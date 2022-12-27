The following incidents were recently reported to the Arcade Police Department:
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and expired registration on Hwy. 129 S where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious incident on Trotters Trace where officers gave a man a ride after seeing him walking in the area.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 82 S where a woman said someone took checks from her mailbox and tried to forge and cash one of them.
- suspicious incident on Azalea Dr. where a woman said a package was never delivered.
- no insurance on Hwy. 129 where officers stopped a vehicle for an insurance violation.
- probation violation on Hwy. 129 where officers retrieved a probationer from Gainesville police.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and expired registration on Hwy. 129 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- probation violation and warrant executed on Winder Hwy. where officers retrieved a man who had a warrant out of Arcade.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where a man said a vehicle was parked at a deceased family member's residence.
- suspicious incident on Rock Forge Rd. where someone reported a person made fraudulent claims to the Internal Revenue Service.
