The following incidents were recently reported by the Arcade Police Department:
- animal complaint on Swann Rd. where a calf got out of its pasture.
- simple battery-family violence; simple assault-family violence; and criminal trespass on Trotters Trace where a sheriff's office deputy was called for a domestic dispute. The incident occurred in the City of Arcade.
- agency assist on Hightower Trail where officers accompanied code enforcement and a building inspector for a call about code violations.
- suspicious incident on Rock Forge Ct. where a man said his neighbor told him someone was on his property.
- welfare check on Athens Hwy. where officers checked on a man.
- agency assist on Carlton Ct. where someone was taken to the hospital after a possible overdose.
- theft by taking on Trotters Ridge Rd. where a woman took a "Kids at Play" yard sign.
- suspicious incident on Arcade Park St. where an anonymous caller reported suspicious items located at the city park.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where officers assisted the Jefferson Police Department during a traffic stop.
- suspicious incident on Rock Forge Rd. where someone reported a suspicious person in a business lot.
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 82 where a man parked at a business while waiting to service a cooler.
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 129 where someone reported a driver in an old patrol vehicle was trying to stop vehicles. The driver denied that and said he was just trying to pass a slower car and waved at another driver.
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 129 where someone reported a man was waving his arms beside a truck.
- criminal trespass on Athens Hwy. where a woman reported her barn door was open and items were moved.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where a man said his house door was open when he returned home.
- agency assist and 911 hangup on Athens Hwy. where a woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a hit and run and a second single-vehicle accident. The woman reportedly rear-ended another vehicle, then lost control of her vehicle and struck an embankment. Officers found fentanyl and a pipe in the woman's vehicle and she admitted to smoking fentanyl with methamphetamine before the wrecks.
- agency assist on Nathaniel Dr. where a man was taken to the hospital after he was having a hard time breathing.
