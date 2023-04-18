The following incidents were recently reported by the Arcade Police Department:
- lost/mislaid property on Athens St. where someone lost a wallet.
- theft by conversion on White Oak Trail where there was a dispute over a motorcycle.
- aggravated assault; criminal trespass; and simple assault on Hightower Trail where officers took a report on an assault that occurred earlier that day.
- death investigation on Wyatt St. where a man was found deceased from apparent natural causes.
- agency assist and suicide threat/attempt on Athens Hwy. where a man was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pain and heart fluttering. Officers had initially been called about a person who was intoxicated and wanting to harm themselves.
- information on Hightower Ct. where someone reported a possible probation and court order violation.
- verbal dispute on S. Trotters Way where juveniles had an argument and one of them pushed the other down.
- failure to obey a traffic-control device on Hwy. 129 where a person was cited during a traffic stop.
- theft by receiving stolen property on Hwy. 129 where a vehicle tag had been reported as stolen in error.
- civil matter on Rock Forge Ct. where someone wanted to retrieve belongings.
- custody dispute on Hidden Oaks Trail where a man reported a woman wouldn't let their child go with him.
- agency assist on Rambler Inn Rd. where officers were called for a suicide attempt/threat. A juvenile was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
- suspicious incident on N. Trotters Way where a male may have been having a mental episode and seeing things that weren't there.
- suspicious incident on N. Trotters Way where a health crisis unit completed an evaluation on a person.
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 82 where a bike was abandoned at a store.
- suspicious incident at Arcade City Park where someone reported someone had a fire at the park and was playing loud music, but officers didn't find anyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.