager, weren’t properly restrained in the car.
•DUI; disobeying a traffic-control device; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated. He was arrested after a field sobriety test.
•death investigation on Michelle Dr. where a one-year-old child was found not breathing and unresponsive. Family members and officers did CPR until EMS arrived and took the child to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
•information on Jackson Concourse where a vehicle door damaged another vehicle.
•information at Jefferson Elementary School where an administrator reported a possible issue with a student’s doctor’s excuse. The doctor’s excuse was valid.
•unauthorized use of a financial transaction card on Athens St. where a woman said someone charged over $150 to her debit card.
•vandalism on Dragon Dr. where someone damaged a trailer and tampered with track equipment, the field sweep and a UTV.
•information on E. Public Sq. where a woman said a man yelled racial slurs at her and threw a pack of muffins at her.
•wanted person location; driving while license is suspended; and possession of methamphetamine on Dry Pond Rd. where two people were arrested after officers approached a suspicious vehicle. One of the occupants denied having any drugs in the vehicle, but later admitted there were drugs in the vehicle after officers called out a K-9 unit. Suspected methamphetamine and a bong were found.
•information on Dry Pond Rd. where a man reported suspicious activity at a business.
•obtaining regulated drugs by fraud on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man reported someone filled his prescription without consent.
•incident on River Mist Cir. where a man reported someone in a vehicle drove by his house twice and went in his mailbox.
•speeding; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; and registration/license violation on Sycamore St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. The man reportedly fled from police on a motorcycle, but ultimately stopped and was arrested.
•simple battery on Coopers Hawk Ln. where a female said a man grabbed her during a domestic incident.
•verbal dispute on Redbud Rd. where a man and woman had an argument.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce on John B. Brooks Rd. where a woman was cited during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and the woman turned over the substance. Officers also found smoking devices and grinders.
•domestic dispute on Lawrenceville St. where a man and woman argued and the two had conflicting stories about the incident turning physical. The woman asked to be transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
•speeding; driving while unlicensed; and child seatbelt violation on Damon Gause Bypass where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. Two children were in the vehicle and weren't wearing proper seatbelts.
•information report on Jackson Concourse where two people argued after a man tried to unload corn at a business. A woman reportedly stood at the gate to keep the man from leaving.
•two-vehicle wreck with one injury on Hwy. 11. One person was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional.
•entering auto on Borders St. where a woman said someone took a gun from her vehicle.
•following too closely and hit and run on Old Pendergrass Dr. where one person was arrested after reportedly leaving the scene of an accident.
•information on Hoschton St. where a woman reported a threatening phone call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.