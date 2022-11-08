The following incidents were recently reported to the Arcade Police Department:
- driving without a valid license on Hwy. 129 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Double Bridges Rd. where a woman reported a missing package.
- harassment on Athens Hwy. where a woman said a man stood outside her workplace and glared at her.
- verbal dispute on Athens Hwy. where people argued over property belonging to a deceased family member.
- warrant executed on Stan Evans Dr. where officers picked up an inmate who had a warrant out of Arcade to take him to court.
- criminal trespass on Hwy. 82 S where a woman went to a store that she had been banned from.
- theft by taking on Azalea Dr. where a woman said $1,300 was taken from her cash box. A juvenile later admitted to taking the money.
- suspended registration on Hwy. 129 S where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
