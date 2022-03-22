The following incidents were recently reported to the Arcade Police Department:
•civil matter on White Oak Trail where a woman wanted an escort to get a computer from her ex due to previous physical incidents.
•burglary-first degree on Azalea Dr. where someone broke into a residence and took a large amount of jewelry.
•warrant executed on Athens Hwy. where a man was arrested for a warrant.
•suspicious incident on Rock Forge Rd. where a vehicle was parked in front of a business.
•agency assist on River Meadows Dr. where a child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Atlanta after they were found in respiratory distress.
•expired registration and no insurance on Hwy. 129 where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 129 S where someone removed Georgia highway signs on the side of the road. The signs were found on the side of the road and the man was told to put the posts back where they belonged.
•entering auto on Hickory Trail where three bikes were taken from a bus.
•agency assist on Hightower Trail where officers held a ladder to help two people get down from a roof.
•disorderly conduct on Hwy. 82 S where two people cursed at a store manager in front of their child and other customers.
•expired registration and warrant executed on Hwy. 129 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•elder abuse on Arcade Park St. Investigators were called after a report concerning possible exploitation of an elderly person.
•no insurance and expired registration on Hwy. 129 S where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
•criminal trespass on Rock Forge Rd. where a man reported items had been moved and the exhaust had been cut off a vehicle.
•warrant executed on Hwy. 29 S where officers retrieved a woman with a warrant out of Arcade.
•civil matter on Nathaniel Dr. where a woman wanted to pick up her property from her estranged husband’s house.
•forgery-second degree on Athens Hwy. where a man said someone used a counterfeit bill.
•suspicious incident on Rock Forge Rd. where an officer made contact with a person who was loading up items listed as “free” from the side of the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.